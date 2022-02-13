Mercer County sites offer tax help to qualified citizens

Many sites throughout Mercer County offer free income tax preparation assistance to help them prepare and file their 2021 taxes. The deadline for filing 2021 tax returns for both state and federal taxes is April 18. Below is a list of sites where free income tax preparation assistance is being provided to qualified individuals. Call the site for required paperwork.

AARP Tax-Aide program sites in Mercer County

The AARP Foundation provides tax aides to assist people with low to moderate incomes with 2018 tax preparation at Mercer County Connection, libraries and other sites.

For more information, including a list of documents to bring to the site, visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

Ewing Branch, Mercer County Library System, 61 Scotch Road, Ewing. Wednesdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-882-3148.

Ewing Library Hollowbrook Branch, 320 Hollowbrook Drive, Ewing. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Appointment necessary; call 609-883-5914.

Hamilton Senior Center, 409 Cypress Lane, Hamilton. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-890-3686.

Hopewell Branch, Mercer County Library System, 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-737-2610.

Lawrence Headquarters Branch, Mercer County Library System, 2751 Brunswick Ave., Lawrence. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-882-9246.

Lawrence Senior Center, 30 East Darrah Lane, Lawrence. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-844-7048. Seniors preferred.

Mercer County Connection, through United Way, 957 Route 33 (Acme shopping center), Hamilton. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-890-9800. Mercer County residents only.

Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton. Mondays, 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-924-9529, ext.1220.

Princeton Senior Resource Center, 45 Stockton St., Princeton. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-924-7108.

Robbinsville Branch, Mercer County Library System, 42 Robbinsville Allentown Road, Robbinsville. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-259-2150.

RWJ Fitness and Wellness Center, 3100 Quakerbridge Road, Mercerville. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-584-5900.

West Windsor Senior Center, 271 Clarksville Road, Princeton Junction. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment necessary; call 609-799-9068.

IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program sites in Mercer County

The VITA Program generally offers free tax help to people who make $54,000 or less, people with disabilities, and limited-English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in local communities.

For more information, visit www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.

Boys & Girls Club of Trenton, 212 Centre St., Trenton. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, noon. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome; call 609-392-3191 for required paperwork.

Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, 1040 Spruce St., Lawrence. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, noon. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome; call 609-392-3191 for required paperwork.

Catholic Charities of Trenton, 39 North Clinton Ave., Building 1, Side Door, Trenton. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome; call 609-394-5181 for required paperwork.

Hamilton Township Free Public Library, 1 Justice Samuel A. Alito Way, Hamilton. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5 to 8 p.m., and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins welcome; call 609-581-4060 for required paperwork

United Way of Greater Mercer County, 3150 Brunswick Pike, Crossroads Corporate Center, Suite 230, Lawrence. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m. Appointment required; call 609-896-1912 for required paperwork.