Driver accused of drinking alcoholic beverage during motor vehicle stop

A Stewartsville man is facing multiple charges following a motor vehicle stop in which he was subsequently found to be drinking an alcoholic beverage in his car, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The 50-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest in the Jan. 27 incident on Bear Tavern Road, police said.

After the man pulled over to the side of the road, the police officer who initiated the motor vehicle stop allegedly observed him drinking an alcoholic beverage in the car.

The man allegedly refused to speak to the police officer and got out of the car in an aggressive manner, police said.

The man allegedly refused to comply with the police officer who stopped him, and with the additional police officers who were called to provide back-up for the police officer.

The man was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters for processing. He was released, pending an appearance in Mercer County Superior Court.