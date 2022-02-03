×

Bonita “Bonnie” L. Kisco passed away peacefully the afternoon of Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with the love of her family surrounding her.

Bonnie was born in Trenton, NJ, to Josephine and Edward Krzywulak. She attended Holy Cross Catholic Grammar School and Cathedral High School for Girls in Trenton, NJ. After graduation, Bonnie was employed by the Department of Health for the State of New Jersey; initially by the NJ Department of Health and Senior Services and then by the NJ Health Care Facilities Financing Authority as a pioneer staff member. She held several key administrative positions and ultimately managed its very successful and brand-new Capital Assets Program.

Bonnie worked closely with JPMorgan Chase and a variety of other major banks that subsequently provided credit support for the program. She was instrumental in processing loan applications and securing credit approval for low interest rate loans to the majority of New Jersey’s not-for- profit health care providers.

Bonnie arrived at her job every day professionally dressed with her understated style of elegance, class and more often than not, a strand of pearls. She projected grace, charm and enthusiasm for every position she held throughout her life. While working at the Authority, a stunning red rose bouquet appeared on Valentine’s Day from a secret admirer, and she met the love of her life, Richard J. Kisco. They would marry at a fabulous black-tie soiree on New Year’s Eve in 1986, surrounded by close family and friends, after a long courtship full of travel and romance. Later in life, Bonnie continued her love of adventure and challenge, by retiring from the Authority, and joining her husband in running his long-established company, Le Fleur, The Princeton Flower Shop; an upscale retail flower / gift shop and lavish annual Christmas décor boutique.

Bonnie would go on to join her husband, best friend and co-conspirator, Richard, in travelling to all points of the globe and entertaining for holidays, special events and numerous occasions at their beautiful home throughout the year. She loved making new friends and collected many abroad and across the country, several of whom she kept in touch with year after year. Bonnie, along with her husband, sat on the board of the Greater Princeton Youth Orchestra and supported many other charities by attending black tie fundraising Galas for The Eden School for Autism, Junior Achievement of Mercer County, and Mercer County Community College, among many others.

Bonnie was a devoted mother to her son Thomas S. Dwier. The love between them immeasurable, even while living apart in different states, they kept in close contact daily. Bonnie was an active and original member of the Investment Portfolio Club for Women. She also spearheaded “Christmas Cookie” Sunday with her sisters every year and personally taught her lovely daughter-in-law Kerry, how to make the Polish rollup cookie “Kieflies.” Bonnie was a woman of many passions, including but not limited to, playing cards with her sisters, cousins and neighbors; cooking new recipes and inviting friends or neighbors over spontaneously to eat dinner or hosting a last minute scrumptious brunch; reading mystery spy novels on her Kindle; playing slots or word games on her cell phone; listening to classical music; dancing on American Bandstand, in the ballroom at a fundraising Gala, and getting her groove on to Abba/Momma Mia in the kitchen; or simply laughing with friends over a glass of Prosecco with some brie and crackers on the back patio surrounded by beautiful flowers. Later in life, her passion flourished with the birth of her cherished grandchildren.

A warm, kind, and loving grandmother, Bonnie always wanting to hug her grandchildren; hold them tight; care for them or buy them presents. A very special grandmother whose name was “Mimi,” just loved to be with the joys of her life, Gavin and Dalton, spending time alone with them or many times accompanied by her other joy, their dear cousin Noah (The Three Amigo’s she called them), on any adventure. She would enjoy taking them shopping or to the aquarium, the pumpkin patch, to the beach, watch them play soccer or simply go to the ice cream store. Mimi L-O-V-E-D her ice cream but the love Mimi had for her grandchildren cannot be measured. It had no limits; it was pure love.

She will be missed by her loving and devoted husband of 35 years, Richard J Kisco of Lawrenceville, New Jersey; and her beloved son, Thomas S. Dwier and his wife, her treasured daughter-in-law, Kerry K.; and her darling grandchildren, Gavin T., and Dalton E., of Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Edward Krzywulak. She is survived by her two sisters Roberta (Bobbie) L. and Kenneth (Kenny) A. Kurtz of Mansfield, NJ and JoAnn M. and Timothy J. Heath of Chesterfield, NJ; brother-in-law Edward F. Kisco of West Chester, PA; great cousin Dolores (Dee) M. Wills of East Windsor, NJ (formerly NYC); cousin Beverly Moeller of Punta Gorda, FL; several additional cousins, many nieces, nephews, and godchildren; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

The viewing will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5-8pm and Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 8-9am at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10am, at Holy Cross Church, 215 Adeline Street, Trenton, New Jersey 08611.

Interment will immediately follow at St. Paul’s Parish Cemetery, 216 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ 08542.

Floral tributes are being accepted by the family as a show of love and sympathy or memorial donations may be made to the Aphasia Hope Foundation (www.aphasiahope.org) or to the charity of your choice.

To send a condolence to the family or for directions, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ.