Field lighting improvements planned at Tinton Falls park

TINTON FALLS – The Borough Council has authorized a $443,986 purchase for field lighting upgrades at a park in Tinton Falls.

On Feb. 1, council members authorized the purchase of equipment for lighting improvements at Hockhockson Park, Hockhockson Road. The upgrades will be completed by Musco Sports Lighting, Oskaloosa, Iowa, according to a resolution.

According to the resolution, the upgrades at Hockhockson Park will include the purchase and installation of new LED (light-emitting diode) lights and steel poles at the third field; a new control and monitoring system to provide remote on and off dimming for the first, second and third fields; and the installation of a new lightning detection system to be installed on the concession building.

The total cost for all necessary materials and installation is $443,986.

Borough Engineer Thomas Neff explained that all of the lights at the third field are being replaced because one light fell down during a storm and the other lights were removed as a safety precaution after being deemed unsafe.

“Now that we are in 2022, the borough has sufficient funds,” he said.

Through a wireless system at the three fields, Neff said the director of recreation or the director of the Department of Public Works will be able to control the lights from their phone.

“This will save some energy and the residents, I think, will appreciate lights not being left on overnight,” he said.

Regarding the lightning detection system to be mounted on the park’s concession building, Neff said the device is not a simple lightning rod. He said the equipment will be capable of detecting electrical ions in the air from several miles away and providing advance warning of lightning.

“It’s something new we are doing,” he said. “We are going to be doing it at all the major parks.”

The purchase was made under the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, which Tinton Falls is a member of and which is permitted under state statute, according to the resolution.

Neff said the agreement allows municipal officials to award the contract without going out for public bids. The agreement “saves some time and money,” he said.