CBA names Ulrich as new coach of varsity volleyball program

×

Administrators at Christian Brothers Academy, Lincroft, have announced the selection of Jason Ulrich as the new head coach of the school’s varsity volleyball program.

Ulrich is succeeding the program’s founder and the only head coach the Colts have ever had, Monica Slattery, who is stepping away from the position after 20 years, according to a press release from the school.

Ulrich is now tasked with leading the CBA’s three levels of volleyball, which include junior varsity and freshman teams.

“On behalf of the entire CBA community, I am excited to welcome our new head coach, Jason Ulrich, who comes to CBA with a wealth of experience at both the high school and collegiate levels,” said Director of Athletics Michael Mazzaccaro.

“Coach Slattery built CBA volleyball into a Shore Conference and state powerhouse. I have the utmost confidence Jason will uphold CBA’s tradition of excellence while educating our athletes to become better people and players,” Mazzaccaro said.

Ulrich most recently was the head coach of the Jackson Memorial High School boys program in Jackson, Ocean County, where he was named Shore Conference Coach of the Year by nj.com in 2019, according to the press release.

His teams advanced to the Shore Conference Tournament Final Four on three occasions during his six years as head coach. In 2021, Jackson Memorial advanced to the finals of the state sectional tournament, according to the press release.

“CBA is such an intriguing school and athletics program because both are the best of the best,” Ulrich said. “I am always looking to challenge myself at the highest level possible and CBA is already there. I will work as hard as I can in order to better myself, this school and the students of the academy.”

Ulrich was the Jackson Memorial girls volleyball head coach from 2006-12 as well.

In addition to coaching at Jackson Memorial, Ulrich currently serves as an assistant coach with the Georgian Court University, Lakewood, women’s volleyball program, which has qualified for two NCAA Division II tournaments during his time there. He is also the head coach and assistant director of the Shore Volleyball Academy, according to the press release.