Woman charged with stalking, harassment after repeatedly visiting North Harrison property

A 54-year-old woman from Canada who has repeatedly been found on the property of a North Harrison Street residence without permission has been charged with stalking, harassment and defiant trespass, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The woman was charged Jan. 28 after she was found on the property several times, police said.

She had been warned by police in several towns not to contact the victim, police said.

The woman went back to the property again on Jan. 30 and was charged a second time with stalking, harassment and defiant trespass, police said. She was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

This is not the first time that the Canadian woman was charged with defiant trespass for being on the victim’s property without permission. The woman entered and remained on the property in an earlier incident that was reported in November 2021.