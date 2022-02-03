OCC Foundation presents an evening with Philippe Cousteau

1 / 2 2 / 2 ❮ ❯

× 1 / 2 2 / 2 ❮ ❯

Philippe Cousteau, an Emmy-nominated TV host, producer, author, speaker and social entrepreneur, will speak at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, Toms River, on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Ocean County College Foundation’s ongoing Blauvelt Speaker Series.

Inspired by the legacy of his grandfather, famed ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, Philippe Cousteau is well known for his efforts on behalf of global environmental issues, according to a press release.

He is the founder of EarthEcho International, an environmental education organization, and a co-founder of Voyacy Ventures, a consulting and media development company promoting best practices for social and environmental sustainability.

As the host and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series “Awesome Planet,” now in its sixth season, Cousteau takes his audience on incredible journeys, exploring some of the most spectacular places found on Earth, according to the press release.

Recently, Cousteau and his wife, Ashlan, traveled around the Caribbean to explore the legends of lost treasures for the Travel Channel series, “Caribbean Pirate Treasure,” winner of a Cynopsis Media Award for Best Adventure Reality Series.

As a special correspondent for CNN, Cousteau has hosted several award-winning shows, including the series “Going Green,” and the eight-part special “Expedition Sumatra.”

Cousteau is the co-founder of SeaWeed Naturals, a first-of-its-kind wellness lifestyle brand that is creating products that bring customers the established benefits of the cannabis plant, combined with the powerful effects of marine botanicals like algae and seaweed, according to the press release.

The brand is focused on using commerce to help build the emerging blue economy and set an example for how to create restorative businesses.

Cousteau is also the author of several award-winning books. His children’s book, “Follow the Moon Home,” has been chosen for the Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List.

In addition, he has co-written “Going Blue” and “Make a Splash,” both of which have won multiple awards, including Learning Magazine’s 2011 Teachers’ Choice Award for the Family, a Gold Nautilus Award, and a 2010 ForeWord Reviews Book of the Year Gold Award.

His new book series, “The Endangereds,” with Harper Collins, launched in September 2020, and his latest book, “Oceans for Dummies,” which he co-authored with his wife, was released in February 2021.

The May 19 event in Toms River will include a 30-minute presentation, followed by a 30-minute Q&A session. Tickets for the in-person event are $15. A free virtual option is also available. For tickets and more information, call 732-255-0500 or visit grunincenter.org