North Brunswick Library continues slate of virtual programs

Residents can sign up for the following virtual programs offered by the North Brunswick Public Library.

Melanie Hazim, outreach director for the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, will discuss the “Peskiest Scams of 2022,” during a virtual program at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

The workshop will provide an overview of the most annoying, boldest and dangerous scams of 2022, and the best practices to avoid them, including online dating scams, COVID-19 test and vaccine scams, weight loss scams, PayPal and Venmo scams, tax credit scams, post-disaster scams, IRS or government scams, “smishing,” credit card scams, identity theft and more.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/Feb24Scams2022

David Selenko will offer a free and interactive Budgeting 101 virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, where attendees will learn how to adopt successful budgeting measures and take control of their financial life.

Topics will include basic elements of budgeting and managing income; fixed expenses, and expenses you have little control over; flexible and non-essential expenses; unplanned expenses, including how to prepare for inevitable medical issues and other emergencies; and practical savings models.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/Feb28Budgeting2022

Join Jodi Bloom, college planning expert from Cornerstone College Solutions, for a free virtual College Funding Workshop, designed to help families with children of any age figure out how to pay for college without jeopardizing budget, savings and retirement, at 6:30 p.m. March 10.

Learn how to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and the overall cost of college; learn the “ins and outs” of the financial aid system and how to maximize what your student receives; identify myths and avoid common errors that can cause you to overpay for school; learn how to obtain discounts from colleges and universities, even if you won’t qualify for need-based financial aid; learn how to develop a comprehensive college plan with proven strategies and financial alternatives to meet your family’s unique goals and cost requirements; and determine how to find the best college match for your children.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/March10CollegeFunding2022

Kenneth Vercammen, Esq. will present a free Wills, Estate Planning & Probate Seminar virtually at 6 p.m. March 21, where attendees will learn how to correctly navigate the current changes to the New Jersey Probate Law, and make estate planning easy while also protecting your family.

Topics covered will include handling probate while government offices are closed; getting your estate planning documents done when you can’t go into a law office; how to eliminate the New Jersey Estate Tax, and what’s new with proposed 2022 Federal Estate Tax changes; what a living will is; and an overview of problems that arise if you have no will.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/March21WillsEstates2022

For more information an any program, email Librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete list of virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or follow on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary