South Brunswick police offer outreach programs, community building efforts

The South Brunswick Police Department works year-round to build relationships with community members through outreach programs and community policing efforts.

The goal is to partner with a variety of individuals and groups throughout town, develop shared goals, and act together to reach those goals, according to information provided by the department.

The purpose is to build trust with the South Brunswick community and provide the best possible service the police department can offer, according to the statement.

Officers hope by making residents aware of the various services offered, they can reduce crime and the fear of criminal acts, empower community members and groups to assist the police department in the shared goal of combating crime, and improve quality of life for residents, according to the statement.

ASAP (Active Shooter Awareness and Preparedness)

South Brunswick Police Department’s Active Shooter Awareness and Preparedness training is designed to get attendees thinking about what they would do if faced with an active shooter, along with some strategies to survive the encounter.

The department offers this presentation to community groups, houses of worship, businesses, and other group settings within the town.

For more information, or to speak to someone about scheduling a presentation, contact Lt. Gene Rickle at erickle@sbpdnj.net.



Operation Blue Angel

Operation Blue Angel is a free program run by the South Brunswick Police Department. Its goal is to assist residents who, due to advanced age, diminished mobility or medical concerns may be unable to answer their door in an emergency situation.

Through Operation Blue Angel, a police department-owned lock box, similar to a Realtor’s lock box, is mounted to a door of the home. A key, supplied by the resident, is locked inside the box. In the event of an emergency, responding police officers are able to retrieve the key by using a code accessed by the department’s Communications Center, allowing officers to quickly enter the home and render aid without causing damage, according to the statement.

For more information or to download an application form, visit www.southbrunswicknj.gov/images/departments/police/Operation_Blue_Angel_Full_Application.pdf



Special Needs Registry

The South Brunswick Special Needs Registry is a voluntary service open to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in South Brunswick.

The registry was created to help police officers and other emergency service personnel better assist residents with special needs in the event of an emergency by providing first responders with vital information regarding a registrant’s special needs, emergency contact information, physical description and current photograph, according to the statement.

For more information, visit www.southbrunswicknj.gov/special-needs-registry