Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for Feb. 9)

The Borough of Spotswood and Mayor Jackie Palmer invite residents to an Involvement Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 to meet representatives from the Business Alliance, Civil Rights Commission, Drug Alliance, Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management, Recreation Department and Youth Council.

Discover available opportunities to get involved in the community.

The event will be held at the Spotswood Municipal Building, 77 Summerhill Road.

The East Brunswick Public School District offers General Education Inclusive Preschool classes. This preschool program is open to all three- and four-year-old children who reside in East Brunswick.

Children must be three years of age by Oct. 31 and not age eligible for kindergarten (5 years of age by Oct. 31) in order to participate in the program in September. If your child is selected for the program, remember that your child must be 3 years old to participate in the program.

The classes are taught by East Brunswick Public School certified teachers and supported with instructional assistants.

This program provides an inclusive educational environment for preschool children aligned with the New Jersey Preschool Teaching and Learning Expectations. This program includes both typically developing and preschool children with disabilities.

This tuition-based program is five days per week, two-and-one-half hours per day, and follows the 10-month school calendar. Both AM and PM sessions are available.

Tuition is not assessed for families eligible for free and reduced lunch. Information on eligibility for free and reduced lunch and the application is available on the district website at www.ebnet.org/preschool and at each elementary school.

Transportation for this program is the responsibility of the parent/guardian.

Applications for the General Education Inclusive Preschool are available at www.ebnet.org/preschool and must be received by March 18. Send completed applications to: Assistant Superintendent of Student Activities/Services, East Brunswick Public Schools, 760 Route 18, East Brunswick.

A limited number of openings will be available. Requests for specific sessions will be considered based on the number of applicants. However, there are no guarantees for parental requested placements.

A lottery drawing will occur in April if the number of applicants exceeds the openings.

If there are any questions, call the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Student Activities and Services at 732-613-6750.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that beginning Feb. 8, more than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact – experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), learn

How to solve problems and communicate effectively

Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

Supporting your loved one with compassion

Finding and using local supports and services

Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

How to handle a crisis

Current treatments and therapies

The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

Sessions through NAMI Middlesex County will be held virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 27, virtually. A Zoom tutorial will be held March 2; attendance is optional.

Register at www.naminj.org/programs/f2f/

The Monroe Township Cultural Arts Commission will host a live tour of the Barnes Foundation’s exhibit of the works of Amedeo Mondigliani.

This 50-minute tour from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 17 will be followed by a Q&A with docent Joe Caliva.

Visit www.monroetownshipculturalarts.com to scan the QR code, or click on https://live.barnesfoundation.org/CACMonroeTwp2-17-22

The program is free and open to the public.

East Brunswick residents can rent a plot in the community garden, located adjacent to the municipal complex on Civic Center Drive off Rues Lane.

A limited number of 10-foot by 10-foot plots are available for new gardeners on a first-come, first-served basis. The cost is $45 for first-year gardeners.

All gardeners are required to put in four hours of community garden service each year by working with a committee and participating in work days, or pay $40 in lieu of service. Gardeners can select from a list of committees found on the registration form.

For more information and to register for a plot, go online to the registration form.

The garden’s website offers timely articles, tips and tricks for gardeners, a calendar of events and information on donating surplus produce. Meetings and events during the year also offer an opportunity to share ideas outside the garden.

To keep gardeners safe, gardeners are asked to follow current guidance on COVID. Masks are suggested when others are present, but are not required in the garden.

Established in 2009, the garden offers 160 plots for new and returning gardeners who live or work in East Brunswick.

Fencing erected by the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission and the township protects the area from deer and other critters.

For more information, email to ebcgarden@gmail.com.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

Registration is open for yoga, women’s volleyball and men’s basketball for Milltown residents.

To register, log on to Community Pass.

Visit https://register.capturepoint.com/BoroughofMilltown

East Brunswick Community Housing Corporation (EBCHC) is a nonprofit group that provides affordable rental housing for low and very low income households who would not otherwise be able to secure decent housing in East Brunswick. EBCHC has purchased and manages 78 rental units in East Brunswick, operating through a combination of municipal, state and county funding, mortgages and rental income. There is a current need for new board members to participate in the mission to keep East Brunswick affordable. The corporation’s goal is to increase the opportunity for affordable housing for those who need it and assist in insuring that those in the program are successful in their tenancy. The responsibility of a board member includes one evening meeting per month in East Brunswick and participation in a committee involving finance, operations, tenant issues or acquisition. Interest and experience in landlord/tenant relations, property management, real estate financing and housing related issues and social services is desirable, but not required. Applicants must be an East Brunswick resident. For more information, contact Susan Fein at 732-390-6870 or sfein@eastbrunswick.org

The Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, in association with the Rutgers University Program in Cinema Studies, presents the New Jersey Film Festival Spring 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary.

The 40th anniversary festival will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 20.

As a result of COVID, all the films will be available virtually via Video on Demand for 24 hours on their show date.

Tickets are $15 per program; the all-access pass is $100. Ticket buyers will also have special access to filmmaker introductions and Q&A sessions for many of the films.

All the works that are screened are part of the New Jersey Film Festival and United States Super 8 Film and DV Festival Competitions, and were selected by a panel of judges including media professionals, journalists, students and academics. These judges selected the 40 finalists which will be publicly screened at the festival. The finalists were selected from over 633 works submitted by filmmakers from around the world. In addition, the judges will choose the prize winners in conjunction with the festival director.

Prize winners will be announced after the screenings on Feb. 20.

For more information, to buy tickets and to see the festival lineup, visit https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalspring2022

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an 8-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in Spring 2022.

The academy is designed to educate residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. April 5. Classes will continue weekly on Tuesdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for May 24.

Each session will highlight functions of the Sheriff’s Office including defensive tactics, K-9, transportation, fingerprinting, DARE, courts, civil process and foreclosures, among others.

Participants will tour the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and the Main Courthouse in New Brunswick.

Applications are due no later than Feb. 15. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Sgt. Frank Sautner at 732-745-5909 or email frank.sautner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

For more information, call 732-745-3382.

February is Black History Month; the East Brunswick Public Library, East Brunswick Senior Center and other township organizations are teaming up to celebrate.

The East Brunswick Library presents author Rich Geffken at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 to discuss his new book “Stories of Slavery in New Jersey” during a Zoom lecture. Geffken analyzes why New Jersey was the last state to abolish slavery, as well as the state’s complicated relationship with slavery.

The library will also host a special book discussion group featuring Jacqueline Woodson’s “Red at the Bone” at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in person at the library, and again at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The East Brunswick Senior Center will host a presentation about the Lost Souls Memorial Project at 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Peter Kahn and Elayne Risley will explain the tragic events that led to 137 people from Middlesex County losing their right to freedom.

The Lost Souls Public Memorial Project is also exhibiting at the library throughout February.

A complete listing of BlackHistory Month programs, including recordings of previous presentations, can be found online at www.ebpl.org/blackhistorymonth.

A seminar on Extreme Risk Protective Orders (ERPO) will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Middlesex County College in David B. Crabiel Hall, 2600 Woodbridge Ave., Edison.

This statute provides procedures through which family or household members of law enforcement may apply for an ERPO against a person who poses a danger of causing bodily injury to self or others by possessing a firearm.

Speakers include Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone; Bureau Chief Jeffrey J. Barile, Office of the Attorney General, Division of Criminal Justice, Chief of Prosecutors Supervision & Training; Assistant Attorney General Claudia Demitro, Office of the Attorney General, Division of Criminal Justice, Counsel to DCJ Director; and Assistant Prosecutor Judson Hamlin, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The general public, mental health service providers, law enforcement, clergy and members of the legal community are invited to attend. Attorneys will receive continuing education credits.

Confirmed partners include Brady United Against Gun Violence, the National Association for Social Workers, New Brunswick Domestic Violence Awareness Coalition, and Women Aware.

RSVP at www.surveymonkey.com/r/erpoforum2022

The livestream link will be www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0U5yGZa1cA

For more information, contact Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Reginald Johnson at reginald.johnson@co.middlesex.nj.us or 732-745-8430.

Presented by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will present a Youth Bias Task Force Roundtable: A Continuing Discussion from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

The discussion will focus on combatting biases among young people, teaching effective responses to hate crimes, creating a learning expeience through discussion for students, parents and school officials; and opening the lines of communication between school officials and the community.

Panelists will include Erica Hein, New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission; Kyle Anderson, Middlesex County Board of Education; Michael S. Likier, racial justice consultant; William Davis, community activist; Tisha Leonardo-Santiago, bilingual community relations specialist for the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights; Detective Juan A. Rodriguez of the Sayreville Police Department’s Juvenile Bureau; and students from the local Human Rights Commission; with opening remarks by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The livestream link is www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5HOVDd1-2k

Centraljersey.com will hold a Health & Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1 south, Princeton.

For tickets, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/CJ22

For vendor opportunities, email events@newspapermediagroup.com

Centraljersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish this chain of weekly newspapers and monthly magazines.

The East Brunswick Friends of the Library are asking for donations of unwanted jewelry and accessories for their first-ever “Baubles, Bangles & Bling Boutique” jewelry sale this March.

Donations can be dropped off in a sealed plastic bag at the East Brunswick Public Library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center Dr., at the Circulation Desk.

Tax receipts will be available for all donors.

The Friends are collecting fine, costume and vintage jewelry, bracelets, earrings, pins, tie tacks, cuff links, rings, watches, gently worn handbags, wallets, scarfs, and other accessories. They are even collecting single earrings and non-working watches.

Donations will be accepted through early March.

Information about the jewelry sale will be released closer to the event. All money received benefits the library.

For more information, visit www.ebpl.org/friends.

Astera Cancer Care teams up with East Brunswick Public Library for the online presentation “Understanding Breast Cancer” at 7 p.m. March 1.

Sundus Abbasi, breast surgeon at Astera Breast Cancer in New Brunswick and Monroe, will discuss cancer risks, how screening and imaging work, current treatment advances, and the importance of high-risk screening.

Registration is requested for this free program. To register, go online to www.ebpl.org/calendar.

This program is offered through the library’s “Just For The Health of It” Consumer Health and Wellness information service. To learn about other programs and resources, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org.

Middlesex County has scheduled the following rabies clinics:

Monroe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5, Monroe Community Center, 120 Monmouth Road, for dogs and cats

Jamesburg, March 12, 1-2 p.m. cats, 2-3 p.m. dogs, 3-4 p.m. both, Jamesburg Fire Department, 82 W. Railroad Ave.

Helmetta, 6-8 p.m. March 22, Public Works Garage, 51 Main St., dogs and cats

South River, Noon to 3 p.m. March 26, South River Public Works, 9 Ivan Way, dogs cats

Spotswood, 1-4 p.m. May 21, Spotswood Municipal Building, 77 Summerhill Road, for dogs and cats

Milltown, 6-8 p.m. May 24, Public Works Garage, 50 Washington Ave., for dogs and cats

For more information, visit https://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/government/departments/department-of-public-safety-and-health/office-of-health-services/rabies-clinics

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Metuchen, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. March 31 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

The NAMI New Jersey Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Network hosts a Poetry Contest every year in honor of National Poetry Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

This year, the prompt is about aspects of mental health stigma and how we think and feel about them. How we respond to them. How do they shape us if at all?

However, relate this in a poem without using the word “stigma.”

Host Jacquese Armstrong offered a sample at https://files.constantcontact.com/9325d276001/61aed662-634b-466d-97c8-6a18f21d1d8d.pdf

This prompt will be subjective and personal; however, it is important to articulate the feelings stigma brings to mind in different aspects. When we have examined how stigma resides on the inside, then we can truly address it outside ourselves.

Guidelines:

Poem should be in keeping with the theme.

Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email, mailing address and phone number.

Contest submission deadline is April 4.

Contest open only to domestic applicants with a U.S. mailing address.

Email the entry to poetry@naminj.org. Or, mail typed entries to: NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902.

Poems will be open to public voting for the Top 10. The Top 3 will win a cash prize and the top poems will also be published on the NAMI NJ website for others to read.

NAMI New Jersey is a division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

Ongoing

Women Aware, in collaboration with the Spotswood Police Department, is seeking volunteers to serve on the Spotswood Police Domestic Violence Response Team.

The team is composed of trained community members who respond to the police department on an on call basis in order to provide emotional support, domestic violence information, legal options, community resources and a safety plan to individuals affected by domestic violence.

Volunteers are needed for after hours and weekends.

Volunteers must undergo a background check and fingerprinting, interview process, and complete a 40-hour training.

To apply, visit www.womenaware.net/volunteer

Women Aware’s 24-hour hotline for assistance is 732-249-4504.

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice. Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge. Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

The South River Police Department is reminding residents about the Operation Blue Angel program, which allows officers quick access to senior citizens and other eligible residents in the event of an emergency.

Operation Blue Angel is a program to assist residents who, due to advanced age, immobility, or medical concerns, may be unable to answer their door in an emergency situation.

The program is administered free of charge to any eligible resident.

Through Operation Blue Angel, a police department-owned lock box similar to a real estate agent’s lock box is placed outside the residence. A key, supplied by the resident, is locked inside the box. In the event of an emergency, responding police officers are able to retrieve the key by using a code accessed by our Communications Center, allowing first responders to quickly enter the home without causing damage. The code is stored securely at all times in the Communications Center and reset to a new code in the event it is used to access the lock box.

Applicants to Operation Blue Angel must meet certain criteria and agree to the following:

• Must be 55 years of age or older, or have a medical condition that is potentially incapacitating

• Must either live alone, or be home alone on a frequent basis

• Must provide a key for an entry door to the home

• Must grant the South River Police Department permission to access and use the key during an emergency

• Must complete and notarize a waiver form

To apply for the program, print, complete and return the application and liability waiver to police headquarters, available at southriverpd.org/operation-blue-angel

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

The South River Police Department is reminding residents of its Unoccupied Residence Program.

As part of this free program, South River residents can complete and submit a form to let officers know when a residence will be unoccupied. A police officer will check on the home as time permits during his or her normal patrol duties.

The Unoccupied Residence Form can be downloaded by visiting www.southriverpd.org or picked up at Police Headquarters located at 61 Main St. Once completed, the form can be faxed to 732-613-6103 or dropped off at police headquarters.

This program is intended for residences which are unoccupied due to short-term travel or vacation plans. It is separate from South River’s long-term vacant property ordinance.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The South River Police Department responds to emergency and non-emergency calls at businesses 24 hours a day. Occasionally, it becomes necessary to contact someone from the business outside of business hours. To assist police with having this information available when needed, the department maintains a database containing after hours contact phone numbers for business owners and representatives.

Anytime a new business is opened, business ownership is transferred, there are changes in employment status of listed contacts, or there are changes in positions or job titles of listed contacts, a business should be registered – but registration is 100% voluntary.

Information will be stored in a secure database. In the event it is deemed necessary by first responders on scene, the Communications Center can access the information and quickly reach a business owner or representative.

To register a business, visit southriverpd.org/business-registration and download the business registration form. The completed form can be submitted by emailing it to adehanes@southriverpd.org, faxing it to 732-613-6103, or dropping it off at headquarters, 61 Main St., South River.

For more information on registering an alarm, call 732-257-1999.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Jewish Family Services Food Pantry needs volunteers to organize its food pantry and supply closet, located at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The schedule is flexible.

If interested, contact JFS Volunteer Coordinator Michelle B. at 732-777-1940 or MichelleB@jfsmiddlesex.org

The East Brunswick Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.” Two parking stalls in the lot of the municipal court next to police headquarters, 1 Civic Center Dr., are available to the public for conducting in-person transactions that have been facilitated through online marketplaces. The parking stalls are indicated by signage.

The designated zone is available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Access to the police headquarters lobby may also be granted for “safe exchanges” during non-court hours and may be arranged in advance by calling the police department.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.