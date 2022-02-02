Examiner News Briefs, Feb. 2

An increase has been authorized by the Township Committee in a contract for the second phase of work at Millstone Park.

On Jan. 19, committee members authorized a $51,550 increase in a contract that had been awarded to P.M. Construction Corp. for multipurpose field improvements at Millstone Park, a 186-acre recreation facility on Red Valley Road. The contract initially totaled $488,140. The revised contract totals $539,690.

According to a resolution, the increase was due to as-built quantities and additional work at the township’s request. P.M. Construction has completed 90% of the project.

The development of Millstone Park has been ongoing since 2016. The park officially opened to the public on Millstone Day in 2021.

The second phase of the park’s development also involves baseball field lighting. A $389,514 contract was awarded to Gary Kubiak and Son Electric Inc. for the improvements.

In other business, the committee appointed Rosario DiGangi as a regular member to the Millstone Township Veteran’s Memorial Council.

And, committee members appointed Danielle Sims as the secretary to the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The salary for the position is $75,000, effective Feb. 14.

Sims previously worked in similar positions in Freehold Township and Robbinsville. She is a former member of the Freehold Borough Planning Board.

Sims succeeds Linda Jacus, who held the Millstone Township position from May to December in 2021. The position was previously held by Pamela D’Andrea, who retired in April 2021 after working for Millstone since 2004.