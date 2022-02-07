Hopewell Township police blotter

A computer tablet was allegedly removed from the victim’s belongings while the victim was at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell. The tablet was valued at less than $1,000. The theft was reported Jan. 26.

A Woosamonsa Road resident reported that someone stole money from their office and vehicle. The amount of money that was stolen was less than $500. The incident was reported Jan. 28, several days after the alleged theft occurred.

A 60-year-old Flemington woman was charged with motor vehicle theft for allegedly taking a car from Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Jan. 28. The victim told police that while dropping off a delivery to the hospital, someone got into the car and drove off. Police recovered the car in Hunterdon County and determined that the woman had stolen the car. The case will be heard in Mercer County Superior Court.

A Manley Road resident told police that someone had fraudulently used their personal information to get state unemployment benefits. The case of identity theft was reported Jan. 29.

Two Philadelphia men, ages 41 and 44, were charged with possession of fraudulent government documents following a motor vehicle stop on Bear Tavern Road Jan. 31. During the investigation, police reportedly determined that the temporary license plate, vehicle registration card and insurance information were fake. The men were taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters to be processed and then released. The case will be heard in Mercer County Superior Court.

A 36-year-old Ringoes woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Gloucester City after she was involved in a car crash on Washington Crossing-Pennington Road Feb. 4. She was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing and then released. The case will be heard in Hopewell Township Municipal Court.