Delucia takes reins as chief of Tinton Falls Police Department

TINTON FALLS – Michael Delucia has been sworn in as the new police chief of the Tinton Falls Police Department.

Delucia, who was previously a detective sergeant on the force, was sworn in to lead the police department on Feb. 1. He was appointed to the position by Mayor Vito Perillo.

According to the police department, Delucia has served Tinton Falls for 15 years.

Delucia succeeds John Scrivanic, who had served as police chief since 2010. Scrivanic’s retirement was announced at the Borough Council’s Jan. 18 meeting and took effect on Jan. 31.

On Feb. 1, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, establish the salaries for the borough’s department heads, statutory employees, and the mayor and council in 2022. The police chief’s salary will be $204,000.

Chief Financial Officer and Acting Business Administrator Thomas Fallon voiced support of Scrivanic and Delucia during the Feb. 1 meeting.

“I would like to congratulate Chief Scrivanic on his retirement. I have worked very closely with the chief over the last couple of years and certainly wish him the best. I welcome our new police chief, Michael Delucia, and I look forward to working with him in the future,” Fallon said.

Fallon said three other officers retired alongside Scrivanic: Capt. David Scrivanic (the outgoing police chief’s brother), Lt. Jared Stevens and Lt. Doug McEntegart.

Fallon’s comments were echoed by Borough Attorney Kevin Starkey and members of the governing body.

“Chief Scrivanic and the other three officers combined represented more than one hundred years of service to Tinton Falls,” Councilman John Manginelli said. “I certainly appreciate that and I’m sure we all do.”

Prior to his retirement, Scrivanic wrote a letter that was posted on the municipal website on Jan. 21.

“Tinton Falls holds a special place in my heart because it is where my wife Jodi and I settled to raise our four beautiful children, Hannah, Jack, Matt and Frankie.

“I am truly one of the luckiest men alive because I was able to work and live in this great community. This blessing also allowed me to watch my children grow and be an active participant in the community.

“The uniqueness of our community always influenced my perspective as chief. I will always be grateful to (former mayor) Michael Skudera for entrusting me with this important role in our community, and those members of the community who packed the council meeting to express their support of my appointment to chief of police.

“It was those moments that reinforced my desire to strengthen the police department’s relationship with the residents and business owners in our community,” Scrivanic wrote.

“I am so proud of the members of our police department who, over the years, worked to break down walls and build an ongoing partnership with the Tinton Falls community.

“Working together as a team, we have built a modern, innovative and highly effective law enforcement agency for Tinton Falls that focuses upon maintaining strong connections with all facets of our community.

“When I reflect on the past years, the bittersweet journey has been humbling, satisfying and downright amazing. There is nothing I would change and I would proudly do it all over again, but all journeys must come to an end.

“Following my retirement, I intend to pursue work in a capacity where I can continue to be a service to our community. Thank you for the memories. It has been an honor to serve the community we all love,” Scrivanic wrote.