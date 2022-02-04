Police searching for mail thieves

South Brunswick police were alerted by neighboring Cranbury police of ongoing thefts around their township of mail from mailboxes.

At around 1:45 p.m. Feb. 4, a resident in the Weatherhill Development of South Brunswick called to report he observed two men steal mail out of his mailbox.

The witness reported the vehicle fled on Georges Road, according to police.

SLEO Officer Lenny Hibbitts spotted the vehicle minutes later in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant on Ridge Road. Police have taken two people into custody, according to reports.

The investigation is active. Police are asking anyone who may have had mail stolen from their mailbox today to call 732-329-4646.