Driver, passenger suffer fatal injuries after vehicle strikes tree in Edison

EDISON – Two people are dead and two people are injured after a vehicle struck a tree off Route 1 in Edison.

Authorities responded to the southbound lane of Route 1 in the area of Jeff Street following the report of a crash around 10:17 p.m. Feb. 8.

Upon their arrival, authorities located one vehicle, containing four occupants, which had struck a tree, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, Ziyad Elsaedi, 21, of North Plainfield, and the front passenger of the vehicle, were transported to a nearby hospital along with two other critically injured passengers.

Elsaedi and the front passenger, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to their next-of-kin, were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information should call Capt. Dominic Masi of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.