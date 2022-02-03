Old Bridge hires new municipal clerk

OLD BRIDGE – The township has a new municipal clerk.

Kathryn Hutchinson began her new role on Jan. 31. The Township Council approved the appointment of Hutchinson at a meeting on Jan. 11.

Township Business Administrator Himanshu Shah said they “went through the hiring process of receiving resumes and going through advertising” after a vacancy left by Gabriella Siboni, who left her position in early January.

“We [went] through multiple interviews by myself, the mayor [Owen Henry], Council President [Mary Sohor] and our HR [human relations] director,” he said, adding Hutchinson also met with Township Attorney Mark Roselli.

The council also approved the salaries for township officials, which included the township clerk’s salary. The annual salary for the position will be $112,198 in 2022 and will increase to $114,442 in 2023 and $117,875 in 2024.

No comments were made regarding Siboni’s departure.