Community Bulletin Board: Criterion Sentinel (for Feb. 9)

Applications are being accepted for the Edison Township Recreation Department’s 20th annual Winter Family Bingo.

This event is open to all Edison families and will take place from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 19 in the St. Matthew Church Cafeteria, 81 Seymour Ave., Edison. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for first come, first served seating.

There is a $5 donation requested per family; six people max.

One extra board, per family, will be given to any family who brings either unexpired canned or bagged (dry) cat or dog food, pet toys or pet treats for donation to the Edison Animal Shelter.

All families must pre-register at www.EdisonNJ.gov on Community Pass or bring their registration form to the Recreation Department, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Proof of residency is required.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information, call the Edison Recreation Department at 732-248-7310.

The Metuchen Public Library invites the public to the following events and programs in February:

In honor of American Heart Month, on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., the library will host “Keep Your Heart Healthy and Happy,” a program presented by Metuchen resident and author Claudia Mercado.

Mercado will relate her story of surviving two heart attacks, chronicled in her new book “When Your Heart Speaks,” and share how to recognize signs of heart attack and how to keep your heart happy and healthy.

This will be a hybrid program, with in-person and virtual options.

The library will show the movie “One Night in Miami” on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. in celebration of Black History Month.

This 2020 American drama (rated R) is a fictional account of icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown gathered to discuss their roles in the 1960s’ Civil Rights Movements.

This is an in-person program.

On Feb. 16 at 2 p.m., come for an afternoon of art history trivia.

This is a hybrid program, with in-person and virtual options.

Watch the documentary film “Alice’s Ordinary People: The Chicago Freedom Movement,” which tells the story of activist Alice Tregay and her role in the Civil Rights Movement, at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.

This is an in-person program.

The library will then host a virtual discussion with the filmmaker, Craig Dudnick, on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The film is also available for free on Kanopy with a Metuchen Library card.

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in an in-person celebration of Black poets and poetry on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. This event will involve a poetry reading, followed by a workshop.

Youth Services Librarian Jules will show attendees how to create their own blackout poems using the work of these poets.

Bring a pen and a notebook; poems will be provided.

Space is limited.

Email jrichards@lmxac.org with questions.

In celebration of Black History Month, on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m., watch the film “Respect,” a 2021 American biographical musical drama film directed by Liesl Tommy. The film chronicles the true story of Aretha Franklin’s rise from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to international superstardom.

This is an in-person program.

Registration is required for all programs. To register, call the library at 732-632-8526 or visit metuchenlibrary.org/calendar.

If attending any program in person, masks are required for the duration of your stay.

The Woodbridge American Irish Association is a civic organization that feeds the homeless, sponsors the Justin McCarthy Scholarship, maintains Charlie Shaughnessy Park, visits the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, participates in Tools Around Town – but is best known for organizing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Parade Chair Ben Campbell suggested when the 2021 parade was canceled that there be a “Parade of Food” campaign that made donations to local pantries.

This year, the parade returns to Woodbridge beginning at 1:30 p.m. March 13 at Woodbridge High School, 1 Samuel Lupo Pl., and continues to Town Hall on Main Street.

The parade is funded with ads from local businesses, as well as donations. To support the parade by donating, or to participate, visit Amerirish.com. The Facebook is under American Irish Association of Woodbridge.

A seminar on Extreme Risk Protective Orders (ERPO) will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Middlesex County College in David B. Crabiel Hall, 2600 Woodbridge Ave., Edison.

This statute provides procedures through which family or household members of law enforcement may apply for an ERPO against a person who poses a danger of causing bodily injury to self or others by possessing a firearm.

Speakers include Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone; Bureau Chief Jeffrey J. Barile, Office of the Attorney General, Division of Criminal Justice, Chief of Prosecutors Supervision & Training; Assistant Attorney General Claudia Demitro, Office of the Attorney General, Division of Criminal Justice, Counsel to DCJ Director; and Assistant Prosecutor Judson Hamlin, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The general public, mental health service providers, law enforcement, clergy and members of the legal community are invited to attend. Attorneys will receive continuing education credits.

Confirmed partners include Brady United Against Gun Violence, the National Association for Social Workers, New Brunswick Domestic Violence Awareness Coalition, and Women Aware.

RSVP at www.surveymonkey.com/r/erpoforum2022

The livestream link will be www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0U5yGZa1cA

For more information, contact Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Reginald Johnson at reginald.johnson@co.middlesex.nj.us or 732-745-8430.

Presented by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Breaking the Chain Through Education, a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to ending child slavery in Africa, has a club chapter at Metuchen High School.

The club’s dance benefit is one of the organization’s biggest student-run fundraisers. It’s set to make a comeback at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 for its 10th year at the MHS auditorium, 400 Grove Ave., Metuchen.

For the benefit, members contact local dance studios and the club hosts nights where they perform.

This year’s event will feature Hillary Marie, Jill Justin Dance Alliance and Strauss Performing Arts.

The Metuchen community will celebrate Lunar New Year on Feb. 12 as part of an ongoing collaboration of the Metuchen Downtown Alliance and the Human Relations Commission.

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 1 this year celebrating the Year of the Tiger.

The celebration begins in downtown Metuchen at 11 a.m. and will include the traditional Lion Dance, which signifies good luck and fortune, children’s stories, and crafts.

The Have-A-Heart Food Drive kicks off in the New Year and runs until Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 throughout Woodbridge.

Businesses are challenged to donate $214 or 214 pounds of food by Valentine’s Day.

For drop-off locations, visit www.twp.woodbridge.nj.us/DocumentCenter/View/14420/Have-A-Heart_Flyer-2021?bidId=

Checks can be mailed to Town Hall, 1 Main St., or food can be dropped off at the Health & Human Services Center, 2 George Frederick Plaza.

A documentary viewing and discussion of The Trial of Adolf Eichmann will be presented by Elie Honig, a member of Temple Emanu-El in Edison, who is a CNN senior legal analyst and author.

He will speak about his documentary commemorating the 60th anniversary of Eichmann’s trial, who was known as the “Architect of the Holocaust.”

The discussion is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the temple, 100 James St., Edison.

To participate virtually via Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/8357221415 using passcode “temple.”

Or, call 1-646-558-8656 using meeting ID 8357221415 and passcode 426022.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an 8-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in Spring 2022.

The academy is designed to educate residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. April 5, 2022. Classes will continue weekly on Tuesdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for May 24.

Each session will highlight functions of the Sheriff’s Office including defensive tactics, K-9, transportation, fingerprinting, DARE, courts, civil process and foreclosures, among others.

Participants will tour the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and the Main Courthouse in New Brunswick.

Applications are due no later than Feb. 15. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Sgt. Frank Sautner at 732-745-5909 or email frank.sautner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

For more information, call 732-745-3382.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will present a Youth Bias Task Force Roundtable: A Continuing Discussion from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

The discussion will focus on combatting biases among young people, teaching effective responses to hate crimes, creating a learning expeience through discussion for students, parents and school officials; and opening the lines of communication between school officials and the community.

Panelists will include Erica Hein, New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission; Kyle Anderson, Middlesex County Board of Education; Michael S. Likier, racial justice consultant; William Davis, community activist; Tisha Leonardo-Santiago, bilingual community relations specialist for the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights; Detective Juan A. Rodriguez of the Sayreville Police Department’s Juvenile Bureau; and students from the local Human Rights Commission; with opening remarks by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The livestream link is www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5HOVDd1-2k

Local History Day, hosted by the Metuchen-Edison Historical Society, is rescheduled to Feb. 20 from 1-4 p.m. at the Metuchen Library, 480 Middlesex Ave., Metuchen.

Details for the March program, based on radio history in New Jersey, and the cemetery cleanup in April, will be announced.

Winter Restaurant Week will be held Feb. 21-27 in Metuchen.

Participating restaurants will provide prix fixe or special items.

“Frequent Diner” punch cards will be provided for patrons to fill out as they eat out. A drawing for a gift card will be done from punch cards collected.

For a list of restaurants, visit www.downtownmetuchen.org/event/winter-restaurant-week-2022/

The Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, in association with the Rutgers University Program in Cinema Studies, presents the New Jersey Film Festival Spring 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary.

The 40th anniversary festival will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 20.

As a result of COVID, all the films will be available virtually via Video on Demand for 24 hours on their show date.

Tickets are $15 per program; the all-access pass is $100. Ticket buyers will also have special access to filmmaker introductions and Q&A sessions for many of the films.

All the works that are screened are part of the New Jersey Film Festival and United States Super 8 Film and DV Festival Competitions, and were selected by a panel of judges including media professionals, journalists, students and academics. These judges selected the 40 finalists which will be publicly screened at the festival. The finalists were selected from over 633 works submitted by filmmakers from around the world. In addition, the judges will choose the prize winners in conjunction with the festival director.

Prize winners will be announced after the screenings on Feb. 20.

For more information, to buy tickets and to see the festival lineup, visit https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalspring2022

Centraljersey.com will hold a Health & Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1 south, Princeton.

For tickets, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/CJ22

For vendor opportunities, email events@newspapermediagroup.com

Centraljersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish this chain of weekly newspapers and monthly magazines.

The fifth annual Social Justice Public Art Initiative “Windows of Understanding” officially launched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a way to pay homage to King’s legacy with a designated “Day of Understanding”.

The works of art from local New Jersey artists will be on display in storefronts and public spaces through Feb. 28 in Metuchen, South Plainfield, Highland Park and New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick Community Arts Council, Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Highland Park Arts Commission, the Metuchen Arts Council, and the South Plainfield Cultural Arts Commission partnered on this initiative that unites New Jersey artists, organizations and businesses to promote awareness and engagement around social justice issues impacting local communities.



As Windows of Understanding embarks on its fifth year, its focus revolves around climate change, economic justice, protest to policy, and public health. This is a creative, community-building response to the negativity and hate being perpetuated in today’s media landscape. It is through visual language that artists can communicate methods of understanding in powerful ways that cut across cultural boundaries. This year, 24 non-profit organizations have been paired with artists to illustrate positive strides. The Metuchen Arts Council mounted an exhibition in the windows of sponsor Berkshire Hathaway’s office on Middlesex Avenue. Dave LaMarte created a piece on economic injustice based on the First Presbyterian Church Community Food Pantry. Melisa Gerecci of Metuchen worked on a climate change project for the Urban AG Lab at Rutgers University. Protest to Policy was the focus of Bobby Duncan for the Citizens Campaign, and Ria Monga for the League of Women Voters of Greater New Brunswick. For more information on the project, visit www.windowsofunderstanding.org or follow on Instagram @windowsofunderstanding and #weseethroughhate

Spectrum for Living announced its 2022 “Wall of Love” fundraising campaign, which will take place through March 1.

Throughout February, the Wall of Love offers contributors the chance to donate any amount of their choosing to Spectrum for Living, which has a location in Edison.

In return, contributors will be given the opportunity to adopt a heart on the Wall of Love. Hearts can be personalized with contributor photos, messages and personalized inscriptions.

For more information, visit https://spectrumforliving.org/contact-us/

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact – experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), learn

How to solve problems and communicate effectively

Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

Supporting your loved one with compassion

Finding and using local supports and services

Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

How to handle a crisis

Current treatments and therapies

The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

Sessions through NAMI Middlesex County will be held virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 27, virtually. A Zoom tutorial will be held March 2; attendance is optional.

Register at www.naminj.org/programs/f2f/

The Gallery at the Metuchen Public Library has a new exhibit “The Many Facets of . . .” by Edison-based artist and retired teacher Shelley Phillips, a collection of figurative scenes, intimate portraits, abstracts and florals in rich, saturated hues.

The exhibit will remain on display through March 31.

Located at 480 Middlesex Ave., the Metuchen Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery is located in the upstairs community room. The public can view the exhibit during the library’s open hours unless an activity is taking place in the room.

Currently, wearing a mask to cover the nose and mouth is required when entering the library building.

A meet-the-artist reception will be scheduled as the library’s COVID policies allow.

For more information on library programs and resources, visit www.metuchenlibrary.org.

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Metuchen, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. March 31 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

***

Ongoing

The Gallery on Main at 101 Main Street in Woodbridge has new hours for 2022: Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 2-7 p.m.

Downtown Woodbridge’s Main Street Special Improvement District (SID), an organization established to promote economic revitalization, investment and improvements to the downtown, will offer Downtown Dollars, a community-based digital gift card that makes it easy to spend local.

This new initiative is sponsored by the Woodbridge Metro Chamber of Commerce. With their sponsorship, SID is able to offer a special holiday bonus to every $50 and $100 gift card purchased.

Purchase e-gift cards at downtownwoodbridge.com and view a list of participating businesses who accept the gift cards.

Purchasers are provided the ability to write a personal message and send this card to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or printing out.

The Friends of the Metuchen Library are asking for donations of books.

Email fotmlboard@gmail.com to schedule a dropoff appointment.

Cub Scout Pack 53 is celebrating its 70th year, and is holding registration for boys in grades kindergarten to 5. The pack is based out of the Fords section of Woodbridge and Clara Barton section of Edison.

Activities generally include fishing, hiking, BB guns, archery, service time, parades, the Pinewood Derby, the Raingutter Regatta and more.

Visit pack53fordsnj.shutterfly.com for more information.

Or, email pack53cs@gmail.com

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org