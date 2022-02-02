Tri-Town News news briefs, Feb. 2

New Jersey American Water is replacing more than 2 miles of aging water main in Howell. The project, which began during the week of Jan. 24, also includes replacing 10 fire hydrants and 200 utility owned service lines along the pipeline route, according to a press release.

The company is upgrading the aging 8-inch transite water lines that were installed in the

1970s with new 8-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

• Old bridge Road from Newbury Road to South Westfield Road;

• Underhill Road, entire length;

• Dutch Valley Road, entire length;

• Sugarbush Road, entire length;

• Pepperidge Road, entire length;

• Pittsfield Road, entire length;

• Killington Drive, entire length.

The $2.5 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in Howell, according to the press release.

The improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to

accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life

in more than 100 communities across the state, according to the press release.