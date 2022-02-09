Middlesex County celebrates Black History Month with spectrum of arts and culture events

The Arts Institute of Middlesex County planned programming during February primarily centered around celebrating Black History Month.

Every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for Art and Story Time every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with a new reading and a DIY craft activity. All ages welcome.

o Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “The Sweet and Sour Animal Book” with poems by Langston Hughes. This book is illustrated with three-dimensional animals created especially for this book by first and second graders from the Harlem School of the Arts. After the reading, create your own three-dimensional animals.

o Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears” written by Verna Aardema and illustrated by Leo and Diane Dillon. After the reading, create your own wax drawing using white crayons and watercolors.

o Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. Join the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick for a reading of “Dancing in the Wings” written by Debbie Allen and illustrated by Kadir Nelson. After the reading, join a dance activity.

Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Join local artist Helene Plank as she discusses her button mosaics composed of hand-sewn discarded buttons and beads on raw canvas. Learn how to make your own button artwork and how the art form can be easily adapted to current pandemic conditions using materials at home. A list of supplies needed for the workshop is available on the Zoom registration link, and all registrants will receive an electronic packet of Valentine’s Day-themed templates in advance of the virtual program.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball. Through May 1 visit “Discover Greatness,” a traveling exhibit from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum featuring close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s. East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The Spring 2022 New Jersey Film Festival. The 40th anniversary festival takes place select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 20. This year’s festival will be run as a hybrid series with programming presented online and select live screenings at Rutgers University.

Treasures of Middlesex County Exhibit. Discover historically significant artifacts dating back more than 300 years on display at the Cornelius Low House Museum. Items include muskets from the Middlesex County Brigade, historic maps, 18th century documents, local ceramics, and furniture from 18th and early 19th century craftspeople.

The Liberty Base Ball Club of New Brunswick is in search of players, men and women. The Liberty Base Ball Club plays base ball (it was originally two words) according to the rules, customs, equipment and uniform specifications of the 1850s and beyond. Players 18 years of age or older, can contact Capt. Lawrence Major at nblbbc@gmail.com. Previous baseball experience preferred.

For more information, visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture. Registration details and links to live stream events are available.