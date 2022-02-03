Lone occupant of house on Kuberski Drive found deceased after fire

SAYREVILLE – A fatal residential fire in Sayreville is under investigation.

Emergency personnel responded to the fire at Kuberski Drive on Feb. 2 at 2:18 a.m. According to Sayreville Fire Marshal Kevin Krushinski, it took 30 minutes to get the fire under control and an hour to extinguish the fire.

Fire personnel from neighboring municipalities South Amboy, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy and South River also responded, according to a social media post from the Sayreville Volunteer Fire Department.

Krushinski said the house had a lone occupant. The occupant was found deceased following the fire.

The individual was identified as male by Krushinski. His name and age have not been released to the public.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. According to the Sayreville Volunteer Fire Department, Sayreville officials are working with the state.

No further details will be released until the investigation has concluded, according to the fire department.