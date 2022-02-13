Business Brief: Aplomb Technologies comes to Monroe

NAI Fennelly, one of New Jersey’s and Pennsylvania’s independent full-service commercial real estate service providers, has negotiated the sale of a 27,863-square-foot light industrial building at 22 Abeel Road in Monroe Township for $3.8 million.

NAI Fennelly’s Jerry Fennelly, SIOR, and Matt Fennelly represented the seller, Shima Seiki, in the sale to Aplomb Technologies.

The two-story light industrial building features 19,512 square feet of office space and 8,351 square feet of warehouse space with one tailgate and one drive-in.

The property is situated in Einstein’s Alley, a private, non-profit economic development initiative located in Central New Jersey that is focused on encouraging the growth of knowledge-based jobs and creating a hub for the workforce of the future.

Shima Seiki, a manufacturer of computerized flat knitting machines and design systems, had constructed and occupied the building as its East Coast headquarters for 36 years. However, as their business’ needs changed, they sought to relocate their headquarters to the West Coast and utilize a smaller facility for their northeastern operations.

Aplomb Technologies is an IT solution provider for companies across the IT, financial, telecom, health, retail, manufacturing, insurance and media sectors.

Shima Seiki also sought NAI Fennelly’s services in securing a new, smaller location in the market. NAI Fennelly negotiated a lease for a 5,000-square-foot flex space in the Stouts Business Park at 45 Stouts Lane in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick that will service the company’s clients throughout the Northeast.