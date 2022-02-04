Joseph Anthony Guarracini, a loving and generous brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle who cherished his family, Joseph Anthony Guarracini, 102, of Lawrenceville NJ passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022 at Hamilton Continuing Care Center. He was a long time resident of Lawrence Township.

Joe was the son of the late Joseph Guarracini and Louise Aprea Guarracini. He was predeceased by his brother Louis and sister Judy Foy. He is survived by three sisters: Marie Cimino, Theresa Altieri and Rita White; his loving wife of 68 years Rosemarie Marchese Guarracini; three daughters: Ann Kosco and her husband John; Mary Guarracini and her husband Ron DiPrinzio; Joan Guarracini and son Paul Guarracini and his wife Holly Ferrell; his grandchildren Peter DiPrinzio and Andrew DiPrinzio and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of Saint Ann on February 9, 2022

Burial in Brig Gen Wm C Doyle Veterans Memorial

Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ

