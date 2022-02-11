North Brunswick Township celebrates National School Counseling Week

National School Counseling Week 2022, “School Counseling: Better Together,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), was celebrated Feb. 7–11 to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.

National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.

The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who “implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century,” Kevin P. Farrell, NBTHS’s director of Guidance, said in a prepared statement.

“Our 17 district school and student assistance counselors are commended for being actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests, and talents; for working in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; for focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ social/personal, educational and career development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential while also setting healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves.”

ASCA reports that professional school counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in guidance and counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.

“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, career awareness in post-secondary options and personal/social skills,” Kwok-Sze Wong, Ed.D., ASCA executive director, said in the statement. “Comprehensive school counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers, and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”