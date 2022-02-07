CentralJersey.com’s Health and Wellness Expo welcomes community to live a healthy life

Join CentralJersey.com and MarketFair for our 2022 Health and Wellness Expo. We are opening the doors to the community to learn how to live a healthy life. This event will provide information, resources and interactive activities for people of all ages.

The free event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at MarketFair in Princeton.

“We are really excited to continue our Health and Wellness Expo with the mall,” NMG Director of Marketing and Events Michelle Donnelly said. “These events provide face-to-face opportunities between local businesses and event attendees in an engaging and fun way.”

Businesses will be on hand showcasing a variety of health and wellness opportunities from the local community.

The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary gift bag with exclusive information from participating businesses, including flatbread coupons from Seasons 52, and free intro class vouchers from Club Pilates.

Bronze sponsors attending the event include Penn Medicine-Princeton Health; Capital Health; and Strive Physical Therapy at Princeton.

Mall retailers will present a variety of amazing opportunities throughout the mall. Seasons 52 will have a sampling table. Club Pilates will be offering a center court demonstration. OrangeTwist will have a discount prize wheel, in-store demonstrations featuring Ultherapy Collagen Scans and skin care consultations, plus $100 off treatments for event attendees booked the day of the expo. Mystique Hair & Skin will offer 25% off all retail brands and products. The Lash Lounge will offer special prize giveaways. Chico’s will offer 10% off any purchase to event attendees.

Additional vendors confirmed to attend include Senior Medicare Patrol of New Jersey; Humana; Salsa & Movement with Loretta; Pedego Haddonfield; and Pure Green Princeton.

The Central Jersey Health and Wellness Expo is free, but registration is requested for all expected to attend. To register and to see an updated list of participating vendors, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/cj22/.