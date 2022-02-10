Common calendar, Packet papers, February 11

Ongoing

Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton has an online exhibition highlighting the history of slavery at Morven viewable at morven.org

Much of this information has been available on the gallery walls, but in the online format they can deepen the viewer’s understanding by linking to source material.

Research into the men, women,and children enslaved by the Stocktons at Morven is ongoing, and this site will be updated as new information is discovered.

To view this online exhibition, visit www.morven.org/slavery-at-morven

It is time to register for East Windsor Regional School District’s full-day kindergarten program.

To enter kindergarten in the fall, children should be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. A birth certificate or passport must be presented to verify the date of birth.

Families will also be required to submit proof of residence.

Online registration is available at https://genesis.ewrsd.k12.nj.us/genesis/openReg?screen=welcomeScreen&action=form

Parents and guardians who do not have access to the internet can schedule an appointment to register online in the office by contacting the Central Registration office at 609-443-2881, ext. 6800, or centralregistration@ewrsd.k12.nj.us.

For further registration requirements, visit www.ewrsd.org.

The Woman’s Club of Cranbury High School Student Community Service Scholarship Award is for $2,000.

Candidates must reside in Cranbury Township; have shown examples of exceptional community service, including volunteerism, leadership or other virtues of service; and be a high school senior who will be entering their first year of postsecondary education.



Though this is through the Woman’s Club, the applicant can be of any gender.

The application will include where the scholarship will be used, as well as the applicant’s mailing address and email address.

A one-page essay detailing why the candidate should be considered is part of the application.

Two personal references from people who are not related to the candidate are required. One should be from a teacher or other school staff, and one should be from a source outside of school, such as clergy or youth leaders.

The deadline to apply is April 30.

The application can be mailed to The Woman’s Club of Cranbury, Attn: High School Student Community Service Scholarship, P.O. Box 94 Cranbury 08512.



Recipients of the scholarships are chosen by the Scholarship Committee and will be presented to the Woman’s Club of Cranbury membership at the general meeting in

May. The recipient and their parents or guardian will be invited to attend the May meeting where the award will be announced. The recipient will receive a check for the approved amount of the award at the May meeting.

For more information, visit https://womansclubofcranbury.org/scholarships

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com.

Select dates, now through March 3



Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton will be closed through mid-February while the floors of the main galleries are being refurbished. During this time, the public can still access online exhibitions and virtual programming.

Through March 3, each at 6:30 p.m., Morven’s Grand Homes & Gardens Distinguished Speakers Series returns. Armchair travel to the Roaring ‘20s starting at Innisfree in New York, then on to Swan House in Georgia, down to Ca’ D’Zan on Florida’s west coast, and then arriving finally in Miami’s Vizcaya. Each week’s presenter will be on site at their respective location with both an in-person, limited capacity “watch party” in Morven’s Stockton Education Center, adjacent to the museum, as well as virtual viewing options and recordings for all ticket holders. Tickets for the entire series of four events are $90 for in-person general admission, $75 for virtual general admission, $60 for in-person Morven members, and $45 for virtual Morven members. Individual tickets are available for $30 for in-person general admission, $25 for virtual general admission, $20 for in-person Morven members, and $15 for virtual Morven members.

Spend time with architectural illustrator David Genther at 9 a.m. Feb. 12 and 13. This workshop introduces the techniques of Beaux-Arts wash rendering. Participants will begin by learning the basic skills needed to produce a traditional ink wash rendering of a Doric column capital. All levels are welcome. Tickets are $225 for general admission, or $175 for Morven members.

Morven will host a virtual rose workshop with renowned Rosarian Michael Marriott from 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Marriott will be live from the UK as he explores the British roots of Mount Vernon’s historic roses on President George Washington’s birthday and shares other rose-related tips and tricks in a special, new virtual program created just for Morven. Tickets are $15 for general admission, or $10 for Morven members.

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

For additional information and registration, visit morven.org/programs

Through Friday, Feb. 11

Each school year, Bordentown Regional High School accepts nominations for induction into the Academic Hall of Fame. The school coordinates this induction with its annual Scholastic Awards Banquet, where seniors who have maintained an academic average of at least 86% for their first seven semesters are honored.

This year’s banquet will be held on May 3 at the high school.

A committee composed of community members, faculty and administrators reviews nominations and selects the alumni to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. BRHS would like to elicit more input from the community in this year’s selection process. Therefore, any community member who would like to nominate someone for induction into the Academic Hall of Fame is asked to contact Melissa Guido at Bordentown Regional High School by Feb. 11. She can be reached at 609-298-0025, ext. 1102 or mguido@bordentown.k12.nj.us.

Nominees must have graduated from William MacFarland High School or Bordentown Regional High School and have distinguished themselves in their personal and/or professional life.

Friday, Feb. 11

The Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University presents “Open Secrets: Ulysses at 100” at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

Fintan O’Toole, Princeton’s Visiting Leonard L. Milberg ’53 Professor in Irish Letters, presents the discussion on James Joyce’s revolutionary novel “Ulysses” published 100 years ago in February 1922.

In the Robert Fagles Memorial Lecture, O’Toole asks why the book still matters today.

Introduced by Paul Muldoon, Princeton’s Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities and co-chair of the Fund for Irish Studies.

Part of the 2021-2022 Fund for Irish Studies Lecture Series at Princeton University.

Free and open to the public online via Zoom.

Registration required.

Visit the event page at https://princeton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x0NaQXhFTomQyKehwyOkSg for more details including Zoom registration link.

Weekends, Feb. 11 through March 6

Shakespeare ’70’s presentation of “Scenery” will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12; and at 2 p.m. Feb. 13. “Popcorn Falls” will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26; and at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27. “Higher – The Sly and the Family Stone Story” tribute concert is set for 8 p.m. March 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. March 6. Call or email the Box Office for complimentary tickets. Everyone 5 and older entering the theater must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the show. Masks must be worn. For more information visit http://kelsey.mccc.edu/ The theater is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Saturday, Feb. 12

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Princeton and the Princeton University CSO (student group) is hosting a Christian Science lecture, “Why everyone is needed,” by James Shepherd on at 2 p.m. Feb. 12.

The talk, open to all, will discuss our spiritual purpose and worth as God’s offspring and how that has a healing impact in the world.

Join in person at 16 Bayard Lane, Princeton, or by audio livestream. Masks required.

Free and open to the public.

For more information on the lecture, livestream, and a parking map, visit www.csprinceton.org. For questions, email clerk@csprinceton.org.

Tony- and Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell is releasing her first solo music in over a decade and will be taking the album on the road.

She will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Matthews Theater at the McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

She will be joined by her Bonny Light Horseman band, who will also play their own set.

For ticket information, visit https://tickets.mccarter.org/15043/15044

Saturdays, through March 12

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s (PPPL) Ronald E. Hatcher Science on Saturday lectures kick off on Jan. 29.

The lectures will be offered live online for the third year and will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 12. There is no lecture on Feb. 19 due to the Department of Energy’s Science Bowl.

The complete schedule for the year is:

• Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. – Janet Iawasa, Biochemistry Department, University of Utah School of Medicine, ”Animating Molecular Machines.”

• Feb. 26 at 9:30 a.m. – James Schroeder, Department of Physics and Engineering, Wheaton College, “Answering a 40-year-old Riddle: Can Alfven Waves Cause Auroras?”

• March 5 at 9:30 a.m. – Travis Miles, Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences, Rutgers University, “Ocean Robotics for the New Blue Economy.”

• March 12 at 9:30 a.m. – Evdokiya Kostadinova, Physics Department, Auburn University, “Feeling the Heat: Fusion Plasmas Used to Study Spacecraft Heat Shields.”

For individuals who cannot make it to the lectures or who want to watch previous talks, the lectures will be posted on the Science on Saturday archives.

Register one time to get a link to attend all the lectures. Register at https://pppl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJApc-Ghpj0qE9XgBRI5Iqg1U3a1WaEHLLNw

Through Sunday, Feb. 13

The Lawrence Township Junior Baseball & Softball Association opened registration for its Spring 2022 Little League softball and baseball programs for children ages 5-16 who live or attend school in Lawrence Township.

Free T-ball for children ages 5 and 6 will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays beginning April 9.

Little League Softball for girls ages 6-12 will be coach-pitched, player-pitched and have a Majors Division, starting April 11.

Lawrence Little League Baseball for ages 6-12 will be coach-pitched, player-pitched and have a Majors Division, starting April 11.

Babe Ruth Baseball for ages 13-16 begins mid-April.

Little League and Babe Ruth programs cost $165 per player with family discounts and payment plans available.

Receive a $15 discount if registered by Jan. 2, 2022.

This season is the 70th anniversary.

COVID protocols will be followed.

To register, log in or create an account at www.ltjbsa.com.

Registration closes Feb. 13.

Select dates, beginning Sunday, Feb. 13

Hightstown Elks Lodge 1955 will offer breakfast for veterans from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 13, March 13, April 10 and May 8 at the lodge, 110 Hickory Corner Road, Hightstown.

The menu will include eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, omelets, bacon, sausage, potatoes, coffee, tea and juice.

Veterans are welcome free of charge. Family members are $10 per person; children age 5 and under are free.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Princeton Makes, a new Princeton-based artist cooperative, and Ragged Sky Press, a local publisher focused on poetry, will host a Second Sunday Poetry Reading at 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Princeton Makes store in the Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N. Harrison St., Princeton.

The reading will feature Elizabeth Danson and Carlos Hernández Peña.

Their readings will be followed an open mic available to up to 10 audience members who would like to read their original poetry. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, poetry with a love theme is appreciated.

For more information, visit www.princetonmakes.com.

Monday, Feb. 14

A reading by Terese Marie Mailhot and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing is planned for 5 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Drapkin Studio at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus.

A reading by First Nation Canadian writer, journalist and memoirist Mailhot and seniors Molly Bremer, Iliyah Coles, Lila Harmar, Megan Pan, Maya Rabinowitz, Grace Xu and Mina Yu.

The C.K. Williams Reading Series showcases senior thesis students of the Program in Creative Writing with established writers as special guests.

Free and open to the public.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

Registration required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/c-k-williams-reading-by-terese-marie-mailhot/

Black Earth Film Series: Khalik Allah screens “Black Mother,” presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the James Stewart Film Theater at 185 Nassau St., Princeton.

Black Earth as a film series, organized by Princeton’s Dorothy Krauklis ’78 Professor of Visual ArtsDeana Lawson in collaboration with Visiting Professor in the Program in Visual Arts and the Department of Art and Archaeology Tina Campt, aspires to a twofold intervention in how we envision the multiple ecologies of our planet. On the one hand, it is a meditation on Earth’s landscape through a deep dive into one of the primary materials that supports and sustains it: soil. It engages soil in its most elevated state, as nutrient rich black soil that nurtures and enriches a multitude of species. On the other hand, it hones in on Earth as a social ecology inhabited, shaped, and enlivened by Black genius.

For this screening, filmmaker Khalik Allah presents his award-winning documentary film, an audio-visual love letter to Jamaica, followed by a Q&A discussion.

Free and open to the public.

Guests will be required to sign in at the door with name and contact information.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/black-earth-film-series-black-mother-by-khalik-allah/

Monday, Feb. 14 to Saturday, Feb. 19

HomeFront’s Week of Hope, Feb. 14-19, will include in-person opportunities to help HomeFront’s staff deliver meals to families living at local area motels, sort clothes and stock shelves at HomeFront’s FreeStore in Trenton, and work in HomeFront’s Fran’s Food Pantry or Diaper Resource Center.

There will also be several virtual opportunities, such as a discussion of the Netflix show “Maid” and its depiction of the biggest hurdles families face to regaining stability after becoming homeless; a “share the love” art project to create a collage of participants’ creations which will be hung together at HomeFront’s headquarters; a lunch and learn with HomeFront’s Chief Executive Officer Connie Mercer and Chief Operating Officer Sarah Steward; a HomeFront orientation, which overviews the nonprofit’s comprehensive services model of 36 programs to help local families break the cycle of poverty; a virtual tour of HomeFront’s headquarters, home to Fran’s Food Pantry, HomeFront’s Resource Network donation center, SewingSpace, etc.; and at-home Valentine making and baking projects.

To sign up for Week of Hope events, visit TinyURL.com/HFWeekofHope2022 or www.homefrontnj.org.

Select dates, Feb. 14 to April 23

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact – experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), learn

How to solve problems and communicate effectively

Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

Supporting your loved one with compassion

Finding and using local supports and services

Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

How to handle a crisis

Current treatments and therapies

The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family



Sessions through NAMI Somerset County will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 14 to April 4. Registration is required and space is limited. Email Carolyn at carolynhespe@gmail.com or call 908-285-2238; or email Maureen at MaureenK24@comcast.net or call 908-403-9193.

Sessions through NAMI Middlesex County will be held virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 27, virtually. A Zoom tutorial will be held March 2; attendance is optional.

Sessions through NAMI Mercer County will be held in person from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays, April 23 to June 9 at The NAMI Mercer Center, 1235 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Suite 303, Hamilton Township.

Register at www.naminj.org/programs/f2f/

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Princeton Public Schools, in conjunction with Sustainable Princeton, extends an invitation to community members to attend a Feb. 16 presentation via Zoom about Princeton Public Schools’ sustainability efforts.

The Feb. 16 event will be followed by a March 16 Town Hall to discuss new ideas and find out what sustainability programs are most important to the Princeton community.

Some sustainability efforts started earlier this year, including making elementary schools more energy-efficient. With upgrades underway, the district is now actively researching the best path to make similar upgrades for the Princeton middle and high schools.



For these upgrades, the district is considering a path termed an Energy Savings Improvement Plan (or ESIP). An ESIP is a financing mechanism that allows schools in New Jersey to make energy-related improvements to their facilities using the value of energy savings that result from the improvements.

Rooftop solar is also on the agenda. With new roofs on each school, the district intends to install solar panels utilizing a power-purchase agreement or PPA.



To participate in the Feb. 16 Zoom webinar, visit https://princetonk12.zoom.us/j/87997503739.

Details about the March 16 event are forthcoming.

“Confronting the Climate Crisis & Cultivating Spiritual Courage” will be presented via Zoom on behalf of The Jewish Center Princeton at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Rabbi Jennie Rosenn, founder and CEO of Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, will explore what it means to live in such a time as Jews and the opportunities for collective action. Learn from tradition, explore ways to cultivate spiritual courage, and discuss ways to move from angst to action.

This program is co-sponsored by the Social Action Committee.

Free for center members; $10 for non-members. Open to the community.

RSVP required by visiting thejewishcenter.org/adulted. Registration closes 24 hours before the class.

Thursdays, Feb. 17 and 24

The Arts Council of Princeton is partnering with the Princeton University Art Museum to provide free, online art-making experiences.

Art Making – Watercolors features weekly classes taught by Arts Council artist-instructor Barbara DiLorenzo over Zoom.

Each week’s lesson features works from the museum’s collections and is introduced by an art museum student tour guide.

All classes, which include closed captions in both English and Spanish, are held on Thursday nights through Feb. 24.

Learn more and register at artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Each livestreamed class is available online weekly and participants can take part using materials they already have at home.

The remaining schedule is:

Feb. 17: Exploring Illustration: This class is inspired by Jiha Moon’s “Rain Catcher.” Brainstorm ideas using a prompt that can be developed into a finished illustration. Will discuss how illustration and fine art overlap in many aspects, and how they differ.

Feb. 24: Capturing the Everyday: This class is inspired by Mary Cassat’s “Young Woman in a Black and Green Bonnet, Looking Down.” Find an everyday event to capture.

Select dates, Feb. 17 through April 21

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) returns to the series’ trademark Concert Classics events, presented annually for 129 years, but postponed the past 23 months, beginning with a concert on Feb. 17.

Each of the eight concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University campus.

Feb. 17: Takács String Quartet with Julien Labro on the bandoneón/accordina, with newly commissioned works by Brazilian American composer Clarice Assad and Grammy winner and The National rock band guitarist Bryce Dessner. Both compositions were co-commissioned by PUC as part of the Music Accord consortium of 11 presenters nationwide.

March 10: Mark Padmore, tenor, and Mitsuko Uchida, piano. After her PUC debut was canceled in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uchida makes a long-anticipated return in two programs that showcase with Padmore for a joint PUC debut exploring songs by Beethoven and Schubert.

March 16: Benjamin Beilman, violin, and Roman Rabinovich, piano. The pandemic cancelled the debut of Beilman, an Avery Fisher Career Grant winner, who finally comes to Princeton in a program centered around a composition co-commissioned by PUC by the late Princeton University alumnus Frederic Rzewski. “Demons,” written for Beilman and dedicated to author/political activist Angela Davis, is a musical reaction to the 2016 presidential election, and a reminder of music’s role in history.

March 24: Mahler Chamber Orchestra and Mitsuko Uchida, piano. The Mahler Chamber Orchestra is a self-governing ensemble that translates a full orchestral sound into the intimacy of chamber music. Their long-term partnership with Uchida will be led by concertmaster Mark Steinberg, who is a member of the Brentano String Quartet, Princeton University’s former ensemble-in-residence.

March 31: Ébène String Quartet. They shatter preconceptions of classical masterpieces through deeply personal interpretations while reinventing the string quartet into a jazz band.

April 7: Dover String Quartet. The Dover Quartet swept every prize at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition. Afterward, they made their Carnegie Hall Stern Auditorium debut, serving as the Quartet-in-Residence at the Kennedy Center, and received the Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Cleveland Quartet Award. They make their PUC debut in a concert rescheduled from Spring 2020.

April 21: Tetzlaff String Quartet. Violinist Christian Tetzlaff returns to Princeton with his sister, Tanja Tetzlaff, bringing longtime counterparts violinist Elisabeth Kufferath and violist Hanna Weinmeister. The quartet has been creating music together for almost three decades and makes its PUC debut. The program culminates with Schubert’s iconic and cathartic “Death and the Maiden” quartet.

April 27: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano. The Kanneh-Mason family performed virtually from their home in England last fall. The sibling duo is back for a live appearance in which the young stars tackle works in the cello/piano repertoire. This will be the Princeton debut of 22-year-old Sheku, winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year, and his older sister Isata, who topped U.K. classical charts with the release of “Romance,” her recent solo album.

Subscriptions range from $140 to $300.

Choose three or more concerts and save 10% off single ticket prices.

Single tickets range from $10 to $50; student tickets are $10 with valid ID.

Visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/

This year, ticketing policies are designed with maximum flexibility. Should a change in policy or public health conditions make someone uncomfortable, PUC will issue a refund or exchange upon request.

Before entering the venue, all concert attendees are required to show photo ID and proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it.

An active Princeton University ID card will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while attending PUC events.

For detailed COVID safety guidelines, visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/ticketing-policies/

For more information about Princeton University Concerts, contact Marna Seltzer at seltzer@princeton.edu or 609-258-2800.

Friday, Feb. 18

The Princeton Folk Music Society presents The Murphy Beds in an evening of traditional and original folk songs with close harmonies and deft instrumental arrangements on bouzouki, guitar and mandolin, at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton.

Tickets at the door are $25 general, $20 members, $10 students ages 12-22, or $5 children 11 and under.

Ample free parking.

For more information, visit www.princetonfolk.org.



Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Feb. 18-27

Shakespeare ’70’s presentation of “Popcorn Falls” will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26; and at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27.

“Higher – The Sly and the Family Stone Story” tribute concert is set for 8 p.m. March 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. March 6.

Call or email the Box Office for complimentary tickets.

Everyone 5 and older entering the theater must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Masks must be worn.

For more information visit http://kelsey.mccc.edu/

The theater is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Saturday, Feb. 19

The 41st annual tour of the Thomas Edison Film Festival kicks off virtually with a premiere screening of six of the top award-winning films and a live awards ceremony and audience Q&A with filmmakers and festival Director Jane Steuerwald at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 via Zoom.

Films will be available to screen on-demand Feb. 12-26 via blackmariafilmfestival.org

Presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts and Thomas Edison Media Arts Consortium.

Free and open to the public.

For more information and Zoom link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/thomas-edison-film-festival-2022-premiere-screening/

Through Sunday, Feb. 20

The Rotary Club of Hillsborough, in partnership with Pee Jay’s Fresh Fruit, will hold a fundraiser to benefit community service programs.

All purchases of fresh fruit will be handled online at https://freshfruitorder.org/HillsboroughRotary/Organizations/LandingPage.aspx

Purchasers should follow the link to the order page, choose their fruit, the amount desired, and place their order.

Shipping charges are included in the price.

The fruit may also be sent as a gift. All gift orders will be shipped the week of March 7.

The fruit is tentatively scheduled to be delivered on March 11, with customer pickup on March 12 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Central Jersey Nurseries, 18 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough.

Check the Rotary Club of Hillsborough website at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/4875 the week prior to the scheduled delivery week for more details about the delivery date, time and location.

The deadline for ordering fruit with a credit card online is Feb. 20.

For more information, email Jim Beattie at jrbeattie1@comcast.net.

The 16th Legislative District, represented by Sen. Andrew Zwicker, Assemblyman Roy Freiman and Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer, is hosting a winter coat drive through Feb. 20.

To facilitate donations safely and contactless, the legislators have teamed up with You Give Goods, a 501c3 based in New Jersey that uses an online platform to make it easy to buy and donate needed items.

Items purchased will be delivered directly to the charity of your choice: the South Brunswick Viking Closet, the Samaritan Homeless Interim Program in Somerville, or the Christian Community Chapel in Hillsborough.

Items can be purchased through https://yougivegoods.com/njlegd16-coatdrive. Click “shop” next to the charity you would like to support.

All purchases are tax-deductible and a tax receipt will be emailed.

For more information, call 732-823-1684 or email phersh@njleg.org

The Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, in association with the Rutgers University Program in Cinema Studies, presents the New Jersey Film Festival Spring 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary.

The 40th anniversary festival will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 20.

As a result of COVID, all the films will be available virtually via Video on Demand for 24 hours on their show date.

Tickets are $15 per program; the all-access pass is $100. Ticket buyers will also have special access to filmmaker introductions and Q&A sessions for many of the films.

All the works that are screened are part of the New Jersey Film Festival and United States Super 8 Film and DV Festival Competitions, and were selected by a panel of judges including media professionals, journalists, students and academics. These judges selected the 40 finalists which will be publicly screened at the festival. The finalists were selected from over 633 works submitted by filmmakers from around the world. In addition, the judges will choose the prize winners in conjunction with the festival director.

Prize winners will be announced after the screenings on Feb. 20.

For more information, to buy tickets and to see the festival lineup, visit https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalspring2022

Sunday, Feb. 20

Historical reenactor Noah Lewis, who portrays a Black Revolutionary War soldier, will talk about Black soldiers at the Lawrence Historical Society’s annual meeting Feb. 20.

The meeting, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building on Route 206.

Lewis’s presentation is entitled “The Colonial Black Soldier and What They Mean to Us.”

He is a descendent of Edward “Ned” Hector, who was a Black soldier who served in the American Continental Army.

Lewis portrays Hector, who was a free Black man. He served with Col. Thomas Proctor’s 3rd Pennsylvania Artillery as a teamster during the American Revolutionary War, and took part in the Battle of Brandywine in Pennsylvania.

Attendance is limited and all attendees must wear a face mask.

Tickets, which are free, will be required to enter.

A livestream option also is available. More information is available at the Lawrence Historical Society’s website at www.thelhs.org.

Monday, Feb. 21

A Day of Service for Kids in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day of Service has been postponed to 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at Neshanic Reformed Church, 715 Amwell Road, Hillsborough.

Acts of service can include writing letters to service members, taking part in a monarch butterfly environmental project, tying no-sew blankets for the homeless, and creating thank you packages for local responders.

For more information, visit www.neshanicreformedchurch.org/

Tuesday, Feb. 22

“In Graves of Their Own” will be presented virtually at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 by The Mercer County Library, Lawrence headquarters branch.

Algernon Ward, a notable figure in Trenton’s history community and president of the 6th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops Reenactors, will highlight the history of Locust Hill, the largest remaining African American cemetery in Trenton.

Co-sponsored by Friends of the Hickory Corner Branch, Hightstown Library Association, Friends of the Hopewell Library, Friends of the West Windsor Library and Friends of the Lawrence Library.

Email hopeprogs@mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.

Jewish Disabilities, Awareness and Inclusion Month is acknowledged by Jewish organizations around the world in February, including at The Jewish Center in Princeton.

The Jewish Center Women, an organization through The Jewish Center, has invited speaker, advocate and comedian Pamela Rae Schuller to present “What Makes Me Tic: Inclusion Through Comedy and Storytelling” over Zoom. Schuller will speak at 8 p.m. Feb. 22. She herself has Tourette syndrome.

Advanced registration is required. Email info@thejewishcenter.com, call 609-921-0100 or visit thejewishcenter.org.

Explore the experiences and culture of Black people throughout history with the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) throughout February.

Students in grades 2-7 can digitally connect with graphic novelist Jerry Craft at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 as he discusses his journey to becoming a bestselling, published author and illustrator; shares the creative process behind his graphic novels; and provides a drawing demonstration during a Q&A session.

To register, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5705183.

Discover the Reverse Underground Railroad with history professor and author Richard Bell during a virtual program at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Bell’s book “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped Into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home,” which tells the narrative of five young, free Black boys who are kidnapped back into slavery, was a finalist for the 2020 George Washington Prize and the 2020 Harriet Tubman Prize.

To register, visit sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5054202.

For a complete list of digital resources available at SCLSNJ, visit SCLSNJ.org/databases.

A reading by Garrett Hongo and Gish Jen will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Hearst Dance Theater at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus.

The Althea Ward Clark W’21 Reading Series continues in person with a reading by novelist and writer Gish Jen (“Thank You, Mr. Nixon”); and poet, memoirist and editor Garrett Hongo (“The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo”), presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University.

Free and open to the public.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

Registration required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

This event will be open captioned.

Guests in need of other access accommodations should contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/reading-by-gish-jen-and-garrett-hongo/

Why Do We Do This? A Conversation with Soraya Nadia McDonald and Dexter Thomas, presented by Princeton University’s Humanities Council and Lewis Center for the Arts, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 via Zoom.

A conversation with award-winning cultural critic and Princeton Belknap Fellow Soraya Nadia McDonald and Dexter Thomas, ACLS (American Council of Learned Societies) Emerging Voices Fellow and Postdoctoral Research Associate in Princeton’s Humanities Council.

The discussion will explore finding purpose and passion in theater in a world where history keeps repeating itself, with a look at 1921, 2021 and beyond.

This conversation continues themes from the fall 2021 centennial symposium, Reactivating Memory: Shuffle Along and the Tulsa Race Massacre, which examined these seemingly disparate events in 1921 and what can be learned from them today.

Free and open to the public.

Zoom registration required

This event will be live captioned.

For more information and the Zoom link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/why-do-we-do-this-a-conversation-with-soraya-nadia-mcdonald-and-dexter-thomas/

Through Wednesday, Feb. 23

The West Windsor Arts Council is seeking artists for its 2022 annual gala.

The Live and in Color gala and the GR8 Works show will raise funds for art education programs benefitting children, teens and adults, as well as multi-disciplinary programming for the community, free of charge when possible.

Pick up an 8-inch by 8-inch canvas by Feb. 4, or use your own, and drop off completed artwork from Feb. 21-23.

The deadline to submit artwork is Feb. 23.

The art will be sold for $88. Proceeds can be split with, or donated in full, to the arts council.

The gala and art auction will be held on March 12 both in person and virtually.

For the full prospectus, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/gr8-works/

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Great Minds Salon: Visual Midrash: An Artist Reads the Talmud will be presented virtually at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 23, sponsored by The Jewish Center Princeton.

Join Eleni Litt for a brief account of Honi the Circlemaker, a colorful character in the Talmud. His requests to God take the form of drawing a circle around himself and refusing to leave the circle until God answers his prayers.

Open to the community, but registration is required at https://thejewishcenterofprinceton.shulcloud.com/event/great-minds-salon1.html. Or, send an email with full name and the Course Code GMS to info@thejewishcenter.org

Registration closes 24 hours before the class.

Friday, Feb. 25

Three local non-profit service organizations, dedicated to helping those in need, will offer a joint presentation at the next Brown Bag Lunch Program to inform the public of all the important services they provide.

The program, sponsored by the Older Adult Ministry Team of the Pennington Presbyterian Church, is set for 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 on Zoom.

The speakers will be: Connie Mercer, CEO of HomeFront, helping homeless families break the cycle of poverty by providing access to safe and secure housing; Bernie Flynn, CEO of Mercer Street Friends, nourishing minds and bodies by providing a wide range of integrated services, including a food bank, literacy education and tutoring for children; and Joyce Campbell, executive director of the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, providing meals to Trenton area residents, plus counseling and tutoring services. Each speaker will explain what the organization does, what it was like prior to the pandemic, and how they have been managing over the past two years.

To obtain the link, email office@pennpres.org or call 609-737-1221, ext. 10.

Through Friday, Feb. 25

In February, The Gourgaud Gallery will host a donated art show as a fundraiser for The Cranbury Arts Council through Feb. 25.

The artwork can be viewed at the gallery or online at www.cranburyartscouncil.org, and on the Facebook pages for The Gourgaud Gallery and the Cranbury Arts Council.

The show will feature donations of artwork from several artists, including Louise Palagyi, Linda Gilbert, Lynn Cheng Varga, Deborah Rosen and Donna Rittner.

The artwork will include different mediums, sizes, framed, unframed and matted work, in a price range of $25-$100.

As part of a non-profit, The Cranbury Arts Council supports arts in the community, which includes classes, camp, and Excellence in the Arts awards. All proceeds will go to the Cranbury Arts Council.

The gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., though hours are subject to change. The gallery is located in Town Hall, 23A N. Main St., Cranbury.

For information, email Linda Gilbert at paintingsbylinda@gmail.com.

Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center, attached to Bordentown Regional High School, 318 Ward Ave., Bordentown.

This production will be performed by theater students of Bordentown Regional High School.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students, and can be purchased in advance at www.seatyourself.biz/brhs. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Masks are required.

Friday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 27

“Fuenteovejuna” by Lope de Vega, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater, will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26, and at 3 p.m. Feb. 27, in the Belind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

In the town of Fuenteovejuna, the people rise up, led by the village women, when their rights are infringed upon by their malicious lord, the Comendador. “Fuenteovejuna” tells the story of how a united people successfully challenged and defeated their oppressor. This Spanish-language production is infused with an original live rock score and celebrates Hispanic and Latinx cultures and the aesthetic beauty of the Middle Ages.

Directed by guest artist Estefanía Fadul, the production features designs by guest set designer Raul Abrego Jr., guest sound designer Nathan Leigh, and original music composed by guest artist Julián Mesri.

The cast features Princeton senior Juan José López Haddad, who is also dramaturg and costume designer for the production.

Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

Open to the public. Tickets are $12 in advance or $17 purchased the day of; $10 for students at McCarter Box Office at mccarter.org.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

An assistive listening system is available in the Berlind Theatre. Guests in need of other access accommodations should contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/fuenteovejuna-by-lope-de-vega/2022-02-25/

Through Saturday, Feb. 26

West Windsor Arts Council and Art Against Racism will present “Manifesting Beloved Community,” a juried exhibit of work exploring the relationship of community health with race, racism and efforts to create an antiracist society, through Feb. 26 at both West Windsor Arts, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction; and at Whole World Arts at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

Selected work will be shown in an online gallery viewable at artagainstracism.org

Sunday, Feb. 27

Centraljersey.com will hold a Health & Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1 south, Princeton.

For tickets, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/CJ22

For vendor opportunities, email events@newspapermediagroup.com

Centraljersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish this chain of weekly newspapers and monthly magazines.

Through Monday, Feb. 28

The Lawrence Township Public School District is currently accepting applications for the 2022–23 preschool programs for 3- and 4-year-olds.

These are comprehensive programs that service typically developing 3- and 4-year-olds and children with special needs. The Ben Franklin Elementary School program will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the Lawrenceville Elementary School program will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bus transportation will not be provided.

Eligibility for the preschool program requires that children be at least 3 or 4 years of age (no older than 5 years of age) on or before Oct. 1, 2022; must be a resident of Lawrence Township, and must be toilet trained.

Preschool applications are available at the Board of Education office, 2565 Princeton Pike; Ben Franklin Elementary main office, 2939 Princeton Pike; Lawrenceville Elementary main office, 40 Craven Lane; or online at LTPS Preschool Tuition Lottery Program 2022-2023.

Return the completed application to Rebecca Guenther, Supervisor, Department of Student Services, 2565 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville 08648, no later than Feb. 28.

For more information, or for guidance if a preschool child is developing or learning differently, call the Department of Student Services at 609-671-5430, to request an evaluation for preschool special education and related services.

The Somerset County Film Commission launched a new website https://filmsomersetnj.org/ to promote the county’s various locations to film, television and digital productions looking to shoot a short distance from New York City.

The new website will house a database of these locations across the county as well as accommodations and craft service vendors, and is launching a Valentine’s Day contest to enhance and expand this database.

The Film Commission is asking the public to share pictures of the most romantic locations in Somerset County by uploading them to the new website or tagging @filmsomersetnj or using the hashtag #romanticsomersetnj on social media.

The contest ends Feb. 28, and winners will be announced by March 4.

For more information about the contest, or to submit a photo, visit https://filmsomersetnj.org/image-contest.

Tuesday, March 1

Atelier at Large: Mythic Method, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Princeton Atelier, will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 1 in the Richardson Auditorium on the Princeton University campus.

The Atelier at Large Series presents “Mythic Method.” In the latest of a series of conversations on art making in our vexed age, Princeton Professor Paul Muldoon is joined by playwright Sarah Ruhl, Tony Award-winning composer Stew and classicist Emily Wilson, the first woman to publish a translation of Homer’s “The Odyssey” into English, to discuss the role of myth in modern art.

Free and open to the public.

Tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

Guests in need of access accommodations should email the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/atelier-at-large-mythic-method-march/

Wednesday, March 2

Jewish Family Service of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Counties is offering a Job Seekers Success Group for active job seekers who are unemployed, underemployed or seeking a career change.

The next group will meet from 7-9 p.m. virtually via Zoom.

The topic for this session is “Project Planning your Job Search: A Practical Work Search Methodology” presented by Paul Cecala, chief career navigator.

The workshop will include how to develop an action-oriented project planning process to identify the specific employers you want to work for and how to seek out the positions you are best suited for.

Map out a strategic job search project plan by scoping out your search, identifying the milestones, developing clear benchmarks and measurable metrics, setting a flexible but realistic timeline, and a dashboard to share.

It provides tools to use to shortcut your work search and achieve employment in the most efficient way.

This group is offered free of charge and is open to the entire community.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation and to be admitted to the group. To register or for information about career counseling services, contact Elise Prezant at eprezant@JewishFamilySvc.org or 908-725-7799, ext. 108.

Select dates, as of March 3

Mercer County’s Notary Nights will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Connection satellite office, 957 Route 33, Hamilton.

The dates for 2022 are March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Sessions will also be held on business days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, 209 S. Broad St., Trenton.

A mask or face covering must be worn to enter.

To be sworn in by Mercer County Clerk’s Office staff as a new notary, prospective notaries must apply and have their applications signed by a legislator. If you file your application online it will be sent to your legislator electronically.

After the State of New Jersey processes your application, you will be sent your commission by mail.

You must take your oath of office.

The fee is $15; checks and money order are accepted.

Prospective notaries will also need a photo ID and their certificate on hand to be sworn in.

After July 2022, all notary applications will have to be completed electronically, and an education component will be required for new notaries due to a change in state notary laws.

The Clerk’s Office also has new updated Notary Handbooks, which are available for pickup at the office at 209 S. Broad St. in Trenton.

For more information about notaries public and for updates on office openings and closings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/notary-public, or call the office’s main number at 609-989-6465.

Friday, March 4

The Nerds will perform at 8:30 p.m. March 4 at Bordentown Elks Lodge 2085, 11 Amboy Road, Bordentown.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each. Limited to 300 guests.

Food will be available for purchase.

Must be 21 to attend.

For tickets, call Ken Jewell at 609-203-7375.

For more information, visit https://bordentownelks.org/paypal/Nerds.html

The concert will benefit the Elks lodge.

Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6

Shakespeare ’70’s presentation of the “Higher – The Sly and the Family Stone Story” tribute concert is set for 8 p.m. March 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. March 6.

Call or email the Box Office for complimentary tickets.

Everyone 5 and older entering the theater must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Masks must be worn.

For more information visit http://kelsey.mccc.edu/

The theater is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Through Saturday, March 5

Overcoming: Reflections on Struggle, Resilience and Triumph will be presented by the Arts Council of Princeton through March 5.

Several days before his assassination, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. proclaimed that “We Shall Overcome,” in a refrain motivated by the hymn of the same name and the generations of Americans who fought for justice and freedom for people of color.

In “Overcoming,” artist, activist and writer Rhinold Ponder employs his mixed media paintings to provoke reflection of the resilience of Black people in a continuing struggle for recognition of their humanity and demand for human rights.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org

Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Ferrandez Plays Dvorak, an Edward T. Cone Concert, at 8 p.m. March 5 and at 4 p.m. March 6 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/ferrandez-plays-dvorak/2022-03-05

The 24th annual Cranbury Craft Show will be a family-friendly show, featuring a wide range of handmade items including jewelry, art, photography, pottery, candles, pet apparel, clothing, toys, gourmet foods, candy, desserts and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6 at The Cranbury School, 23 N. Main St., Cranbury.

Proceeds benefit the Cranbury Education Foundation.

Admission is $5, under age 13 is free.

Masks will be required for all vendors, volunteers and attendees.

Follow on Facebook @cranburycraftshow.

More information is available at https://cranburyeducationfoundation.org/craft-show/

Through Wednesday, March 9

East Windsor Township, in conjunction with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities (NJSLOM), is offering junior and senior high school students the chance to win three $1,000 scholarships through the Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition.

This statewide scholarship competition centers on the question “What My Municipal Government Does Best” and seeks to advance the virtues of elected and volunteer members of the community, while raising awareness of municipal government in general.

Mayor Janice S. Mironov will appoint a committee who will select a semi-finalist from East Windsor and forward the semi-finalist’s entry to the Scholarship Committee of the NJSLOM for their consideration. The NJSLOM Scholarship Committee will select 15 finalists and three winners from the State of New Jersey.

A full application package can be obtained through the Municipal Clerk’s Office, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor; or by calling 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

Entries should be submitted to the Mayor’s Office by March 9.

Through Friday, March 11

Hillsborough Township is once again taking part in the New Jersey League of Municipalities’ Louis Bay II, Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. Hillsborough juniors and seniors have the opportunity to participate in this scholarship competition.

This year’s statewide scholarship competition centers on the theme “What My Municipal Government Does Best” and seeks to advance the virtues of elected and volunteer members of the municipal government.

The competition will offer up to three $1,000 scholarships statewide. Completed applications should be sent to Hillsborough Township Mayor Shawn Lipani by March 11.

Saturday, March 12

American Repertory Ballet’s Mask-erade Gala will be held on March 12 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick.

The VIP reception with Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel and honorees begins at 6 p.m. Honorees include Rutgers Global Health Institute; Jeffrey Grosser, deputy administrator of Health & Community Services, Princeton; Princeton Spine & Joint Center; and Maurice Hines, honorary chair emeritus of Dance Power.

The performance will be at 7 p.m., followed by festivities at 8 p.m.

Health and safety measures will be strictly enforced. All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination and a booster, if eligible.

Safety masks will be required unless eating or drinking.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit arballet.org/gala

The Lawrence Middle & High School PTO will hold Casino Night from 7-11 p.m. March 12 at Rider University in the Cavalla Room, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrence Township.

The adults-only night will feature professional casino dealers at various gaming tables at which you trade real cash for “funny money.” At the end of the night, trade remaining chips for Tricky Tray raffle tickets.

The event will also feature a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, light refreshments and a cash bar.

Proceeds directly benefit Lawrence High School seniors by funding Project Graduation, including the graduation party.

Contact lmslhspto@gmail.com for sponsorship and donation information. Donations for the tricky tray are appreciated.

Visit lmslhspto.com/fundraisers for ticket information.

Through Tuesday, March 15

Submissions are being accepted for Burlington County’s First Juried Short Film Festival, which will be held May 12 and 13 at 6 p.m. each evening in the Burlington County Library Auditorium, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton.

Along with $500 in awards, the two-day festival will create an opportunity for visual storytellers to have their work critiqued by a panel of filmmakers and educators.

The submission deadline is March 15.

There is no entry fee and filmmakers can submit as many short films as they like.

The two-day festival will feature works from broad categories like fiction (narrative film), non-fiction (documentary), avant-garde (experimental) and animation. There will also be a special “Parks” category reserved for films about Burlington County Parks or shot in and around the parks or with a nature theme.

Film submissions must be under 30 minutes long and family-friendly. Any films containing offensive language or adult themes will be directed to re-edit or their film will not be accepted. Submissions may also not include political messaging and the panel will make the determination if an overtly political films should not be accepted.

Complete festival rules and submission guidelines are available on the Burlington County Division of Parks webpage, along with a submission form.

All films must be uploaded to YouTube.

Judging is expected to be completed by the middle of April and an announcement of the winners is anticipated in early May. The winners will be screened at the festival, which is being funded with a grant from the New Jersey Council on the Arts.

Weekly, March 15 through May 3

Exercise your mind with thoughts inspired by the eight virtual classes in Princeton Adult School’s Claire R. Jacobus Lecture Series titled, “American Perspectives 2022: Who We Are.”

The Spring 2022 lecture series takes a dive into defining America’s identity at this critical juncture in its history. The content explores racial and ethnic groups; the arts, including American music, drama and painting; religion; politics; and America’s changing demographics.

The lecture series begins on March 15 with Kevin Kruse’s “Fault Lines” and runs weekly through May 3. Speakers include Princeton University scholars in history, sociology, theater, music, African American studies, as well as an immigration scholar from Hunter College.

Explore topics as immigration and the transformation of America; American musical theater; African American history and life; the history of Spanish in American life; Asian-American history; and the significance of the Anthropocene.

For registration and details, visit www.princetonadultschool.org/ or call 609-683-1101.

Wednesday, March 16

Princeton Public Schools, in conjunction with Sustainable Princeton, will hold a March 16 Town Hall meeting to discuss new ideas and find out what sustainability programs are most important to the Princeton community.

Some sustainability efforts started earlier this year, including making elementary schools more energy-efficient.

With upgrades underway, the district is now actively researching the best path to make similar upgrades for the Princeton middle and high schools.



For these upgrades, the district is considering a path termed an Energy Savings Improvement Plan (or ESIP). An ESIP is a financing mechanism that allows schools in New Jersey to make energy-related improvements to their facilities using the value of energy savings that result from the improvements.

Rooftop solar is also on the agenda. With new roofs on each school, the district intends to install solar panels utilizing a power-purchase agreement or PPA.



Details about the March 16 event are forthcoming.

Through Wednesday, March 16

Registration is open for the Spring 2022 HEWYBL flag football season.

HEWYBL now has two leagues: a co-ed league and a new all-girls league. HEWYBL flag football is open to children between the ages of 5 and 14.

The registration deadline is March 16.

The season will run from early April until mid-June. All games will be played in East Windsor.

HEWYBL flag football typically draws players from Allentown, Cranbury, East Windsor, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Millstone Township, Robbinsville and West Windsor.

Season details can be viewed at www.HEWYBL.com.

To register, visit www.HEWYBL.com and select “Register” in the upper right corner.

For more information, email hewyblflag@gmail.com

Wednesday, March 16 to Saturday, March 19

The Bryn Mawr-Wellesley Book Sale sells donated books to raise college scholarships for area students.

After taking a hiatus in 2021, the sale will be held at a new location this year, Stuart Country Day School, 1200 Stuart Road, Princeton.

On March 16, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets to enter are $25.

On March 17, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free to enter.

On March 18, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free to enter.

On March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Collector’s Corner rare book room will be closed. From 2-5 p.m. the cost is $10 a box, standard “wine box” size.

There will be no half-price day this year.

Buyers will find some 60,000 top-quality used books sorted into in 63 categories, plus extraordinary finds in the rare book room, Collector’s Corner.

Most hardbacks are $3, with higher value books priced accordingly.

Local checks with ID, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

To get ready for the annual sale, the book sale is not accepting any additional donations until April.

Visit www.bmandwbooks.com for all details and to buy opening day tickets.

Saturday, March 19

The Princeton 5K will be back for its 13th year. Athletes of all ages and experience levels can support the Princeton High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams in person on March 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

This year, there will also be a kid’s dash, a challenging 300-meter loop for children under age 10. All participants will receive a youth T-shirt.

Or, participate in the virtual option March 19-26. Choose when and where you run or walk your 5K (3.1 miles).

The in-person race is $40. The virtual option is $25.

The registration site is https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Princeton/PrincetonNJ5K

Thursday, March 24

CentralJersey.com will present Ladies Night Spring Preview from 5:30-9 p.m. March 24 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

General admission to this vendor and fashion show event is free.

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available for $25. Includes cocktail and appetizers at MarketFair, entry into the grand prize drawing, and other exclusive offers.

Pre-registration is preferred by visiting nmg.ticketleap.com/spring22

For information on vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com

CentralJersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish a series of weekly newspapers and bimonthly magazines, including this publication.

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms & Scriabin at 8 p.m. March 26 and at 4 p.m. March 27 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/brahms-scriabin/2022-03-26

Thursday, March 31

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Metuchen, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. March 31 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through March 31

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

Through April 1

The League of Women Voters of Lawrence Township (LWVLT) will offer its annual Youth Leadership Award for 2022.

The LWVLT will award up to $2,000 to graduating high school seniors from Lawrence, Trenton and Ewing who exemplify civic leadership in their community.

The league will present one or more awards in late May.

Submissions are due by April 1.

To be considered, email LWVofLawrence@gmail.com with either a one-page essay, a one-minute video, or any other creative work. The application form is available at https://forms.gle/VXcdAJocBVXavzg26

Anyone can make a tax-deductible contribution to the LWVLT Youth Leadership Award fund. All proceeds go directly to the students” For online giving, visit www.lwvlt.org/donate-1

April 2-16

Palmer Square’s Spring Bunny will hop around and take photos from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 2-16 in Palmer Square, Princeton.

Palmer Square will follow CDC guidelines, state and local mandates, and industry best practices to ensure the health and safety of guests.

Through Monday, April 4

The NAMI New Jersey Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Network hosts a Poetry Contest every year in honor of National Poetry Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

This year, the prompt is about aspects of mental health stigma and how we think and feel about them. How we respond to them. How do they shape us if at all?

However, relate this in a poem without using the word “stigma.”

Host Jacquese Armstrong offered a sample at https://files.constantcontact.com/9325d276001/61aed662-634b-466d-97c8-6a18f21d1d8d.pdf

This prompt will be subjective and personal; however, it is important to articulate the feelings stigma brings to mind in different aspects. When we have examined how stigma resides on the inside, then we can truly address it outside ourselves.

Guidelines:

Poem should be in keeping with the theme.

Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email, mailing address and phone number.

Contest submission deadline is April 4.

Contest open only to domestic applicants with a U.S. mailing address.

Email the entry to poetry@naminj.org. Or, mail typed entries to: NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902.

Poems will be open to public voting for the Top 10. The Top 3 will win a cash prize and the top poems will also be published on the NAMI NJ website for others to read.

NAMI New Jersey is a division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Through Friday, April 8

The Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School presents Photography is also an act of love, an exhibition of artwork by Naima Green, Allen Frame and Zachary Lucero, through April 8 at Princeton Day School, 650 Great Road, Princeton.

The exhibition takes its title from the opening sentence of “Ghost Image” by Hervé Guibert, a book of 63 prose poems about photography that reference Guibert’s observations and experiences as a gay artist relating to family, friendship, memory and desire.

The three featured artists in this exhibition speak to very different geographically-based experiences of queerness and belonging. They center sensitivity in their work and move fluidly between mediums, both found and created, to speak to memory and to unpack histories of chosen and inherited family.

Due to the possibility of changing COVID protocols, exhibition reception and events will be updated at www.pds.org/the-arts/anne-reid-gallery.

To schedule a private viewing, email annereid72gallery@pds.org.

Do you have a bike that you no longer use? Maybe you have one that your child has outgrown?

Mercer County and the Park Commission are hosting a Bike Drive at several locations throughout the county. We will take your old bikes – no matter the condition – and give them to the Trenton Bike Exchange, a volunteer organization that collects, repairs, and sells used bikes at a very low price.

Saturday, April 9

The Bike Exchange helps low-income families get decent bikes and raises money for local Boys and Girls Clubs.

Bring gently used bicycles from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 (rain date April 16) to: Ranger headquarters, Mercer County Park, West Windsor; the Historic Hunt House, 197 Blackwell Road, Pennington; Tulpehaking Nature Center, 157 Westcott Ave., Trenton; and Mercer County Wildlife Center, 1748 River Road, Hopewell Township.

For more information, visit www.bgcmercer.org/bgc-bike-exchange?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Through Friday, April 15

Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors through the Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton.

The Don Carrington Vocational/Trade School Scholarship, in the amount of $500, is for a high school student residing in Mercer County who is continuing their studies at a vocational, trade or technical school.

The deadline to submit an application is April 15. Visit www.rhrotary.org/scholarships for the application.

For questions, email scholarships@rhrotary.org

Through April 22

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands announces a Call for Art for Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

Submissions are due by Earth Day, April 22, with the exhibition running June 5 to Sept. 18.

The venue is Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The prospectus is available at https://abbottmarshlands.org.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

Through April 30

It is time to register for East Windsor Regional School District’s full-day kindergarten program.

To enter kindergarten in the fall, children should be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. A birth certificate or passport must be presented to verify the date of birth.

Families will also be required to submit proof of residence.

Online registration is available at https://genesis.ewrsd.k12.nj.us/genesis/openReg?screen=welcomeScreen&action=form

Parents and guardians who do not have access to the internet can schedule an appointment to register online in the office by contacting the Central Registration office at 609-443-2881, ext. 6800, or centralregistration@ewrsd.k12.nj.us.

For further registration requirements, visit www.ewrsd.org.

Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Milanov & Jackiw at 8 p.m. May 7 and at 4 p.m. May 8 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/milanov-jackiw/2022-05-07

Thursday, May 12

Womanspace will honor its 26th annual Barbara Boggs Sigmund Awards honoree, Elizabeth Smart, child abduction prevention advocate, during a virtual event via Zoom at 6 p.m. May 12.

Smart was abducted on June 5, 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Police safely returned Smart to her family on March 12, 2003, after being held a prisoner for 9 months.

Smart has become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and national legislation. The founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, she has also helped promote The National AMBER Alert, The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions.

Smart has chronicled her experiences in the book “My Story.”

In addition, she and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivor’s guide entitled “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.” This guide is meant to encourage children who have gone through similar experiences not to give up and to know that there is hope for a rewarding life.

Registration is required. Suggested donation of $100 in lieu of ticket sales can be made at https://womanspace.org/barbara-boggs-sigmund-awards-2022/. All donations over $1,000 will receive a gift basket with local wine and desserts to enjoy during the livestream.

Additionally, the silent auction held alongside the virtual event offers advertising opportunities for local businesses and corporations. Email Lauren Nazarian at lan@womanspace.org for more information.

Womanspace is headquartered in Lawrence Township.

Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13

Burlington County’s First Juried Short Film Festival will be held May 12 and 13 at 6 p.m. each evening in the Burlington County Library Auditorium, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton.

The two-day festival will feature works from broad categories like fiction (narrative film), non-fiction (documentary), avant-garde (experimental) and animation. There will also be a special “Parks” category reserved for films about Burlington County Parks or shot in and around the parks or with a nature theme.

Judging is expected to be completed by the middle of April and an announcement of the winners is anticipated in early May. The winners will be screened at the festival, which is being funded with a grant from the New Jersey Council on the Arts.

Through May 22

The New Jersey State Museum will present “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” a touring exhibition, exploring the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts.

Presented in the museum’s main first floor gallery through May 22, the exhibition was organized by the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, and curated by Deborah Willis, PhD, University Professor and Chair of the Department.

The exhibition is divided into three thematic sections: “Constructing a Pose,” considers the interplay between the historical and the contemporary, between self-representation and imposed representation, and the relationship between subject and photographer. “Body and Image” questions the ways in which contemporary understanding of beauty has been constructed and framed through the body. “Modeling Beauty & Beauty Contests,” invites a reflection upon the ambiguities of beauty, its impact on mass culture and individuals, and how the display of beauty affects the ways in which we see and interpret the world and ourselves.

Artists in the exhibit include, among others, Carrie Mae Weems, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Jamal Shabazz, Renee Cox, Edwin Rosskam, Hank Willis Thomas, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Gordon Parks and Wendel A. White.

The New Jersey State Museum is located at 205 W. State St. in Trenton. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. General admission is free, and donations to the NJ State Museum Foundation accepted.

All visitors over the age of two are required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth.

For more information, visit www.statemuseum.nj.gov.

June 5 to Sept. 18

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands will present Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit, from June 5 to Sept. 18 at the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

For more information, visit https://abbottmarshlands.org.

June 10 to 25

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is planning an all-new, outdoor Princeton Festival June 10-25, with a cohesive campus plan, community cooperation and artist participation.

Opera singers will perform as the comic characters of Derrick Wang’s “Scalia/Ginsburg” and W.A. Mozart’s “The Impresario,” as well as Benjamin Britten’s full-length opera “Albert Herring.”

Concerts featuring top performers such as Storm Large, the Signum Quartet, and Baroque ensemble The Sebastians will cover a variety of genres of yesterday and today.

The Princeton Festival is moving outdoors with a state-of-the-art clear-span tent to be built on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Lectures and receptions will take place in the museum’s Stockton Education Center, and the gardens and lawn areas will be available for picnicking and other outdoor activities.

Additional information and a schedule of events will be released in early spring to coincide with tickets going on sale. Check for more details at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

Through June 30

Mercer County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), offered in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, allows individuals meeting various income qualifications to apply for bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance and energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP is designed to help low-income families and individuals meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs.

This year, the application period is Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

To be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, the applicant household must be responsible for home heating or cooling costs, either directly or included in the rent; and have gross income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applications, forms and information can be found on the Office of Housing and Community Development’s programs page on the county website. Mail to County of Mercer LIHEAP/USF Programs, 640 S. Broad St., Room 106, P.O. Box 8068, Trenton 08650; fax to 609-278-2758; email housing@mercercounty.org; or drop off at Mercer County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton.

If an in-person appointment is necessary, clients can call 609-337-0933 or email heatingappt@mercercounty.org to schedule an appointment at the County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton; or Mercer County Connection, Hamilton Square Shopping Center, 957 Route 33 at Paxson Avenue, Hamilton.

For more information, contact Home Energy Assistance at 609-989-6959 (Spanish: 609-989-6736).

July 9 The Chivalrous Crickets concert has been rescheduled to 7-8:30 p.m. July 9 at the West Windsor Arts Council, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction. Join an evening of Celtic, English and American folk music. A special opportunity to learn about their instruments, songs and more will be a part of the night, with a Q&A with the band following their performance.

For more information, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/chivalrous-crickets-concert/

October 1 & 2

The Downtown Bordentown Association announced the return of the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

For more information on the “Maker Fest on Farnsworth,” visit btowncranfest.com

Continuing events

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Somerset County residents are waiting to receive the 2022 Recycling Schedule in the mail, the curbside calendar is available on Somerset County’s website and on the Recycle Coach App.

Visit https://bit.ly/2022RecyclingCalendar to view the 2022 Recycling Schedule and the Recycling How-to Guide.

Residents also can look up their town’s recycling schedule at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach.

Download the Recycle Coach App at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach to access the recycling schedule, pickup reminders, “What Goes Where” search tools and more.

For more information about recycling, contact the Somerset County Recycling Center at 732-469-3363 or visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle.

To stay up-to-date with Somerset County events and information, sign up for free email alerts at www.co.somerset.nj.us/subscribe

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

The Mercer County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit invites any licensed health care professional, practicing or retired, who lives or works in Mercer County and any community volunteer who lives or works in Mercer County who has an interest in health and emergency preparedness issues to join.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources to prepare for and respond to emergencies at a local level. All volunteers receive free training.

Sign up at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp or call 609-989-6887 for more information.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.