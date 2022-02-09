Tri-Town News On Campus, Feb. 9

Delaney Lindquist of Howell has been named to the Cazenovia College, Cazenovia, N.Y., dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Seton Hall University, South Orange, has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Daniel Braile of Jackson, Peter Colon of Jackson, Kayla Cooney of Jackson, Kyle Courtney of Jackson, Jenna DePietro of Jackson, Zander Farrell of Jackson, Marianna Iliadis of Jackson, Bailey Keenan of Jackson, Katherine Klein of Howell, Julie Myhal of Jackson, Alexa Parisi of Howell, Josh Salkin of Jackson, Emiliya Sarnov of Howell, Elyse Whary of Jackson and Allison Wrubel of Howell.

Centenary University, Hackettstown, has named Thomas Silvio Decristofano of Howell to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Kasey Finnigan of Howell, who is majoring in accounting; Rosanna Chirichella of Howell, who is majoring in communication studies; Jordan Horner of Howell, who is majoring in health sciences; and Skylar Espinos of Jackson, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Alvernia University, Reading, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Alison Germadnig of Howell, who is enrolled in the Occupational Therapy program; Alison McGrath of Howell, who is enrolled in the Occupational Therapy program; and Zachary Rogacki of Jackson, who is enrolled in the Environmental Science program.