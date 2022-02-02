Sayreville GOP names new Republican chair; previous chair will focus on council campaign

SAYREVILLE – The Sayreville GOP held its first committee meeting of the year on Jan. 19, and the first order of business was to install a new chairperson.

The previous chair, Donna Roberts, announced that she will step down from the position in order to concentrate on her campaign to retain her Sayreville Borough Council election in 2022.

“By stepping down from the chair role, I will be able to serve Sayreville even better through my outreach as a councilwoman,” Roberts said in a statement released Feb. 2.

Karen Bailey Bebert “is well suited for the role and the party is in an excellent position for growth and to protect individual freedoms,” Roberts said in the statement.

Other officers include Ken Kreismer, treasurer; Anna O’Leary, secretary; Donna Roberts, vice chair of Communications; Heidi Farley, vice chair of Administration; and David Lewis, vice chair of Technology.

Additional committees include Membership, Fund Raising, Hospitality and an Internship Program.

“I am looking forward to a successful year. We are building the party and want to make a difference for the people of Sayreville,” Bebert said in the statement.

There will also be some updates and revisions to the bylaws and the introduction of new standing committees, including the Election Integrity Committee, instituted by Roberts, and the Campaign Committee, established by Bebert, to continue to ensure the right candidates are selected and have the tools they need to be successful, according to the statement.

For more information including monthly meetings, a calendar of events and current news, visit Sayrevillegop.org.