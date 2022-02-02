Individuals with disabilities can attend Valentine’s Day Dance

Teens and adults with disabilities, plus their guardians, are invited to attend the Valentine’s Day Dance for individuals with disabilities, an evening filled with music, dancing, snacks and fun, from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Minnie B. Veal Community Center, 1070 Grove Ave., Edison.

Admission is $5 per person thanks to sponsorships by the Edison Recreation Department and the Edison Visionary Lions Club.

Anyone interested in attending can sign up at www.EdisonNJ.gov and click on Register for Recreation Now. Follow the instructions and either mail or bring it to the Recreation Department at 100 Municipal Blvd. weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information or any A.D.A. concerns, call the Edison Recreation Department at 732-248-7310 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.