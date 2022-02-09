Missing Rider University student veteran last seen in Baltimore

The Lawrence Township Police Department is searching for a Rider University student who has been missing since Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., and who is considered to be endangered.

Jordan Clark-Sherman, 26, traveled to the area of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and was last seen in Baltimore on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. He was wearing a gray and black pea-coat style jacket, police said.

Clark-Sherman, who is Black, weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He may have taken public transportation to an unknown location from Baltimore.

He is a U.S. military veteran and is considered to be endangered (suicidal), police said.

Persons with information about Clark-Sherman, who is from Trenton, should contact Detective Ryan Dunn of the Lawrence Township Police Department at 609-844-7125 or 609-896-1111, or by email at rdunn@lawrencetwp.com.