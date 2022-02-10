Offensive coordinator promoted to head coach position at alma mater Metuchen High School

METUCHEN – A lifelong borough resident who has always had a passion to coach high school football will get that opportunity with his hometown team.

The Metuchen Board of Education approved Jordan Leitner as head football coach of the Metuchen High School (MHS) Bulldogs for the 2022-23 school year.

Leitner, 32, a paraprofessional at the high school, was previously the team’s offensive coordinator.

“Coaching this team has been a dream of mine. Although I was named head coach, it will take a whole community to build the program like I envision it,” Leitner, who graduated from MHS in 2008, said in a statement released by the Metuchen Public School District.

Leitner said growing up in Metuchen, he saw how important the athletic programs were to the town.

He said he believes that when players do well academically it transfers to the field, and that will be his focus, according to the statement.

The new coach wants his team “to play fast and have fun,” according to the statement. He said he plans to “build off of last year, since Coach (Guy) Jensen built a strong foundation.”

Leitner said Metuchen is graduating a lot of players, but that he is ready for the challenge.

Since the Fall of 2007, Leitner has held the Metuchen school record for most career passing yards (3,734) and most career passing touchdowns (44).

“I tell my players I want them to break my record. I’ll be prouder when one of my players holds that record instead of myself,” he said in the statement.

Superintendent Vincent Caputo said, “Jordan brings fresh ideas to the team, but has learned a tremendous amount under the previous coaches. He is respected by the Metuchen community and understands the history of Metuchen football.”

Leitner began playing football through Pop Warner at age 5. At Metuchen High, he was a 4-year varsity player and 3-year starter. He said in his freshman year he went in as “undecided” athlete, but said Coach Bob Ulmer saw him throw and after that, he became a quarterback for his high school career, according to the statement. The Bulldogs advanced to the semi-finals during this time.

After high school, Leitner played semi-professional football with the New Jersey Bravehearts in Edison and worked at a local quarterback camp.