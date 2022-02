What to Watch

1 / 14 "To Sir, With Love" 2 / 14 "Caught in His Web" 3 / 14 "Severance" 4 / 14 "A Kind of Loving" 5 / 14 "Laura" TM AND COPYRIGHT © 20TH CENTURY FOX FILM CORP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. COURTESY: EVERETT COLLECTION 6 / 14 "Big Nate" PHOTO: NICKELODEON/ PARAMOUNT+ ©VIACOM INTERNATIONAL 2021, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 7 / 14 "Stuck" 8 / 14 "Red River" 9 / 14 "Yankee Doodle Dandy" 10 / 14 "Luda Can't Cook" 11 / 14 "The Way We Were" 12 / 14 "Aftertaste" PHOTO CREDIT: IAN ROUTLEDGE/ACORNTV 13 / 14 "Stormy Weather" 14 / 14 "Bel-Air" PHOTO BY: CLIFTON PRESCOD/PEACOCK) ❮ ❯

Sunday, Feb. 13

The Walking Dead

AMC+

New Episodes!

Season 11 of The Walking Dead picks up again with new episodes that will debut on the AMC+ streaming service one week ahead of their linear AMC premieres starting today with “No Other Way.” In the episode, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) battle the Reapers for food. Meanwhile, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and the Alexandrians must survive a storm.

My Pack Life

discovery+

This special follows Lee Asher, who is determined to build a modern-day Noah’s Ark — the Asher House Sanctuary. Here, Asher wants to provide a safe space for every single animal, no matter their shape, size or species. His only rule: that the animal is an underdog, just like him. Asher recently packed up his 15 dogs and moved to 25 acres of lush Oregon land, where he is building a sanctuary to rescue animals that have been discarded or are unwanted and provide them with a life of comfort, love and adventure.

Bel-Air

Peacock

New Series!

Set in modern-day America, this is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue to the beloved 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air looks to dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show. Fresh Prince star Will Smith is an executive producer; he was one of many whose attention was caught by the 2019 Bel-Air viral fan film on YouTube that was written and directed by Morgan Cooper. It was a four-minute spec trailer that inspired this series, on which Cooper will serve as director, cowriter and executive producer. Jabari Banks, himself a West Philly local, leads the cast as Will, with costars including Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays beginning Feb. 17.

Puppy Bowl XVIII

Animal Planet, 2pm; pregame show 1 p.m. (both also stream on discovery+)

The cutest Super Bowl Sunday counterprogramming event returns for its 18th year. The three-hour event again celebrates adoptable pups and the shelters and rescues from which they come. This year, 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states bring 118 puppy players out to play on either Team Ruff or Team Fluff. Among many returning favorite aspects of Puppy Bowl, some new additions include Sesame Street’s Elmo and his dog Tango gathering the starting lineups for the coin toss.

Super Bowl LVI

NBC, 6 p.m. Live

The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC champion L.A. Rams battle in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy and a place in football history. Performing at halftime are hip-hop and rap icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The Story of Love

UPtv, 7 p.m.

Original Film!

Hoping to win a lucrative book deal, aspiring romance novelist Ruby (Brittany Bristow) joins a writers’ retreat in Lake Tahoe hosted by her literary hero and the hottest writer around, Marcus Harlow (Gianpaolo Venuta). But when Woody (Franco Lo Presti), the outdoorsy hotel owner, shows her the beauty of nature, Ruby wonders if she’s been writing the wrong kinds of stories to impress people like Marcus.

Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Seven”

PBS, 8 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 7 p.m.)

Arriving in the Old West, the three adventurers meet a lawman with his fugitive captive, and making their next train connection hinges on Abigail’s (Leonie Benesch) journalistic cool in a shootout.

Black History Month

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues its month long Sunday evening salute to influential Black films, actors and filmmakers tonight, beginning with the 1943 musical Stormy Weather. Taking its title from the 1933 popular song of the same name, the film is loosely based on the life of its star, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, the tap dancer/singer/actor who started performing during the age of minstrel shows, and whose talent, influence and challenging of racial barriers went on to extend into all the major media of the first half of the 20th century — Vaudeville, Broadway, the recording industry, movies, radio and television. The all-Black cast of the groundbreaking film boasts a who’s-who roster of top African American performers of its era, in addition to Robinson, including Lena Horne, Cab Calloway, Katherine Dunham, Fats Waller, the Nicholas brothers, Ada Brown, Dooley Wilson and more. After that, the rest of the evening belongs to Oscar Micheaux, the Black filmmaking pioneer whose influential productions extended from the silent era to just before his passing in 1951. TCM will air the U.S. premiere of Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking, a 2021 documentary about his life and work that was nominated for the Cannes Film Festival’s Golden Eye documentary filmmaking award last year. That is followed by two silent films written, produced and directed by Micheaux, both from 1920: Within Our Gates and The Symbol of the Unconquered. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Britannia: “Episode 5”

EPIX, 9 p.m.

Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) and her band of travelers strike a deal with Hella (Laura Donnelly). Meanwhile, under Hemple’s (Sophie Okonedo) hex, Ania (Liana Cornell) returns and leads the gang on a dangerous path.

All Creatures Great and Small

PBS, 9 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.)

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale, “Home Truths,” James (Nicholas Ralph) solves both medical and romantic emergencies. Meanwhile, Siegfried (Samuel West), Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) and Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) also face hurdles. All Creatures Great and Small‘s Season 2 Christmas special will air next Sunday.

Vienna Blood

PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm)

Season Finale!

In “Darkness Rising, Part 2,” the second season finale, Max (Matthew Beard) discovers a clue that reveals a hint at the murdered monk’s behavior, while the atmosphere intensifies when another monk is found dead. To untangle the truth, the young doctor will need to become acquainted with the devil, dressed in all his finery.

Monday, Feb. 14

Aftertaste

Acorn TV

New Series!

Erik Thomson leads this Australian comedy as volatile chef Easton West, who, having burned all his bridges, finds himself back in his hometown in the Adelaide Hills, arriving like a pariah to a dysfunctional family he abandoned 30 years previously. It’s only his outspoken 19-year-old pastry cook niece, Diana (Natalie Abbott), who shows any interest. Realizing that Diana represents everything he’s not — young, female and fresh — Easton takes her under his wing in an effort to crawl his way back to relevance. But what price is Diana willing to pay to work with her infamously difficult uncle? The series costars Rachel Griffiths, who is also an executive producer. All six episodes are available today.

Agatha Raisin: “A Spoonful of Poison, Parts 1 & 2”

Acorn TV

Detective Chief Inspector Wilkes (Jason Barnett) hires Agatha to investigate a mysterious death at a jam-making competition.

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Netflix

New Series!

Between settings in Milan, Rimini and Rome, this steamy-looking Italian drama tells the story of Carlo (Michele Riondino) and Margherita (Lucrezia Guidone), a young couple who must face the explosive consequences of an alleged betrayal. Between seduction and reason, their relationship finds itself at a crossroads: Should one be faithful to their partner or to themselves?

The Price Is Right at Night: “Valentine’s Day”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Married couple Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and Sofia Pernas (The Young and the Restless) play alongside an audience of fellow newlyweds in this special Valentine’s Day edition of the game show. Contestants will compete for amazing prizes, cash, romantic trips and luxury cars, while Hartley and Pernas play to raise money for Operation Therapy, which provides therapy and service animals to military veterans. Drew Carey hosts.

March: “The Showdown”

The CW, 8 p.m.

The biggest crowd of the season and longtime rivals await the Prairie View A&M Marching Storm. Rivals Texas A&M University share a challenging history with PVAMU, who also face a different audience with this performance. Ousted band members seek to rejoin the band, but first they must soul-search and repair their own relationships.

9-1-1: Lone Star: “The ATX-Files”

FOX, 8 p.m.

In the new episode “The ATX-Files,” Owen (Rob Lowe), Judd (Jim Parrack) and Wyatt (Jackson Pace) go in search of aliens, but their outing takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8 p.m. Live

Women’s freestyle skiing, women’s snowboarding, two-man bobsled and alpine skiing are featured in tonight’s Winter Olympics broadcast on NBC.

Antiques Roadshow: “Omni Mount Washington Resort, Hour 1”

PBS, 8 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.)

Three episodes featuring appraisals made at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, begin tonight. Among the highlights is an unsigned light fixture found in Bretton Woods, rescued after years of being stored in a chicken coop, and identified at Roadshow as a custom-made Louis Comfort Tiffany treasure.

TCM Spotlight: It’s Not You, It’s Me — Breakup Classics: “Knowing Me, Knowing You”

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

February may be associated with love and romance thanks to Valentine’s Day, which happens to be today, but Turner Classic Movies is continuing its monthlong, Monday-night lineup of films about the heartrending breakups that sometimes occur in even what seem to be the strongest of relationships. Tonight’s films fall under the theme of “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” featuring couples who — by virtue of having come to know each other so well, whether over the course of years or just a short time — are faced with the painful realization and reluctant acceptance that they just are not meant to be as a romantic pairing. The evening begins with one of the most famous and tear-jerking films with this theme, 1973’s The Way We Were, whose ability to elicit tears is due in no small part to star Barbra Streisand’s emotional performance of Marvin Hamlisch’s Oscar-winning title song. Sydney Pollack’s romantic drama follows the love story, sparked by the attraction of their opposite personalities, of star-crossed lovers Katie Morosky (Best Actress Oscar nominee Streisand) and Hubbell Gardiner (Robert Redford) over 20 years, from their college days in the 1930s to the ’50s. Katie and Hubbell pass in and out of each other’s lives before getting together and even having a child, but eventually realize they’ll need to go their separate ways, leaving the past and the way they were to memory. Next, in Best Director Oscar nominee David Lean’s Brief Encounter (1945), Best Actress Oscar nominee Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard star as happily married strangers who meet by chance in a British railway station and become involved in a love that is as poignant as it is doomed to be short-lived. Then, Best Actor Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Meryl Streep headline the groundbreaking Best Picture Oscar-winning drama Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), about the heartbreak of divorce and the struggle between work and family. The evening concludes with another film for which Lean received a Best Director Oscar nomination, 1965’s epic, Best Picture Oscar-nominated historical and romantic drama Doctor Zhivago. Omar Sharif stars as the title character, Yuri Zhivago, with Julie Christie as his haunting, longtime love Lara Antipova. Their romance plays out against, and is ultimately thwarted by, the tidal wave of history rushing over the course of World War I, the Russian Revolution and the Russian Civil War. — Jeff Pfeiffer

4400: “Present Is Prologue”

The CW, 9 p.m.

Season Finale!

Tensions rise as an attack is made on the Bois Blanc, putting everyone’s life in danger. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Logan (Cory Jeacoma) do their best to keep Hayden (Amarr) safe, while Claudette (Jaye Ladymore) and Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) try to reason with Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks). Meanwhile, Mildred (Autumn Best) still believes her sister can be saved, and LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) takes to the streets in an effort to end the threat against the 4400.

The Cleaning Lady: “Mother’s Mission”

FOX, 9 p.m.

Thony (Élodie Yung) must decide if she can work with Mother Donna (guest star Betty Buckley), who may be a potential liver transplant donor for her son, in the new episode “Mother’s Mission.”

Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters

Smithsonian Channel, 9 p.m.

This Black History Month special pulls back the curtain on one of today’s most renowned international musicians, Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens, and her quest alongside musicians Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah to continue to use music to explore powerful stories of Black American women’s experience — their struggles, resistance, resilience and hopes.

Promised Land: “El Regalo (The Gift)”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Father Ramos’ return to Sonoma makes waves throughout the Sandoval family, while Lettie and Joe hit a rough patch. Margaret is excited to be invited to Carmen’s 25th birthday party, much to everyone else’s dismay. Young Lettie, Joe and Billy leave town on an important mission.

Independent Lens: “Bulletproof”

PBS, 10 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 10 p.m.)

This episode presents a provocative look at fear, violence and what it means to be safe in the classroom in the age of mass shootings.

State of the Union

SundanceTV, 10 p.m.; complete season streams on AMC+ and Sundance Now

Season Premiere!

Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouléy lead Season 2 of this Emmy-winning short-form anthology drama. The season unfolds across 10 episodes, each 10 minutes in length, over 10 nights, concluding on Feb. 25 (the full season can be binged starting today on streaming services AMC+ and Sundance Now). Season 2 sees the return of writer/director duo Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears, who continue to explore relationships and the human experience. Clarkson portrays liberal Ellen, who drags her traditional husband, Scott (Gleeson), out of his comfort zone and into a coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counseling session to gather their thoughts and argue about a range of topics. Each week, between the bickering, they begin to piece together what has gone wrong between them.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

The Beatles and India

BritBox

U.S. Exclusive!

Inspired by Ajoy Bose’s book Across the Universe, British Indian music entrepreneur Reynold D’Silva has taken the saga of the Beatles’ experiences in India further by producing Bose’s directorial debut with this documentary. Bose, along with cultural researcher and co-Director Pete Compton, offers an audiovisual presentation that delves deeply into this crucial period of the Fab Four’s evolution from the world’s most famous pop stars into multifaceted, pioneering musical artists. The film features unseen recordings and photos, rare archival footage, eyewitness accounts and walkthroughs of the stunning locations in India the band visited and was inspired by.

Luda Can’t Cook

discovery+

New Series!

Rapper/actor/restaurateur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has always been passionate about food, despite the fact that he cannot cook. He is on a mission to change that over the three episodes of this series, in which some of the world’s greatest chefs try to help him learn to master cuisines from around the world.

Yankee Doodle Dandy

TCM, 10:30 a.m.

Catch a Classic!

James Cagney really showed that he could do a lot more than just brilliantly play gangsters with his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance as singer/dancer/songwriter George M. Cohan in this Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1942 musical biography about Cohan’s life. Directed with gusto by Oscar nominee Michael Curtiz, the nonstop musical tour de force features plenty of singing and dancing from Cagney in a celebration of the life and career of the music man who lifted a nation and became the first entertainer awarded the United States Congressional Medal of Honor for his contribution to morale. From his early days as a vaudeville performer to his stardom on Broadway, Cohan composed songs that defined his generation, and many of those are performed in the film, including “Harrigan,” “Give My Regards to Broadway,” “Over There,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and, of course, “The Yankee Doodle Boy.” Like Cohan himself, Yankee Doodle Dandy has long been a national treasure, and the film was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1993, as a work of enduring importance to American culture. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Live

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are in Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers, followed by the L.A. Clippers visiting the Suns in Phoenix.

The Resident: “Viral”

FOX, 8 p.m.

A gender reveal party results in a tragic accident and a social-media influencer is put in danger by a risky cosmetic surgery in the new episode “Viral.”

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8 p.m. Live

Winter Olympics coverage from Beijing tonight includes two-man bobsled, the women’s short program in figure skating, alpine skiing and speed skating.

Finding Your Roots: “Forgotten Journeys”

PBS, 8 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.)

Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps actor/comedian John Leguizamo and actress/producer/writer Lena Waithe retrace the paths of their ancestors.

The Real Dirty Dancing: “How Do You Call Your Loverboy?”

FOX, 9 p.m.

The three remaining couples dance to “Do You Love Me,” but only two will move on to the finale episode.

The Curse of Oak Island

History, 9 p.m.

Season Finale!

In the Season 9 finale, “Eyes and Boot in the Ground,” the team is stunned when new scientific evidence supports the theory that the Knights Templar were involved in the Oak Island mystery, and the big dig uncovers some surprising relics.

American Experience: “The American Diplomat”

PBS, 9 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 9 p.m.)

At the height of the Cold War, the U.S. State Department remained one of the last federal agencies to truly desegregate. The agency was colloquially referred to as “pale, male and Yale.” Learn the story of the fight for inclusion in American diplomacy through the lives of three African American ambassadors: Edward R. Dudley, Terence Todman and Carl Rowan.

black-ish: “Sneakers by the Dozen”

ABC, 9:30 p.m.

Dre spirals after finding out his White coworker Griffin (Reid Scott) has a better sneaker collection than him. Meanwhile, Bow lets Diane take a day off from school against Pops’ advice.

Queens

ABC, 10 p.m.

Season Finale!

In “2022,” as the Queens prepare to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, they cannot help but notice the void Brianna’s absence from the group has left. Meanwhile, Naomi is waylaid when an old beau questions JoJo’s paternity. Elsewhere, Valeria gets ready to embark on her solo tour and she wonders if she really is ready to go it alone.

Frontline: “American Reckoning”

PBS, 10 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 10 p.m.)

This film takes a look at the civil rights era through rare footage filmed more than 50 years ago in Natchez, Mississippi, where members of the Black community launched a historic boycott, backed by a little-known resistance group called the Deacons for Defense and Justice. In collaboration with Retro Report, the documentary examines Black resistance to racist violence in Mississippi, the murder of local NAACP leader Wharlest Jackson and his family’s decades-long hope for justice amid the ongoing federal effort to investigate civil rights-era cold cases.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Marvel Studios Assembled: “The Making of Eternals“

Disney+

New Episode!

This in-depth look at the making of Marvel Studios’ 2021 feature film Eternals goes behind the scenes with on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Live

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets head into Manhattan to visit Julius Randle and the New York Knicks, followed by Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8 p.m. Live

Events including women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe, men’s freestyle skiing aerials, short track speed skating and alpine skiing air during NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage tonight.

Nature: “The Ocean’s Greatest Feast”

PBS, 8 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.)

This episode brings to vivid life the story of South Africa’s annual sardine migration. Each summer, the sardine run sees billions of the little fish spawning and traveling up the coast, providing a feast for an array of marine predators.

Starring Montgomery Clift

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

Edward Montgomery Clift, more recognizable by his professional name that dispensed with “Edward” that he used when embarking upon his career as a stage and screen actor, is the focus of tonight’s film lineup on Turner Classic Movies. Clift’s life and career were cut tragically short when he died of a heart attack at age 45 in 1966, but during even just the roughly 20-year span between his first and last films, the handsome method actor created an impressive body of work and memorable characters, and received four Oscar nominations. TCM’s lineup begins with the first movie that Clift filmed but the second to be released: Howard Hawks’ Western Red River; also starring John Wayne and Walter Brennan, it was shot in 1946 but did not reach theaters until 1948. After that is Wild River (1960), a drama directed by Elia Kazan and costarring Lee Remick. The evening finishes up with two of the three movies from Clift’s biggest year, 1953. First, in Alfred Hitchcock’s film noir I Confess, Clift plays a Catholic priest who finds himself trapped by his vows when he hears a murderer’s confession, only to find himself accused of the very same crime. Anne Baxter and Karl Malden costar. Finally, Clift takes on what is probably his most famous role, as Private Robert E. Lee “Prew” Prewitt in From Here to Eternity, the iconic, Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of James Jones’ novel. Clift received his third Best Actor Oscar nomination in this film that also features a heavy-hitting cast including fellow Best Actor Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster, Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr, Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Frank Sinatra and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Donna Reed. — Jeff Pfeiffer

The Chase

ABC, 9 p.m.

Season Finale!

In the first of two new episodes, “There Is a Time and a Place for a Hawaiian Shirt,” James “The Highroller” Holzhauer returns as this week’s Chaser as three new hopefuls face off against him in a race against the clock. Then in the season finale, “This Is My Chair of Disappointment,” Ken “The Professor” Jennings takes center stage as the Chaser in a race against the clock.

Next Level Chef: “Fusion Confusion”

FOX, 9 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to combine different culinary traditions into one dish in the new episode “Fusion Confusion.”

Home Inspector Joe: “Hastings Home of Hazards”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

A family bursting at the seams of their crowded apartment isn’t afraid of a big renovation project, but when Joe Mazza’s inspection discoveries start to chip away at the budget, they’ll need Noel Gatts’ budget-savvy tricks to make their real estate dreams a reality.

Modern Marvels

History, 9 p.m.

Season Premiere!

History’s long-running series is back for Season 20 with updates of classic episodes that celebrate the technology that has shaped our lives. The new season kicks off tonight with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Wild Rides,” go behind the wheel of some of the biggest, fastest and most powerful machines on the planet, from battle tanks to blimps, and helicopters to harvesters. Then, in “Steam Power,” travel the country in search of the most incredible vehicles, engines and even robots that run on steam.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9 p.m.

Season Premiere!

This season features an all-new caseload for Dr. Lee as she is busier than ever. The ever-energetic professional takes on unique cases, including a man with a puffy head cylindroma — a cyst so large, it now covers his eye almost entirely — and a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia. In addition, Dr. Betty Song joins the practice to assist Dr. Lee.

Stuck

TLC, 10 p.m.

New Series!

Imagine a high heel through the face, a bug lodged deeply inside an ear, an arrow through the wrist — you get the idea. Cameras are given access behind the surgical curtain to witness these particularly jaw-dropping medical conundrums and the incredible lengths that medical professionals go to fix them. Viewers will witness foreign body extractions and removal procedures as they happen in real time, as well as interviews with patients, doctors and medical staff who will reveal the extraordinary details behind how these accidents took place. From inside several different medical facilities around the country, this series promises the wildest, most fascinating and downright unbelievable interventions required to free objects lodged inside of peoples’ bodies, with no easy exit in sight.

Thursday, Feb. 17

La Fortuna

AMC+

Season Finale!

The first season of this Spanish action drama led by Stanley Tucci concludes.

Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings

discovery+

In 2018, double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England. Now, the people involved, along with explosive new evidence, help tell the story of the tragic events that turned the small town into the center of a global murder plot.

Peacemaker

HBO Max

Season Finale!

Season 1 of this spinoff from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, starring John Cena as the title character, comes to a close.

Young Wallander

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of this “pre-imagining” of fictional Inspector Kurt Wallander (Adam Pålsson) set in contemporary Sweden, Wallander is found adrift and uncertain of his future following his exit from the police force. An opportunity to rejoin the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new superintendent takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with investigating what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub. But when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask (Leanne Best) years ago, Wallander quickly suspects there is more to this incident than meets the eye.

Big Nate

Paramount+

New Series!

This animated series is based on the bestselling children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, it follows precocious 11-year-old Nate Wright (voice of Ben Giroux) and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade with humor and style. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. The first eight episodes are available today; more episodes will come at a later date.

They Live in the Grey

Shudder

Original Film!

While investigating a child abuse case, a young social worker (Michelle Krusiec) discovers that a supernatural entity is tormenting the family. To save the parents from losing custody of their child, she must confront her fears and use her clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force.

NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations Duels

FS1, 7 p.m. Live

FS1 airs the pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway that will finalize the starting lineup for the 64th Daytona 500.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: “Your Daughters Are Double Dipping”

FOX, 8 p.m.

The ladies’ families pay a surprise visit to Lakeshore Manor and meet Kurt and Steven in the new episode “Your Daughters Are Double Dipping.”

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 8 p.m.

New Series!

This historical docudrama features stories about some of America’s first pioneers, most of whom braved incredible dangers and extremely harsh conditions while exploring the Western frontier. Each episode combines research with carefully crafted storytelling to offer action-packed and informative drama. The first season will feature eight episodes, focusing on explorers and mountain men such as Daniel Boone, Jim Bridger, John Colter, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, Jedediah Smith, Tom Fitzpatrick, Jim Beckwourth, and Kit Carson.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8 p.m. Live

Tonight on NBC, see Winter Olympics coverage of speed skating, the women’s free skate in figure skating and freestyle skiing.

Gene Tierney Triple Feature

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy three highlights from the film career of one of the most talented and stunningly beautiful leading ladies from Hollywood’s golden age — Gene Tierney. First up is one of her most famous movies, as the title character in Best Director Oscar nominee Otto Preminger’s 1944 film noir classic Laura, which costars Dana Andrews, Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Clifton Webb and Vincent Price. Things get lighter with the next film, Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s 1947 romantic fantasy The Ghost and Mrs. Muir. Tierney again plays the title character here, Lucy Muir, a turn-of-the-century widow who moves into an old house on the English coast that happens to be inhabited by the spirit of its previous owner: a bombastic, profane and yet somehow attractive sea captain named Daniel Gregg (Rex Harrison). Finally, Tierney re-teams with director Preminger for another noir, 1950’s Whirlpool, in which the actress plays the insomniac wife of a wealthy L.A. psychoanalyst (Richard Conte) who, after a chance meeting with a hypnotist, is charged with a violent murder.

NBA Basketball: Philadelphia at Milwaukee

TNT, 8:30 p.m. Live

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum for an Eastern Conference clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on TNT.

Call Me Kat: “Call Me Cupcake”

FOX, 9 p.m.

Phil (Leslie Jordan) leaves on a last-minute vacation with Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to cheer her up, and Oscar (Christopher Rivas) steps up to help in the café in the new episode “Call Me Cupcake.”

Married to Real Estate: “Canton Get Any Better”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

A couple has been out of luck searching for their dream ranch-style home in Canton, Georgia. After finding a place with potential, real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod creates a hybrid design to blend the couple’s modern and traditional styles, while her husband, builder Mike Jackson, battles unforeseen challenges.

Pivoting: “Bounce, Baby”

FOX, 9:30 p.m.

In the new episode “Bounce, Baby,” Amy (Eliza Coupe) springs into action when she learns that Colleen’s old cellphone number has been given to someone else.

Friday, Feb. 18

Lincoln’s Dilemma

Apple TV+

Jeffrey Wright narrates this four-part docuseries that offers a fresh exploration of President Abraham Lincoln and the complex journey to end slavery. Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds’ award-winning book, Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times, the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced, 21st-century examination of a complicated man, and the people and events that shaped his evolving stance on slavery. All episodes are available today.

Severance

Apple TV+

New Series!

Ben Stiller is an executive producer and directed six episodes of this nine-episode drama. It stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries, where employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Fridays.

Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney Hill

discovery+

This Shock Docs special explores the 1961 claim by Betty and Barney Hill, brought forth under regressive hypnosis, that, while driving back from a honeymoon trip, they were taken aboard a UFO and experimented on by extraterrestrial beings.

Alien Abduction: Travis Walton

discovery+

This installment of the Shock Docs franchise focuses on the reported 1975 incident in which logger Travis Walton disappeared after his fellow workers claimed to have seen him hit by a bolt of light from a UFO, a report that inspired the 1993 movie Fire in the Sky.

Uprooted

discovery+

New Series!

This three-part docuseries explores the injustice of the unsolved 1986 hanging death of Keith Warren, a 19-year-old Black man, in Silver Spring, Maryland. This case was never thoroughly investigated, and Warren’s sister Sherri has spent over 35 years seeking the truth about what happened to her brother. Fighting systemic corruption at every turn, her end goal is to change Keith’s death certificate to reflect the truth. Featuring interviews with Keith’s friends and family, as well as both active and retired law enforcement, forensic experts, eyewitnesses and private investigators, Uprooted includes never-before-reported support for the probability that Keith Warren did not die by suicide.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Disney+

Season Premiere!

The second season of the animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will consist of four extended-length specials that are themed to each season — winter, spring, summer and autumn. The season kicks off today with the first special, The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse. In the program, the wonder of the winter season takes Mickey and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things

Magnolia Network on discovery+

Season Premiere!

The series returns for a third season of offering in-depth looks at how iconic American-made products are created and celebrating the people behind these timeless classics.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Netflix

In this chilling documentary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy uncovers the negligence and corporate greed that led to two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes within the span of just five months. Guided by aviation experts, news journalists, former Boeing employees, the U.S. Congress and the families of victims, the film reveals a culture of reckless cost-cutting and concealment at the once-venerated company.

Space Force

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The comedy from co-creators Steve Carell and Greg Daniels returns for a seven-episode second season, which finds Gen. Mark R. Naird (Carell) and his team of underdogs at Space Force — the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — having to prove themselves to a new administration. The series also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Tawny Newsome.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Netflix

Original Film!

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre, who is hellbent on seeking revenge.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada

Prime Video

New Series!

This six-part competition is the latest adaptation of the popular and international LOL series format. This installment pits 10 of Canada’s top comedic talents against each other in a celebrity showdown where anything can happen. Their objective is to eliminate others from the house by making each other laugh, while not laughing themselves. The comedian who doesn’t crack a smile and outlasts the others wins $100,000 for their charity of choice. The featured Canuck competitors are: Debra DiGiovanni, Dave Foley, Tom Green, Jon Lajoie, Mae Martin, Colin Mochrie, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung, Caroline Rhea and K. Trevor Wilson. The first two episodes are available today, followed by the next two on Friday, Feb. 25, and the final two on Friday, March 4.

Lov3

Prime Video

New Series!

This romantic dramedy from Brazil follows the love lives of Ana (Elen Clarice), and twins Sofia (Bella Camero) and Beto (João Oliveira), siblings living in São Paulo who refuse to experience love and sex in the same way as their parents.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Season Premiere!

As the Emmy-winning period comedy/drama returns for Season 4, it’s 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. Also returning in what Prime Video says will be an “edgy, uncompromising and hilarious new season” are Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby, with guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander. Beginning today, two episodes will be available every Friday for four weeks.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8 p.m. Live

Coverage of the two-woman event in bobsled, the pairs short program in figure skating and freestyle skiing highlight NBC’s Winter Olympics broadcast from Beijing.

Directed by John Schlesinger

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

Famed British film director John Schlesinger’s feature film directing career may not have taken off until the early 1960s, when he was approaching his late 30s, but once it started, his talented filmmaking eye was evident to anyone watching one of his pictures. Three of the five movies that Schlesinger made during the ’60s as he embarked upon his illustrious body of work air in tonight’s Turner Classic Movies lineup, beginning with his feature directorial debut, 1962’s A Kind of Loving, a so-called “kitchen sink drama” that arrived in the latter days of the British New Wave movement in film. Alan Bates and June Ritchie star. Next is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated romantic drama Darling (1965), which earned Schlesinger his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Best Actress Oscar winner Julie Christie and Laurence Harvey lead the cast. Schlesinger ended the ’60s by winning the Best Director Oscar for the final film in tonight’s lineup, 1969’s Best Picture Oscar-winning Midnight Cowboy, the legendary buddy drama led by Best Actor Oscar nominees Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight, and Best Supporting Actress nominee Sylvia Miles.

2022 NBA Rising Stars

TNT, 9 p.m. Live

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend tips off with the Clorox NBA Rising Stars, featuring rookies, second-year players and G League Ignite standouts competing in a new three-game tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Ghost Hunters: “The Girl With No Eyes”

discovery+

TAPS calls in paranormal researcher Dustin Pari to join them in a baffling case in rural Kansas.

Like Mother, Like Daughter?

discovery+

Season Finale!

The first season of the reality series that follows six pairs of mothers and daughters trying to develop healthier and more loving relationships with each other concludes.

A Discovery of Witches

Sundance Now/AMC+/Shudder

Series Finale!

The acclaimed and popular British fantasy series comes to a close after three seasons. Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer lead the cast.

A Night in Casablanca

MOVIES!, 11:15 a.m.

Released in 1946, A Night in Casablanca is one of the later productions featuring the Marx Brothers costarring together, and while it’s not quite up to the comedy pinnacles they reached in earlier classics like A Night at the Opera, it still offers hilarious fun. Groucho (portraying another wonderfully named character, Ronald Kornblow), Chico (as Kornblow’s bodyguard, Corbaccio) and Harpo (as the mute Rusty) tangle with an escaped Nazi war criminal in the titular North African city in what was originally supposed to be a direct parody of the 1942 classic Casablanca, but ended up being more of a general send-up of the type of romantic drama and espionage found in that film and others like it. Some classic moments include a memorable trunk-packing routine and a chase involving a runaway plane.

College Basketball

ABC, CBS, ESPN & FOX, beginning at 12 p.m. Live

Highlights of Saturday’s college hoops action include Indiana at Ohio State (ESPN), Alabama at Kentucky (CBS), Texas Tech at Texas (ABC), Illinois at Michigan State (FOX), Florida State at Duke (ESPN) and Kansas at West Virginia (ESPN).

Captain Blood

TCM, 12 p.m.

Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland were relative unknowns when Warner Bros. took a chance on casting them to lead this 1935 swashbuckler that finds Flynn portraying a 17th-century doctor who, with other prisoners, escapes his cruel island imprisonment in the West Indies and becomes a pirate. The studio’s gamble paid off — Captain Blood became a hit and established Flynn as a dashing screen hero; he and de Havilland’s pairing was so effective and popular that they went on to costar in seven more films; and the film received two official Oscar nominations. Director Michael Curtiz was not officially nominated for an Oscar, but received the second-greatest number of votes solely as a write-in candidate. Likewise, composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold — who somehow was not officially nominated by the Academy for his rousing, romantic and iconic musical score — was third on the final ballot due to a write-in campaign, as was screenwriter Casey Robinson in his category. The film did not win any Oscars, but remains an action classic.

Holmes Family Rescue: “Color Crises”

HGTV, 8 p.m.

Things get personal for the Holmes family when their longtime electrician and good friend Frank suffers a series of health issues and gets overwhelmed with the renovation of his home. It’s family first as Mike Holmes, his son Michael and daughter Sherry step up to rescue Frank. What they didn’t expect to find are dangerous structural issues, gas leaks and even some electrical shortcuts by the previous contractor. Meanwhile, the colorful design choices and fun finishes at homeowner Marcie’s bungalow leave Mike having a crisis of color.

2022 Winter Olympics

NBC, 8 p.m. Live

The pairs free skate in figure skating, and coverage of the two-woman and four-man events in bobsled are featured in NBC’s primetime Winter Olympics presentation.

The Wedding Veil Legacy

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Original Film!

Tracy (Alison Sweeney) is the last of three friends to take possession of an antique wedding veil they purchased together. Will it prove to be magical for her, despite her cynicism about its legend, or will she marry the wrong guy?

Caught in His Web

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Original Film!

Executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg, Caught in His Web is inspired by actual events and tells the horrifying story of Emma (Alison Thornton), Olivia (Malia Baker) and Gabby (Emma Tremblay), who are each unknowingly tormented by a mysterious cyberbully by the name “Blake.” Infiltrating each of their lives by hacking into their cellphones and computers, “Blake” coerces them to send nude photos and continually harasses them and tracks their every move. Feeling extremely alone and experiencing anxiety, depression and fear, the girls later discover they are not alone in being tormented. They decide to join forces and enlist the help of Detective Holland (Garcelle Beauvais) in the hunt to unmask their harasser and end their nightmare.

Whitesnake: Story of Their Songs

REELZ Channel, 8 p.m.

This special looks at the history of the classic British hard-rock band Whitesnake and celebrates six of their songs, from the hard-hitting rock epics “Love Ain’t No Stranger” and “Still of the Night,” to the heartfelt groovy ballads “Is This Love?” and “The Deeper the Love,” to the heavy blues of “Fool for Your Loving,” and their only chart-topper, “Here I Go Again.”

TCM Remembers Sidney Poitier

TCM, beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of trailblazing actor, director and diplomat Sidney Poitier, who passed away Jan. 6, with a 12-film, 24-hour programming tribute. It begins tonight and continues through most of tomorrow, Feb. 20, which would have been Poitier’s 95th birthday. The commemoration features, in order: In the Heat of the Night (1967); The Defiant Ones (1958), featuring a performance that netted Poitier his first Best Actor Oscar nomination; A Warm December (1973), which he also directed; Cry, the Beloved Country (1952); Something of Value (1957); Good-bye, My Lady (1956); Edge of the City (1957); No Way Out (1950), featuring Poitier’s debut in a major feature film; Blackboard Jungle (1955); To Sir, With Love (1967); Lilies of the Field (1963), featuring a performance that earned Poitier a Best Actor Oscar and made him the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for a leading role; and A Patch of Blue (1965).

2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night

TNT, 8 p.m. Live

TNT’s coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland continues with the All-Star Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 10pm; also streams on discovery+

Season Finale!

In the Season 6 finale, “Death Interrupted,” the caretaker of a defunct Wisconsin insane asylum calls on Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey to help with a troubling new development. Recent renovations have awakened a ghastly presence, and it is stirring up unrest among the building’s resident spirits.