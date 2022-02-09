Old Bridge officials approve ordinance establishing price increase for full-day summer camp

OLD BRIDGE – The prices for the full-day, eight-week summer camp for elementary and middle school students are expected to increase $100.

The Township Council introduced to amend the camp’s fee through an ordinance at a meeting on Feb. 8.

Matthew Mercurio, director of the Old Bridge Parks and Recreation Department, said the increase is due to the price inflation for field trips, busing, minimum wage mandates and gasoline.

For elementary school students, the camp prices will increase from $1,700 to $1,800 and for middle school students the prices increase from $1,850 to $1,950, he said.

“When we looked at all of our numbers and looked at two of our [private camp] competitors in our area and what they are charging, we’re still coming in about $350 less for the entire summer,” Mercurio said.

He added many townships that hold full-day camps, the hours range from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Old Bridge offers its full-day camp from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A lot of families that use our before and after care [program], they are the ones who need that full-day summer camp for their child to see a friendly face that they know and it keeps a lot of things at ease and a lot of anxiety is eased,” Mercurio said, noting the majority of the before and after care staff rolls over into their full-day camp staff.

Business Administrator Himanshu Shah said the full-day summer camp is a self-funding program.

“The revenue needs to support the expenses,” he said. “That’s why we are recommending the increase.”

Mercurio said the revenue for the full-day camp is like a trust account for a utility that does not hit the tax base.

“We need to bring enough money in, get as close to losing money without losing money and offer a great service at the same time,” he said.

Mercurio added the recreation department is state licensed as a daycare facility.

“Most other camps that do this may not be,” he said. “We’re held at a ratio by the state of staff and students where a lot of these other camps are not held to that ratio. There are inspectors who [conduct] pop-in inspections to make sure you are following all the rules, regulations, and guidelines.”

Aside from the full-day camp, the township is still offering a half-day camp and Camp Robin Therapeutic Recreation for residents in the summer. The price increase does not affect the half-day camp and Camp Robin.