Senior athletes from Pennington School celebrate college signings

The Pennington School celebrated five senior athletes who have committed to colleges or universities for the fall of 2022.

Lukas Gessner, Ryan Yang and Stephanie Balerna will be playing Division I soccer; Ellie Schinsky will be a Division I swimmer; and Jabril Belle-Walker will be joining a Division I lacrosse team.

Gessner, of West Windsor, will play soccer for Xavier University.

Yang, of Berkeley Heights, will play soccer for Columbia University.

Balerna, of Pennington, will play soccer for High Point University.

Belle-Walker, of the Bronx, New York, will play lacrosse for Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

Schinsky, of Erie, Pennsylvania, will swim for Rutgers University.

