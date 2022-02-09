Kelsey Theatre to present ‘Popcorn Falls’ at Mercer County Community College

Maurer Productions OnStage will present the zany comedy “Popcorn Falls,” weekends from Feb. 18 through Feb. 27 at the Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Written by award-winning playwright and actor James Hindman, “Popcorn Falls” is the story of a small town with a dried up tourist attraction, according to a press release.

Unless the mayor can scrape up some money, the town will be forced into bankruptcy and turned into a sewage treatment plant. One small loophole can unearth a town-saving grant, but the money is tied in to producing a play in a town with no actors and no theater.

“Popcorn Falls” premiered at Theatre Nova in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2017 and opened Off-Broadway at the Davenport Theatre in New York City in 2018. Broadway World described “Popcorn Falls” as “laugh-out-loud comic genius,” according to the press release.

The cast features Dan Keyser and Maria Keyser from Martinsville as the denizens of the town of Popcorn Falls. The couple plays the entire wacky population of the town of Popcorn Falls in this high-energy, laugh-filled 90-minute race to save the town.

The show is directed by John M. Maurer and produced by John and Diana Gilman Maurer of Ewing.

Director John Maurer describes the show as “an uproarious comedy combining farce, love and desperation. It is pure magic.”

Performance dates for “Popcorn Falls” at the Kelsey Theatre are Feb. 18 at 8 p.m., Feb. 19 at 8 p.m., Feb. 20 at 2 p.m., Feb. 25 at 8 p.m., Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request.

A mask must be worn in the theater and proof of COVID vaccination or of a negative COVID test no older than 48 hours is required at the door, according to the press release.