Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for Feb. 16)

Residents can sign up for the following virtual programs offered by the North Brunswick Public Library.

Melanie Hazim, outreach director for the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, will discuss the “Peskiest Scams of 2022,” during a virtual program at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

The workshop will provide an overview of the most annoying, boldest and dangerous scams of 2022, and the best practices to avoid them, including online dating scams, COVID-19 test and vaccine scams, weight loss scams, PayPal and Venmo scams, tax credit scams, post-disaster scams, IRS or government scams, “smishing,” credit card scams, identity theft and more.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/Feb24Scams2022

David Selenko will offer a free and interactive Budgeting 101 virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, where attendees will learn how to adopt successful budgeting measures and take control of their financial life.

Topics will include basic elements of budgeting and managing income; fixed expenses, and expenses you have little control over; flexible and non-essential expenses; unplanned expenses, including how to prepare for inevitable medical issues and other emergencies; and practical savings models.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/Feb28Budgeting2022

Join Jodi Bloom, college planning expert from Cornerstone College Solutions, for a free virtual College Funding Workshop, designed to help families with children of any age figure out how to pay for college without jeopardizing budget, savings and retirement, at 6:30 p.m. March 10.

Learn how to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and the overall cost of college; learn the “ins and outs” of the financial aid system and how to maximize what your student receives; identify myths and avoid common errors that can cause you to overpay for school; learn how to obtain discounts from colleges and universities, even if you won’t qualify for need-based financial aid; learn how to develop a comprehensive college plan with proven strategies and financial alternatives to meet your family’s unique goals and cost requirements; and determine how to find the best college match for your children.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/March10CollegeFunding2022

Kenneth Vercammen, Esq. will present a free Wills, Estate Planning & Probate Seminar virtually at 6 p.m. March 21, where attendees will learn how to correctly navigate the current changes to the New Jersey Probate Law, and make estate planning easy while also protecting your family.

Topics covered will include handling probate while government offices are closed; getting your estate planning documents done when you can’t go into a law office; how to eliminate the New Jersey Estate Tax, and what’s new with proposed 2022 Federal Estate Tax changes; what a living will is; and an overview of problems that arise if you have no will.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/March21WillsEstates2022

For more information an any program, email Librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete list of virtual events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or follow on Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary

Income tax preparation for North Brunswick senior citizens will be offered for free at the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Place.

Must schedule an appointment. Call the senior center at 732-418-2222.

Protocols will be discussed at the time of making the appointment.

Masks required.

The South Brunswick Township Domestic Violence Response Team, in collaboration with Women Aware, is seeking new applicants to join their team of volunteer domestic violence advocates.

The team, which assists the South Brunswick Police Department, serves in an on-call basis, and is generally only called out a few times each month. Team members help individuals affected by domestic violence by providing emotional support, information on options, resources, and services available, and can help develop a safety plan.

The team, currently comprised of three members, is looking to increase its numbers to provide greater assistance to the community.

Applicants will be subject to a background check, fingerprinting and an interview process.

Those applicants who are chosen to join the team must complete a 40-hour training session provided by Women Aware.

Apply at https://womenaware.net/volunteer/.

The South Brunswick Library is collecting books and DVDs for its upcoming book sale.

Proceeds from the sale are used to sponsor a variety of library classes and events.

Encyclopedias, magazines, audiocassettes, videocassettes or Reader’s Digest Condensed books will not be accepted.

A tax receipt will be provided upon request.

Do not put books into the book drop; bring them inside the library at 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

The Love Them & Read Them Book Sale will be held from Feb. 17-20.

The preview sale from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 17 has a $10 admission fee.

The public sale will be from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 20. All three days have free admission.

On Feb. 20, fill a bag for $5. Bag included.

Thousands of new and nearly new book and media will be available for purchase.

All purchases benefit library programs for all ages, interests and abilities.

Masks are required.

The library is located at 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Visit www.sbpl.info/about-us/partners/friends-of-the-library/ to learn more about the Friends of the Library.

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com

The North Brunswick Township Municipal Alliance Committee is holding a glove and mitten drive for youth and adult sizes to assist the North Brunswick Domestic Violence Team.

Bring items to the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Place, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

Mark all items North Brunswick Municipal Alliance Committee, Attn: Lou Ann Benson.

For more information, call 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The North Brunswick Board of Education has scheduled a conference meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at North Brunswick Township Middle School, 100 Renaissance Blvd. North, off Route 130 south; and a regular public meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Board of Education Office, 25 Linwood Pl.

A special budget meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 9 also at the board office.

If any regular public meeting cannot be broadcast live, it will be taped.

For updated information, the meeting agendas and links to any recorded meetings, visit nbtschools.org

The North Brunswick Library and the North Brunswick Senior Center will present a movie social with a screening of “James Bond – No Time to Die” at noon on Feb. 16 at the senior center, 15 Linwood Pl., North Brunswick.

Seniors can sign up for their library card during the event.

Call 732-418-2222 to register.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will present a Youth Bias Task Force Roundtable: A Continuing Discussion from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

The discussion will focus on combatting biases among young people, teaching effective responses to hate crimes, creating a learning expeience through discussion for students, parents and school officials; and opening the lines of communication between school officials and the community.

Panelists will include Erica Hein, New Jersey Juvenile Justice Commission; Kyle Anderson, Middlesex County Board of Education; Michael S. Likier, racial justice consultant; William Davis, community activist; Tisha Leonardo-Santiago, bilingual community relations specialist for the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights; Detective Juan A. Rodriguez of the Sayreville Police Department’s Juvenile Bureau; and students from the local Human Rights Commission; with opening remarks by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The livestream link is www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5HOVDd1-2k

The 16th Legislative District, represented by Sen. Andrew Zwicker, Assemblyman Roy Freiman and Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer, is hosting a winter coat drive through Feb. 20.

To facilitate donations safely and contactless, the legislators have teamed up with You Give Goods, a 501c3 based in New Jersey that uses an online platform to make it easy to buy and donate needed items.

Items purchased will be delivered directly to the charity of your choice: the South Brunswick Viking Closet, the Samaritan Homeless Interim Program in Somerville, or the Christian Community Chapel in Hillsborough.

Items can be purchased through https://yougivegoods.com/njlegd16-coatdrive. Click “shop” next to the charity you would like to support.

All purchases are tax-deductible and a tax receipt will be emailed.

For more information, call 732-823-1684 or email phersh@njleg.org

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact – experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), learn

How to solve problems and communicate effectively

Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

Supporting your loved one with compassion

Finding and using local supports and services

Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

How to handle a crisis

Current treatments and therapies

The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

Sessions through NAMI Middlesex County will be held virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 27, virtually. A Zoom tutorial will be held March 2; attendance is optional.

Register at www.naminj.org/programs/f2f/

Applications for the South Brunswick Commission on Women’s 2022 Women’s Scholarship will be accepted through Feb. 11.

All 12th grade female South Brunswick residents are encouraged to apply

Applications are available at www.sbcommissiononwomen.org/scholarship

For more information, email womenscomm@sbtnj.net

The South Brunswick Commission on Women is looking for female student volunteers who will help other young women set goals and become leaders.

Join monthly meetings and be part of the leadership team. Assist with building a new website. Assist with the annual domestic violence walk. Write articles about commission events. Help with managing the scholarship program. Be part of planning the annual Women Leadership Conference.

For more information, email womenscomm@sbtnj.net or visit https://sbcommissiononwomen.org/

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an 8-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in Spring 2022.

The academy is designed to educate residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. April 5. Classes will continue weekly on Tuesdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for May 24.

Each session will highlight functions of the Sheriff’s Office including defensive tactics, K-9, transportation, fingerprinting, DARE, courts, civil process and foreclosures, among others.

Participants will tour the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and the Main Courthouse in New Brunswick.

Applications are due no later than Feb. 15. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Sgt. Frank Sautner at 732-745-5909 or email frank.sautner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

For more information, call 732-745-3382.

The Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, in association with the Rutgers University Program in Cinema Studies, presents the New Jersey Film Festival Spring 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary.

The 40th anniversary festival will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 20.

As a result of COVID, all the films will be available virtually via Video on Demand for 24 hours on their show date.

Tickets are $15 per program; the all-access pass is $100. Ticket buyers will also have special access to filmmaker introductions and Q&A sessions for many of the films.

All the works that are screened are part of the New Jersey Film Festival and United States Super 8 Film and DV Festival Competitions, and were selected by a panel of judges including media professionals, journalists, students and academics. These judges selected the 40 finalists which will be publicly screened at the festival. The finalists were selected from over 633 works submitted by filmmakers from around the world. In addition, the judges will choose the prize winners in conjunction with the festival director.

Prize winners will be announced after the screenings on Feb. 20.

For more information, to buy tickets and to see the festival lineup, visit https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalspring2022

NBT News In The Know will be held from 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 22 to April 12, for North Brunswick students in grades 6-8.

The group will compose a newsletter on current events and present the information at a Township Council meeting.

This free program is made possible through Municipal Alliance grant funding.

Centraljersey.com will hold a Health & Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1 south, Princeton.

For tickets, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/CJ22

For vendor opportunities, email events@newspapermediagroup.com

Centraljersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish this chain of weekly newspapers and monthly magazines.

CentralJersey.com will present Ladies Night Spring Preview from 5:30-9 p.m. March 24 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.

General admission to this vendor and fashion show event is free.

A limited number of VIP Experience tickets are available for $25. Includes cocktail and appetizers at MarketFair, entry into the grand prize drawing, and other exclusive offers.

Pre-registration is preferred by visiting nmg.ticketleap.com/spring22

For information on vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com

CentralJersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish a series of weekly newspapers and bimonthly magazines, including this publication.

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Metuchen, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. March 31 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

The NAMI New Jersey Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Network hosts a Poetry Contest every year in honor of National Poetry Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

This year, the prompt is about aspects of mental health stigma and how we think and feel about them. How we respond to them. How do they shape us if at all?

However, relate this in a poem without using the word “stigma.”

Host Jacquese Armstrong offered a sample at https://files.constantcontact.com/9325d276001/61aed662-634b-466d-97c8-6a18f21d1d8d.pdf

This prompt will be subjective and personal; however, it is important to articulate the feelings stigma brings to mind in different aspects. When we have examined how stigma resides on the inside, then we can truly address it outside ourselves.

Guidelines:

Poem should be in keeping with the theme.

Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email, mailing address and phone number.

Contest submission deadline is April 4.

Contest open only to domestic applicants with a U.S. mailing address.

Email the entry to poetry@naminj.org. Or, mail typed entries to: NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902.

Poems will be open to public voting for the Top 10. The Top 3 will win a cash prize and the top poems will also be published on the NAMI NJ website for others to read.

NAMI New Jersey is a division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented through May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

***

Ongoing

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

South Brunswick High School’s Viking Closet is running low on inventory.

Donations of gently used adult-sized winter coats are needed, as well as sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The high school is located at 750 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

The South Brunswick Public Library will offer Homework Buddies tutoring from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, through May, at the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Open to students in grades K-12.

No appointment necessary.

Tutoring is not available on school holidays or early closing days.

For more information, visit www.sbpl.org

The South Brunswick Education Foundation is participating in a Printer Cartridge and Electronics Recycling Fundraiser to help benefit the South Brunswick School District.

Drop off used Canon and HP Inkjet cartridges; new unused Canon, Dell, HP and Lexmark printer cartridges; and laptops.

Look for a collection box at each of the district schools; the South Brunswick Library, 110 Kingston Lane; and Better Homes and Gardens Maturo Realty, 1 New Road.

For more information, email recycle@edfoundationsb.org

The North Brunswick Ice Rink across from the Municipal Complex on Hermann Road is open for free skating from 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, call the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The North Brunswick Municipal Alliance Committee will hold the Warm the Sole Sock Drive to benefit the North Brunswick Domestic Violence Team.

Men’s, women’s and children’s socks are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Pl., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Call 732-902-1590 for more information.

The South Brunswick Public Library Foundation is more than halfway to its $500,000 financial goal to cover the cost of repairs and an addition at the public library.

There are a variety of naming opportunities and sponsorship levels available to give support.

View a display of the planned addition and improvements now in the lobby of the library, 110 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Changes and improvements include interior renovations, such as HVAC repairs and ADA upgrades, plus a 10,400-square-foot wing and enlarged parking area to be built using the municipally-owned lots next door. The wing will include a large meeting room and a 128-seat auditorium with stage.

The authorized cost of the plan is $7,198,704. Funding will come from several sources, including a state grant of $3,586,852, a township bond of $3,011,852, a SBPL Trustee contribution of $250,000 with the balance to be fundraised by the foundation.

Township residents will only pay 42 cents on the dollar.

For details on how to help the campaign, visit www.sbplfoundation.org or contact Library Director Chris Carbone at 732-329-4000, ext. 7287, or ccarbone@sbpl.info.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and completed by late 2023.

The South Brunswick Public Library is seeking volunteers to help share their skills, enthusiasm and professional experience with adult English language learners.

The library offers ESL/ELL and English Conversation Group classes on an ongoing basis and needs volunteers to help the program grow.

All volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

The library will provide resources, curriculum guides and training opportunities.

To apply, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1mJCRHm4TW63onm3UvDhWA4UkLijWymbl07qNqxycwoHZMQ/viewform?usp=send_form

For more information, contact Jill D’Amico, head of Information Services, at 732-329-4000, ext. 7638, or jdamico@sbpl.info

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

The Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location; or who served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

The group meets at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting the second Wednesday of every month from May to December at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, downstairs on the first floor.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter each year.

Korean War Veterans National Life membership if one is over age 80 is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons Veterans Hospital Lyons, and the Vineland Veterans Hospital in Vineland.

For more information, contact membership chair Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ148@yahoo.com

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Middlesex County’s Parks and Recreation Department will accept reservations for picnic groves at nine county parks via a new online reservation system. The parks included in this new reservation system include Alvin Williams Park in Woodbridge; Donaldson Park in Highland Park; Fords Park in Woodbridge; Johnson Park in Piscataway; Joseph Medwick Park in Carteret; Merrill Park in Woodbridge; Roosevelt Park in Edison; Thompson Park in Monroe; Warren Park in Woodbridge. These picnic groves offer visitors a socially distanced way to host picnics and small gatherings in an outdoor setting. Fees vary for each location and are contingent on the Executive Order in place at the time of event. To reserve a picnic grove online and view a list of accommodations provided at each grove such as electrical outlets, charcoal grills, shelter, etc., visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/Reservations.aspx. A list of rules and regulations for the use of picnic areas will be listed on that page.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org