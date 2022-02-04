Englishtown council signs off on emergency water main repair

ENGLISHTOWN – The members of the Borough Council have authorized an emergency contract that was issued in December so repairs to a water main in Englishtown could be completed immediately.

On Jan. 26, council members passed a resolution awarding an emergency procurement of a water main repair by B&W Construction Co., South River. The repair took place on Dec. 19, 2021, according to the resolution.

According to the resolution, the service main break occurred due to a service saddle rotting off in the area of Carriage Lane. Because of the emergent nature of the incident, the resolution states that the repairs needed to be completed immediately.

Mayor Thomas Reynolds determined the break was an emergency affecting the public health, safety and/or welfare of the public and public safety officials, which the Borough Council members reviewed and agreed with. Under state statute, the procurement would be awarded without a bid process.

The cost of the emergency repairs was authorized in an amount not to exceed $12,844, according to the resolution. Two water mains were broken and the repairs for each water main amounted to $6,422, for a total expenditure of $12,844.

In other business, the council authorized grading and the installation of recycled concrete at the new municipal parking lot at 17 Main St., next to the municipal building. The work will be performed by Brenner Drainage and Excavating Inc., Monroe Township, according to a resolution.

According to the resolution, the grading and installation of recycled concrete will be in an amount not to exceed $12,300.

Council members also passed a resolution awarding a professional services contract to Collier Engineering & Design, Hampton, for a master plan and development regulations report.

As a professional service, municipal officials were permitted under state statute to award the contract without seeking public bids, according to the resolution. The contract is in an amount not to exceed $17,500.

A letter from Collier Engineering & Design states the firm will provide a master plan re-examination report at a maximum fee of $15,000, meetings at a maximum fee of $1,700, and additional services at an hourly fee.

Collier Engineering & Design will review the 2011 master plan re-examination report and conduct the necessary research on local, Monmouth County and state documents.

A municipality’s master plan is a series of documents and policies that guides the growth and development of the municipality.