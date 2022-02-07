Steve Kroesen passed peacefully at home Friday February 4 following a valiant fight against cancer. Steve is the son of the late Joan Smith Kroesen and Robert Kline Kroesen. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Kroesen, daughters, Ashlinn Kroesen and Jordan Sweeney; his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Robbin Kroesen of Texas, brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Martha Kroesen of Florida, his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Martha Kroesen of Massachusetts, and his brother Jon Kroesen of Maryland. He was preceded in death by an older brother who was lost at a very early age. Steve’s faith gave him peace that he would be reunited with his brother and parents. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who he loved beyond words. He has an extended group of lifelong friends and many recently met whose relationships he has cherished.

Steve grew up in Hopewell Township, NJ on New Road along with his four brothers. Over the years, many colorful stories have been shared about their time growing up on the farm, each brother with a different take. The last 30 years have been spent with his wife’s family in Charleston, SC where he most enjoyed relaxing on the beach and riding the waves. Steve played basketball in high school and over the years enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, NASCAR, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Traveling made him happy, and he was able to see many places on his life’s bucket list.

Steve graduated from Hopewell Valley High School in 1974. He subsequently started a long term career as a carpenter who over the years used his expertise to create and build beautiful structures and unique pieces of work. He was most proud of the 250-year-old house that he and his wife renovated in Groveville, NJ and fondly went by the name “The Wood Doctor”. Steve always discounted his talents saying that “anyone could do it”. He was often reminded by family and friends that he was wrong, and you could always see his attention to detail until the finished creation was perfect.

Without a doubt, the most important thing to Steve was his family. Many family reunions at Folly beach were held over the years with everyone sharing great stories and much laughter.

Cremation was private and his ashes will be interred in Harbourton Cemetery near his parents which was his lifelong wish. A celebration of his life will be planned for later this year in Charleston, SC.

Steve’s wish was for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where a memorial has been set up in his name.