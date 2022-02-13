Central New Jersey Network becomes largest public television station in the region

Caption: Central New Jersey Network’s new brand mark was designed by Tom McManimon, principal of StimulusBrand Communications.

Princeton Community Television announced its relaunch as Central New Jersey Network (CNJN), which will serve stations across Mercer County with local, business and educational news.

Representing more than 30 years of television operating history, CNJN, whose management is comprised of local business leaders from Mercer County, now reaches across all Mercer County municipalities, as of Feb. 8, according to information provided by the network.

With local programming as its bedrock, CNJN provides local, national and international news coverage. It is also one of the largest public producers of original content in New Jersey, delivering programs featuring local business, educational, nonprofits, and legislative leaders delivering perspectives on important, timely topics while answering viewers questions, according to the statement.

The station also acts as a forum for citizens to produce and broadcast their own shows, films, videos, commercials and more, providing camera equipment, TV studios and training.

“As we close out Princeton TV’s first 25-year chapter, we look forward to starting a new and exciting chapter in our organization as we expand our services,” George McCullough, executive director, said in the statement.

Programming includes new talk shows and a lineup including: The Gab, R & B Bistro, Open Source, The Geeta Chopra, Cafe Improv, Empathy in Action, New Beginnings, Positive Energy, I Am Not Cancer, Storyline, Back Story, Profonde TV, Clear Speak, The Tom & Doug Show, Eric Mintel Investigations, Real Talk on Racism, a program on wealth management; and local, national and international News.

All CNJN programming is featured on its website at www.cnjn.org and may be accessed over Comcast Channels 28 and 30 in Princeton and Channels 43 and 45 on Verizon FIOS throughout Mercer County. Programs are also carried by streaming organizations Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, reaching a potential audience of over 100 million viewers.

The station’s new brand mark, designed by Tom McManimon, principal of StimulusBrand Communications, reveals the station letters in a bold flowing type font. The lettering is then framed on three sides like a TV screen featuring a spectrum of color along with an extended “notch” symbolizing a dialogue while pointing to the title: Community Television. The logo is tagged below with the mission statement: Engage. Inform. Entertain.

Yearly CNJN memberships are available in levels. Benefits include access to CNJN field and studio equipment, making programs for broadcast, discounts on CNJN classes and workshops, voting privileges at the annual meeting, timely announcements of special programs and CNJN events, and networking with other members.

For more information about CNJN services, visit www.cnjn.org for upcoming scheduled shows.