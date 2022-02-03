Business Brief: Forsgate Country Club to host day with Annika Sorenstam

Forsgate Country Clubhas scheduled a full day of memorable events on May 12 in support of the ANNIKA Foundation’s women’s golf endeavors.

Annika Sorenstam, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, has won 11 major championships, 72 LPGA tournaments and a total career 89 worldwide titles. She remains the first and only woman professional golfer to shoot 59 in an LPGA event.

She established the ANNIKA Foundation to provide opportunities in women’s golf at the junior, collegiate and professional levels while teaching young people the importance of leading healthy, active lifestyles through fitness and nutrition.

The ANNIKA Foundation day at Forsgate offers golfers, fans and juniors the chance to participate in one or more activities featuring Sorenstam.

The schedule of events includes a breakfast session to hear the LPGA legend’s story; a golf tournament on the historic Banks Course; a golf clinic; six-hole exhibition match; and a closing reception with raffle prizes.

For more information, event pricing or to register for one or more of the day’s activities, visit https://birdease.com/AnnikaatForsgate, email kphillips@metrogg.com or call 732-656-8916.

A number of sponsorships also are available that include foursomes in the golf outing and other promotional benefits.

Forsgate Country Club is located at 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.