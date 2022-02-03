Burlington County Division of Parks plans nature-based programs this year

1 / 5 A group participates in a bird-watching session at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton last year.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY DIVISION OF PARKS 2 / 5 Last year, a nature walk at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton focused on wildflowers.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY DIVISION OF PARKS 3 / 5 A group participates in a nature photography workshop last year, one of more than 100 in-person nature programs and events hosted by the Burlington County Division of Parks last year.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY DIVISION OF PARKS 4 / 5 Beaver are among the diverse species of wildlife that can be spotted in Burlington County parks.PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY DIVISION OF PARKS 5 / 5 A green heron is among the numerous species of birds that are often sighted in Burlington County parks. PHOTO COURTESY OF BURLINGTON COUNTY DIVISION OF PARKS ❮ ❯

Burlington County is home to scenic landscapes and numerous species of plants, insects and animals, and continues to help residents and visitors understand and appreciate these natural wonders.

In 2021, the Burlington County Division of Parks held more than 120 in-person events with nearly 1,500 people and 44 virtual programs that garnered over 8,000 attendees, all dedicated to nature and wildlife in Burlington County.

“Whether it’s going on a hike through a county park with one of our naturalists; participating in a park cleanup; or viewing a virtual presentation about groundhogs, waterfowl, owls or box turtles, our Parks’ team does a great job teaching residents about our county’s natural history and its diverse wildlife,” Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell said in a prepared statement. “Our naturalists have an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience to share about the environment and wildlife in the county, providing our residents with a deeper appreciation and instilling the importance of making sure these creatures and resources are protected and preserved.”

Burlington County is home to more than 1,000 acres of developed parkland and 50-plus miles of interconnecting hiking, biking and running trails, plus additional pathways still in development, according to the statement.

Among upcoming nature programs are migratory bird watches at Laurel Run Park in Delran at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 and at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18; and a moonlit walk centered on nocturnal animals at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Amico Island Park in Delran.

Registration for all in-person events is required and can be done online within two weeks of an event.

No walk-ins are permitted and attendance limits are strictly enforced.

To register, https://secure.rec1.com/NJ/burlington-county-nj-/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4MDE4MzM=

For those interested in learning more at home, the Parks Division continues to hold its Species Spotlight series every other Wednesday on YouTube. Upcoming spotlights feature raccoons on Feb. 23.

The presentations can be viewed at www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvTLyd5b1qhad70NIZifPsdz-6Wdb4Rbi

There are also dozens of additional virtual presentations on the county’s nature programs page at www.co.burlington.nj.us/1345/Nature-Programs.

County Naturalist Jen Bulava will share the latest research and information about how different species of insects and animals communicate during an in-person lecture at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences, 307 High St., Mount Holly. The lecture will also be available to watch on Zoom.

The Lyceum is now open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

“Age doesn’t matter in Burlington County Parks. There’s an assortment of programs and events that can help deepen your knowledge of our natural world and plenty of parks and trails to explore,” O’Connell said in the statement. “We’re incredibly lucky to have these resources available and we want to encourage our residents to take advantage of them.”