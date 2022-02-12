NJSACOP launches podcast series to tackle issues in law enforcement

1 / 2 2 / 2 NJSACOP Executive Director Mitchell C. Sklar, left, and President John Zebrowski, center, speak with state Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck during an episode of the new Chief Talk podcast.PHOTO COURTESY OF JAFFE COMMUNICATIONS INC. ❮ ❯

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) is launching Chief Talk, a podcast series that gives listeners insight into the latest issues that face police departments and the communities they serve.

Hosted by NJSACOP President John Zebrowski and Executive Director Mitchell C. Sklar, the podcasts intend to inform, educate and entertain listeners through a series of candid conversations with prominent guests who offer expertise in public safety, law enforcement, and criminal justice issues, according to information provided by Jaffe Communications on behalf of NJSACOP.

“Our podcasts are candid discussions with a variety of guests offering fresh perspectives on current and future public safety and policing issues,” Zebrowski, chief of police in Sayreville, said in the statement. “Our goal is to give New Jersey residents and law enforcement professionals greater insights into these vital issues.”

Chief Talk is available at the NJSACOP’s website www.njsacop.org and at njsacop-podcast.org, and new episodes will be regularly posted.

“Our association’s new podcasts are direct community outreach,” Zebrowski said in the statement. “We are confident these podcasts will strengthen our chiefs’ community relationships, demonstrate transparency, and enhance accountability with the people and families that our police departments serve.”

Chief Talk podcasts currently available include discussions with: