Three Friends Bring Three Types of Healthcare Experience to New Home Helpers Home Care Franchise in Hamilton

Scott Long, Stephanie Long and Dr. Ahmar Shakir are pleased to announce the launch of their new Home Helpers Home Care franchise.

With backgrounds in social work, nursing and orthopedic surgery, respectively, the three are looking forward to bringing a new level of in-home care to the communities of Hamilton, East Windsor, Burlington and Florence.

“People want to be able to live safely and comfortably in their own home and sometimes that requires additional help. With our experience and our well-trained, background-checked and compassionate caregivers, we can help you age, heal and enjoy life wherever you call home,” Stephanie Long said.

Home Helpers Home Care offers the industry’s leading model for comprehensive care with its unique care program, Cared-4, which provides the four necessary components to living independently. This includes Personal Care and Companionship, Nutrition and Meal Planning, 24/7 Emergency Response, and Wellness Calls to help ensure medications and hydration are maintained.

“Home Helpers Home Care is unique because we are focused on helping people live their lives to the fullest. We understand that sometimes that means providing full-time care and other times it’s offering respite care for a loved one. Whatever your unique situation requires, we can help,” Shakir said.

Families looking for dependable, in-home care by caregivers who are fully trained, background checked, and insured can call Home Helpers for a free in-home consultation.

During this visit, a member of the Home Helpers Home Care team will conduct an in-home assessment to create an effective and financially-conscious care plan.

All staff members are following strict CDC guidelines to protect clients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Long is former social worker with a master’s degree and a background in business and administration. He has worked with in-home care, community care and in hospitals.

Stephanie Long has been a licensed practical nurse for the last 25 years and, in addition to her professional work, has been a caregiver for a variety of family members. She has also worked in medical practice administration with a specialty in orthopedics and cardiology.

Shakir is an orthopedic surgeon with a long background in medicine. Stephanie Long and Shakir worked together for 15 years before deciding to open Home Helpers Home Care with Scott Long, Stephanie’s husband.

“The three of us have been caring for people in this community for many years and we realized, if we opened our own care-focused business, we could continue to care for the community and help people heal and age at home while working together and owning our own business. We are confident that our skill sets, combined with the support from Home Helpers, will set us apart,” Stephanie Long said.

For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you or your family, call 609-631-1081 or email salong@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.

Learn more at HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.