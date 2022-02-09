News Transcript On Campus, Feb. 9

John Pezzolanti of Manalapan has been named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., for the Fall 2021 semester.

Mary Mattia of Freehold has earned the Master of Library and Information Science degree from Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga.

Lauren Nee of Freehold was named to the Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Lauren, who is majoring in psychology and creative writing, is a member of the Class of 2022.

Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: from Colts Neck – Damon Casucci, Tessa Fieramosca and Eliana Joskowski; from Freehold – Stephanie Appow, Gianna Bamonte, Emma Bonavolonta, Michael Gural, Kimberly Herbert, Julia Lambert, Jessica Lieberman, Jennifer McCue and Skylar Nowicki; from Manalapan – Emily Becker, Matthew Davis, Kathryn Deluca, Anthony Gugliotta, Christina Harrison, Francesca Marchiano, Jenna Mintz, Rachel Moore, Alexandria Persico, Madison Pettit and Bianca Pisani; and from Marlboro – Angela Arizzo, Shaun Fishman, Rebecca Halem, Skylar Levy, Sawyer Malkin, Kayla Marcano, Jordan Messina, Bari Moslowitz, Julia Stracquadanio, Madison Abel, Paul Cappuzzo and Jack Zemlanicky.

Aviva Kern of Manalapan earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Christopher Cheung of Marlboro has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.

Lindsay Morin of Colts Neck has been named to the dean’s list at American University, Washington, D.C., for the Fall 2021 semester.

Julia Feldman of Freehold has been named to the dean’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, for the 2021-22 fall semester. Julia is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, Latin American Studies.

Jordan Jones of Freehold has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Wilkes University, Wikes-Barre, Pa. A commencement ceremony honoring 2021 and 2022 graduates will be held in May.

Joshua Koenig of Manalapan has graduated magna cum laude from Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Seton Hall University, South Orange, has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Isabella Aiello of Manalapan, Demetri Allen of Freehold, Danielle Becker of Manalapan, Taylor Blazis of Freehold, Alysiah Burnette of Morganville, Joseph Carrier of Freehold, Dylan Cherichello of Morganville, Karen Chernoff of Marlboro, Emily Chou of Morganville, Zahra Clarke of Freehold, Rebecca Como of Marlboro, Ryan Conley of Freehold, Paul Crowley of Manalapan, Justin Davis of Freehold, Michael Detinich of Marlboro, Mary Gabuya of Marlboro, Ava Geissel of Manalapan, Justin Gemellaro of Manalapan, Camarin Georges of Freehold, Christopher Giovanniello of Morganville, Nicholas Guarasi of Freehold, Brendan Hammond of Freehold, Matthew Holmes of Morganville, Mason Jones of Freehold, Myeong Gil Jun of Manalapan, Joseph Kaiser of Marlboro, Courtney Kerrigan of Freehold, Vikram Khosla of Freehold, Zane Kokinakos of Freehold, Karissa Kopf of Freehold, Justin Kwok of Manalapan, Daniel Leimbach of Morganville, Jordan Levine of Manalapan, Kayla Loges of Freehold, Veronica Lomangino of Morganville, Daphne Lombardi of Freehold, Matthew Lyulko of Marlboro, Matthew Madonna of Freehold, Maxwell Manfre of Freehold, Darren Mattos of Morganville, Nicholas Mattos of Morganville, Lauren Mellerup of Freehold, Daniella Militello of Marlboro, Autumn Miller of Colts Neck, Adrienne Neste of Colts Neck, Riley Nolan of Manalapan, Stephen O’Malley of Freehold, Milan Patel of Marlboro, Jonathan Perumpail of Marlboro, Megan Perumpail of Morganville, Ethan Rosenblum of Freehold, Stacey Salvia of Manalapan, Ria Sandeep of Freehold, Isabella Saporito of Manalapan, Julia Schmitt of Freehold, Audra Smires of Freehold, Melissa Soccodato of Freehold, Kaitlyn Spadaro of Manalapan, Gregg Walsh of Marlboro, Madison Walsh of Freehold, Joseph West of Freehold, Courtney Windels of Freehold, Michael Wroblewski of Morganville, Cassandra Yaegel of Freehold and Jonathan Zammit of Manalapan.

Fairfield University, Fairfield, Conn., has awarded deans list honors to the following area residents for the Fall 2021 semester: from Colts Neck – Jill Carson and James Nelson; from Freehold – Kaley DeFilippo and Olivia Salvato; from Manalapan – Avery Nocella and Victoria Sarf; and from Morganville – Olivia Conkling.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Alexander Finn of Colts Neck, Elizabeth Loney of Manalapan, Alexandra Fish of Manalapan, Kathryn Sullivan of Manalapan, Gianna Kiste of Freehold, Macayla Caracappa of Freehold, Shannon Thompson of Freehold, Sydney Hall of Freehold, Payton Mahoney of Marlboro, Corinne Davi of Marlboro and Kathryn Kurowski of Morganville.