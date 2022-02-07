Englishtown officials report municipal website has been restored

ENGLISHTOWN – After being down for more than a week, the Englishtown municipal website has gone back online.

The borough’s website (http://www.englishtownnj.com/) was restored on Feb. 5 after going offline on Jan. 24.

According to Borough Councilman Dan Marter, who is the co-chairman of the Technology Committee, the website was hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) when it shut down.

The website is now hosted by HostGator, according to Marter.

During the Borough Council’s Jan. 26 meeting, Marter said he had spoken with representatives of AWS and HostGator regarding the website. He said he purchased a new website from HostGator and the website was being transferred from AWS to HostGator.

According to Borough Council President Gregory Wojyn, who is the chairman of the Technology Committee, the municipal website officially returned to service on Feb. 5. Wojyn said backups of the website would be provided in the future.