News Transcript News Briefs, Feb. 9

Marlboro police reported the arrest of three individuals who have been charged in connection with an attempt to enter a vehicle while it was parked on a driveway in the municipality.

In a press release, Police Capt. Stephen Levy reported that at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27, the Marlboro Police Department received a 911 call from a homeowner on Cypress Lane who reported that two men dressed in black were on his driveway attempting to enter his vehicle.

Cypress Lane runs between Gordons Corner and Wyncrest roads.

The men could not gain entry because the vehicle’s doors were locked. The men left the property and got into a black SUV and fled the area. The homeowner was able to provide police with a direction of travel for the suspects’ vehicle, according to the press release.

A short time later, Patrolman Adam Levine was able to locate the vehicle on Further Lane, off Crine Road. The vehicle was traveling at a very low rate of speed.

After conducting an investigation at the scene and speaking with the homeowner who initially called police and with all the occupants of the vehicle, Levine placed the three suspects under arrest, Levy reported.

The suspects were transported to police headquarters for processing and the vehicle they were driving was impounded.

Police arrested a 49-year-old male resident of Newark, a 21-year-old male resident of Newark and a 17-year-old male juvenile.

The two adults were charged with attempted burglary and were transported to the Monmouth County jail, Freehold Township. The juvenile was released to the custody of his

father pending a juvenile complaint, according to the press release.

King Financial Network has announced the nomination of Jim King, director of wealth management, to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Man and Woman of the Year honors.

The aim of the 10-week philanthropic competition, which begins on March 29, is to bring together the most motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States to raise money and drive forward LLS’s mission to end blood cancers, according to a press release.

“I look forward to making a profound difference and helping in the fight to cure cancer,” said King, who is a lifelong resident of Freehold.

For more information on how to help, email neal@kingfn.com

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum announced that the December 2021 Officers of the Month were Lt. Nicholas Szymanski, Detective Sgt. John Bise, Sgt. Andrew Goldberg and Communications Operator Paul Lorenz of the Marlboro Police Department.

After participating in the Police Unity Tour in Washington, D.C., these four officers stopped at the Maryland House Travel Plaza, where they noticed an elderly woman lying unconscious on the ground. When they checked on her, she was not breathing and they could not find a pulse, according to a press release.

The officers immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. A short time later, the woman began to breathe on her own and eventually regained consciousness. She was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

“We are delighted to present this prestigious award to these four officers for their bravery and immediate call to action,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Their heroic efforts saved a life that day and we are honored to be able to highlight yet another wonderful story of our law enforcement officers.”

The Officer of the Month Award program is sponsored by the Police Unity Tour and recognizes federal, state and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty, according to the press release.

Peter Grandich and Company will sponsor an Irish Heritage Drivers Race at Freehold Raceway on March 12.

Joining Peter and Mary Grandich for the event will be former boxing world title challengers Gerry Cooney and John Duddy, and former NFL Pro Bowl punter Jeff Feagles, who became a Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants in 2008.

Each athlete will be present in the winner’s circle for the presentation to the winning horse and driver of the Irish Heritage Drivers Race. The athletes will be available to meet attendees in the Renaissance Dining Room throughout the day, according to a press release.

“Having first sponsored this race in 2014, I am especially pleased we will also be making a significant donation this year to the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Jersey Shore, of which I am a member,” said Grandich, managing member of Peter Grandich and Company.

Freehold Raceway was established in 1853 and features live standardbred harness racing. For information about the upcoming schedule, visit FreeholdRaceway.com