Pre-planned power outage set for Feb. 12 in South River

On Feb. 12 at approximately 7 a.m., a pre-planned power outage will affect portions of South River for approximately 10 minutes.

Affected areas will include:

Johnson Place

Willett Avenue

Morningside Avenue

New Street

Price Place

Kamm Avenue

Raymond Place

Marcus Court

Mercer Street

Essex Street

Oak Street

Bryan Street

Sussex Court

Prentice Avenue

Southside Avenue

East Street

Sheldon Avenue

Caroline Drive

Foothills Drive

Ridge Road

Lisa Drive

Summit Road

Leonardine Avenue

Appleby Avenue

O’brien Avenue

Terry Avenue

Grand Avenue

Colin Drive

Sheinfine Avenue

Fifth Street

Herbert Street

Whitehead Avenue

In addition, developments with underground fed electric will be affected.

This outage also affects the Leonardine Garden Apartments complex.

This brief power outage is necessary as part of the battery storage project and upgrades underway at the electric substation located at Willett Avenue and Southside Avenue.

For additional information on the battery storage project, visit www.southrivernj.org/DocumentCenter/View/922/Battery-Storage-Project-PDF