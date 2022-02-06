Independent Datebook, Feb. 9

• The Red Bank Humanists will host a Darwin Day Forum featuring a Zoom talk by Ron Flannery entitled “Epigenetics” on Feb. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The forum will address the questions What is the epigenome? How does it impact you and future generations? Is it nature or nurture? Was Lamarck completely wrong? Details for participating in the forum can be found in the Red Bank Humanists eNews. To sign up for eNews, go to http://www.redbankhumanists.org/newsletter. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to Secular Humanism and cultivates rational inquiry, ethical values and human development in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Details: www.redbankhumanists.org

• Temple Shalom of Aberdeen, 5 Ayrmont Lane, Aberdeen Township, will be collecting diapers, baby formula and baby wipes for donation to the Central Jersey Diaper Bank on Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m. in the yemple’s parking lot. The Central Jersey Diaper Bank provides free baby formula and diapers, plus wipes, clothing and other items to low-income families in the community. Details: Email ruthe30@optonline.net

• The Monmouth County Park System’s National Seed Swap Day will be held on Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Tatum Park Red Hill Activity Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. This event invites local gardeners to swap their vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds for something new. Details are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-872-2670.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Yarn Bee on Feb. 12 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Guests may knit or crochet at their own pace; farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System hosts a Nature Lecture Series: Brook Trout – The State Fish of New Jersey on Feb. 17 from 7-8 p.m. at the Freneau Woods Park Activity Center, Aberdeen Township. Join a park system naturalist for this talk and learn about the history and ecology of brook trout as well as the issues they face. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 19 from 9-10 a.m. at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township, meet at the Visitor Center; and on Feb. 20 from 9-10 a.m. at Huber Woods Park, Middletown, meet at the Environmental Center.

Join a park system naturalist and celebrate the Great American Backyard Bird Count. Participants will start by looking at what winter birds are at the local feeders and then take a short walk to see what birds they can identify. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Aberdeen Township Department of Recreation has announced the following programs: a Mother-Son Carnival Dance on Feb. 17 at the Sigismondi Community Center. Sons are invited to bring their mom or any adult female guest to dress up and dance the night away. To register or to view the entire winter program lineup, visit https://parksrec.egov.basgov.com/aberdeen

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives on the following dates: Feb. 22, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents The Jewish-American Experience: Connecting Jewish Institutions Together, a series of Zoom programs that feature representatives from Jewish museums throughout the country. The program schedule includes the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per program. To receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

