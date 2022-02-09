Princeton police blotter

A bicycle valued at $2,000 was reported stolen from a bicycle rack in the common area at the Lawrence Apartments on Lawrence Drive Feb. 6.

Two people entered a store on State Road and stole an assortment of items in a shoplifting incident reported Feb. 6.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hamilton Township after he was stopped by police on University Place Feb. 5. He was turned over to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

A vandal smashed the window on a building on Palmer Square in an incident reported Feb. 5. The cost to replace the window was estimated at $500.

A Balcourt Drive resident reported that someone entered her car while it was parked in her driveway and reportedly stole a change purse. The incident was reported Feb. 3.

A woman reported the theft of her wallet from her purse while she was at a Nassau Street business Jan. 28. The thief used the woman’s credit cards to make purchases totaling nearly $1,500 from stores in Princeton.

A Newlin Road resident reported being scammed out of $996.44 by someone posing as a PSE&G representative Jan. 24.

Two Philadelphia residents, ages 23 and 21, were charged with shoplifting for taking merchandise valued at $195 from a store on Nassau Street. The 23-year-old man, who reportedly tried to flee and gave police a false name, was also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. The 21-year-old woman was also charged with possession of burglar tools (a clothing tag remover). He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center and she was released.