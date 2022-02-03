‘Who We Are’ to be screened in Red Bank on Feb. 15

×

RED BANK – The Count Basie Center for the Arts Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, in conjunction with Monmouth University’s Social Justice Academy and Intercultural Center, will host a special screening of the new Sony Pictures Classics documentary “Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, 99 Monmouth St.

The screening, which is free and open to the public, will be followed by a live discussion with directors Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler, along with former American Civil Liberties Union Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson, whose presentation and research on anti-Black racism and white supremacy in America provides the focus and narrative of the documentary, according to a press release.

” ‘Who We Are’ is a powerful and frank film which forces the viewer to confront not only America’s racial biases, but perhaps their own,” said the Count Basie Center’s Jennifer Lee, a member of the organization’s Diversity, Inclusion and Equity task force, who has seen the film and led coordination of the Feb. 15 screening.

“This film demands to be seen and the Basie embraces its role to help facilitate that opportunity,” Lee said.

“At its core, ‘Who We Are’ delivers a truth-telling narrative aligned with the purpose of Monmouth University’s Social Justice Academy, to combat racial injustice and foster educational equity,” said Academy Director Dr. Nicole Pulliam.

“I look forward to continued partnership with the Basie as we continue to engage educators and the community at large in social justice work through the arts,” Pulliam said.

“Hearing Jeffery Robinson’s talk changed our lives,” said director Emily Kunstler. “We look forward to sharing the film in Red Bank on Feb. 15 and participating in a conversation on how Americans of all races can reclaim our nation’s history together.”