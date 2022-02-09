Examiner On Campus, Feb. 9

Seton Hall University, South Orange, has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Damon Battaglia of Allentown, Aleks Bednarski of Allentown, Matthew Bethea of Allentown, Laura Caruso of Cream Ridge, Erin Murphy of Cream Ridge, Patrick Murphy of Cream Ridge and Anastasia Plank of Allentown.

Centenary University, Hackettstown, has named Aidan Michael Hixenbaugh of Millstone Township to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Juliana Adorno of Cream Ridge, who is majoring in communication studies; and Anthony Heinz of Cream Ridge, who is majoring in finance.

Rachel Lange of Allentown has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.